Bernie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:16:46 PM »
Been bought for 6.8 billion.....Back in British hands......
British?
Have you seen the blokes who bought it ?
So they are not British? Is that what you are saying??........
I don't regard them as being culturally British, no.
nekder365
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:26:55 PM »
You need to make your mind up....Lefty and Racist? Thats a new 1....
Bernie
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:32:22 PM »
You need to make your mind up....Lefty and Racist? Thats a new 1....
You think i'm a lefty??!!??
nekder365
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:35:37 PM »
You need to make your mind up....Lefty and Racist? Thats a new 1....
You think i'm a lefty??!!??
Would not want to say what i think you really are.......
Ural Quntz
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:57:59 PM »
You need to make your mind up....Lefty and Racist? Thats a new 1....
Not mutually exclusive you know
In fact quite often seen together
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:23:39 PM »
Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.
There is something in that. But i'm deeply uncomfortabel with the way places like Luton, Bradford, Leicester etc are now majority muslim.
I'm uncomfortable with Muslim ghettos, I'm uncomfortable with our media pandering to non-whites, non-Christians etc. and I'm uncomfortable with BLM and Antifa and all that fucking nonsense that has taken race relations in the civilised world back decades by flag waving about a level of racism which hadn't existed for years and by ironically being overtly racist themselves, against whites.
I am equally uncomfortable with thick, ill-educated white breeders who offer nothing but abuse, crime, multiple tattoos and a plentiful supply of nasty offspring to continue their "work". I'm not comfortable having to pay taxes to feed these oxygen thieves and their kids and fat women, to keep them supplied with fags, lager, football shirts, leggings and X-Boxes.
There are all manner of things that we can be not comfortable with but we must remember that because SOME (Muslims / blacks / white people with tattoos and kids etc.) are pond life, NOT ALL ARE.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:33:39 PM »
You need to make your mind up....Lefty and Racist? Thats a new 1....
Not mutually exclusive you know
In fact quite often seen together
A lot of them appear to be vehemently anti-white for a start.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:35:17 PM »
Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.
There is something in that. But i'm deeply uncomfortabel with the way places like Luton, Bradford, Leicester etc are now majority muslim.
I'm uncomfortable with Muslim ghettos, I'm uncomfortable with our media pandering to non-whites, non-Christians etc. and I'm uncomfortable with BLM and Antifa and all that fucking nonsense that has taken race relations in the civilised world back decades by flag waving about a level of racism which hadn't existed for years and by ironically being overtly racist themselves, against whites.
I am equally uncomfortable with thick, ill-educated white breeders who offer nothing but abuse, crime, multiple tattoos and a plentiful supply of nasty offspring to continue their "work". I'm not comfortable having to pay taxes to feed these oxygen thieves and their kids and fat women, to keep them supplied with fags, lager, football shirts, leggings and X-Boxes.
There are all manner of things that we can be not comfortable with but we must remember that because SOME (Muslims / blacks / white people with tattoos and kids etc.) are pond life, NOT ALL ARE.
Tozza - lets face it - you are uncomfortable with anything other than standing on your own in the middle a huge open turnip field.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:00:58 PM »
I'd vote for Tel as next Mayor of Boro - great comment without any typos
nekder365
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:03:55 PM »
I'd vote for Tel as next Mayor of Boro - great comment without any typos
Would you expect any less from TC?
He is "outstanding" in his field.............
Minge
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:29:28 PM »
Pakistanis are tractor tel, born scum
