Been bought for 6.8 billion.....Back in British hands......

No problem, Ill try and keep the prices down

You sound like a very unsavoury character Bernie.

They're not wandering about in pyjamas shouting "allahu akbar" and threatening to stab people who don't embrace Islam. They're hard working brothers who were born here, grew up in a two-up two-down in Blackburn, made good choices, employed lots of people and paid their taxes.

Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.

Posts: 1 771 Re: Asda « Reply #13 on: Today at 02:48:45 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:35:39 PM They're not wandering about in pyjamas shouting "allahu akbar" and threatening to stab people who don't embrace Islam. They're hard working brothers who were born here, grew up in a two-up two-down in Blackburn, made good choices, employed lots of people and paid their taxes.

Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.





Spot on, done a great job of building a brilliant business, too many "true Brits" sat on their arses taking hand outs while complaining about things.

Posts: 43 178 Re: Asda « Reply #14 on: Today at 02:49:41 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:35:39 PM They're not wandering about in pyjamas shouting "allahu akbar" and threatening to stab people who don't embrace Islam. They're hard working brothers who were born here, grew up in a two-up two-down in Blackburn, made good choices, employed lots of people and paid their taxes.

Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.







Couldnt have put it better myself

























Couldnt have put it better myself

Posts: 5 997 Re: Asda « Reply #15 on: Today at 02:56:19 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:35:39 PM

Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.





There is something in that. But i'm deeply uncomfortabel with the way places like Luton, Bradford, Leicester etc are now majority muslim.

Posts: 3 824 Re: Asda « Reply #17 on: Today at 03:22:29 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:35:39 PM They're not wandering about in pyjamas shouting "allahu akbar" and threatening to stab people who don't embrace Islam. They're hard working brothers who were born here, grew up in a two-up two-down in Blackburn, made good choices, employed lots of people and paid their taxes.

Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.





Posts: 7 782Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Asda « Reply #18 on: Today at 03:23:39 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:56:19 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:35:39 PM

Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.





There is something in that. But i'm deeply uncomfortabel with the way places like Luton, Bradford, Leicester etc are now majority muslim.

There is something in that. But i'm deeply uncomfortabel with the way places like Luton, Bradford, Leicester etc are now majority muslim.

I'm uncomfortable with Muslim ghettos, I'm uncomfortable with our media pandering to non-whites, non-Christians etc. and I'm uncomfortable with BLM and Antifa and all that fucking nonsense that has taken race relations in the civilised world back decades by flag waving about a level of racism which hadn't existed for years and by ironically being overtly racist themselves, against whites.



I am equally uncomfortable with thick, ill-educated white breeders who offer nothing but abuse, crime, multiple tattoos and a plentiful supply of nasty offspring to continue their "work". I'm not comfortable having to pay taxes to feed these oxygen thieves and their kids and fat women, to keep them supplied with fags, lager, football shirts, leggings and X-Boxes.



There are all manner of things that we can be not comfortable with but we must remember that because SOME (Muslims / blacks / white people with tattoos and kids etc.) are pond life, NOT ALL ARE.

Posts: 15 556 Re: Asda « Reply #20 on: Today at 03:35:17 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 03:23:39 PM Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:56:19 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:35:39 PM

Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.





There is something in that. But i'm deeply uncomfortabel with the way places like Luton, Bradford, Leicester etc are now majority muslim.

There is something in that. But i'm deeply uncomfortabel with the way places like Luton, Bradford, Leicester etc are now majority muslim.

I'm uncomfortable with Muslim ghettos, I'm uncomfortable with our media pandering to non-whites, non-Christians etc. and I'm uncomfortable with BLM and Antifa and all that fucking nonsense that has taken race relations in the civilised world back decades by flag waving about a level of racism which hadn't existed for years and by ironically being overtly racist themselves, against whites.



I am equally uncomfortable with thick, ill-educated white breeders who offer nothing but abuse, crime, multiple tattoos and a plentiful supply of nasty offspring to continue their "work". I'm not comfortable having to pay taxes to feed these oxygen thieves and their kids and fat women, to keep them supplied with fags, lager, football shirts, leggings and X-Boxes.



There are all manner of things that we can be not comfortable with but we must remember that because SOME (Muslims / blacks / white people with tattoos and kids etc.) are pond life, NOT ALL ARE.

I'm uncomfortable with Muslim ghettos, I'm uncomfortable with our media pandering to non-whites, non-Christians etc. and I'm uncomfortable with BLM and Antifa and all that fucking nonsense that has taken race relations in the civilised world back decades by flag waving about a level of racism which hadn't existed for years and by ironically being overtly racist themselves, against whites.I am equally uncomfortable with thick, ill-educated white breeders who offer nothing but abuse, crime, multiple tattoos and a plentiful supply of nasty offspring to continue their "work". I'm not comfortable having to pay taxes to feed these oxygen thieves and their kids and fat women, to keep them supplied with fags, lager, football shirts, leggings and X-Boxes.There are all manner of things that we can be not comfortable with but we must remember that because SOME (Muslims / blacks / white people with tattoos and kids etc.) are pond life, NOT ALL ARE.

Tozza - lets face it - you are uncomfortable with anything other than standing on your own in the middle a huge open turnip field.















Tozza - lets face it - you are uncomfortable with anything other than standing on your own in the middle a huge open turnip field. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Posts: 7 782Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Asda « Reply #21 on: Today at 03:43:36 PM »



I'm uncomfortable with that too.

Posts: 9 407 Re: Asda « Reply #22 on: Today at 04:00:58 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 03:23:39 PM Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:56:19 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:35:39 PM

Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.





There is something in that. But i'm deeply uncomfortabel with the way places like Luton, Bradford, Leicester etc are now majority muslim.

There is something in that. But i'm deeply uncomfortabel with the way places like Luton, Bradford, Leicester etc are now majority muslim.

I'm uncomfortable with Muslim ghettos, I'm uncomfortable with our media pandering to non-whites, non-Christians etc. and I'm uncomfortable with BLM and Antifa and all that fucking nonsense that has taken race relations in the civilised world back decades by flag waving about a level of racism which hadn't existed for years and by ironically being overtly racist themselves, against whites.



I am equally uncomfortable with thick, ill-educated white breeders who offer nothing but abuse, crime, multiple tattoos and a plentiful supply of nasty offspring to continue their "work". I'm not comfortable having to pay taxes to feed these oxygen thieves and their kids and fat women, to keep them supplied with fags, lager, football shirts, leggings and X-Boxes.



There are all manner of things that we can be not comfortable with but we must remember that because SOME (Muslims / blacks / white people with tattoos and kids etc.) are pond life, NOT ALL ARE.

I'm uncomfortable with Muslim ghettos, I'm uncomfortable with our media pandering to non-whites, non-Christians etc. and I'm uncomfortable with BLM and Antifa and all that fucking nonsense that has taken race relations in the civilised world back decades by flag waving about a level of racism which hadn't existed for years and by ironically being overtly racist themselves, against whites.I am equally uncomfortable with thick, ill-educated white breeders who offer nothing but abuse, crime, multiple tattoos and a plentiful supply of nasty offspring to continue their "work". I'm not comfortable having to pay taxes to feed these oxygen thieves and their kids and fat women, to keep them supplied with fags, lager, football shirts, leggings and X-Boxes.There are all manner of things that we can be not comfortable with but we must remember that because SOME (Muslims / blacks / white people with tattoos and kids etc.) are pond life, NOT ALL ARE.

I'd vote for Tel as next Mayor of Boro - great comment without any typos

Posts: 2 692 Re: Asda « Reply #23 on: Today at 04:03:55 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 04:00:58 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 03:23:39 PM Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:56:19 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:35:39 PM

Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.





There is something in that. But i'm deeply uncomfortabel with the way places like Luton, Bradford, Leicester etc are now majority muslim.

There is something in that. But i'm deeply uncomfortabel with the way places like Luton, Bradford, Leicester etc are now majority muslim.

I'm uncomfortable with Muslim ghettos, I'm uncomfortable with our media pandering to non-whites, non-Christians etc. and I'm uncomfortable with BLM and Antifa and all that fucking nonsense that has taken race relations in the civilised world back decades by flag waving about a level of racism which hadn't existed for years and by ironically being overtly racist themselves, against whites.



I am equally uncomfortable with thick, ill-educated white breeders who offer nothing but abuse, crime, multiple tattoos and a plentiful supply of nasty offspring to continue their "work". I'm not comfortable having to pay taxes to feed these oxygen thieves and their kids and fat women, to keep them supplied with fags, lager, football shirts, leggings and X-Boxes.



There are all manner of things that we can be not comfortable with but we must remember that because SOME (Muslims / blacks / white people with tattoos and kids etc.) are pond life, NOT ALL ARE.

I'm uncomfortable with Muslim ghettos, I'm uncomfortable with our media pandering to non-whites, non-Christians etc. and I'm uncomfortable with BLM and Antifa and all that fucking nonsense that has taken race relations in the civilised world back decades by flag waving about a level of racism which hadn't existed for years and by ironically being overtly racist themselves, against whites.I am equally uncomfortable with thick, ill-educated white breeders who offer nothing but abuse, crime, multiple tattoos and a plentiful supply of nasty offspring to continue their "work". I'm not comfortable having to pay taxes to feed these oxygen thieves and their kids and fat women, to keep them supplied with fags, lager, football shirts, leggings and X-Boxes.There are all manner of things that we can be not comfortable with but we must remember that because SOME (Muslims / blacks / white people with tattoos and kids etc.) are pond life, NOT ALL ARE.

I'd vote for Tel as next Mayor of Boro - great comment without any typos

I'd vote for Tel as next Mayor of Boro - great comment without any typos

Would you expect any less from TC?



Would you expect any less from TC?
He is "outstanding" in his field.............

Posts: 7 782Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Asda « Reply #24 on: Today at 04:25:43 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 04:00:58 PM

I'd vote for Tel as next Mayor of Boro - great comment without any typos

I'd vote for Tel as next Mayor of Boro - great comment without any typos



Will I have to move back?



Will I have to move back?

They banned the sale of alcohol in the petrol station shops because it isn't ethical to sell drink to people who are driving' I presume they'll have to take it off the shelves in Asda then?

Posts: 9 704Superstar Re: Asda « Reply #29 on: Today at 05:29:28 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 03:23:39 PM Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:56:19 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:35:39 PM

Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.





There is something in that. But i'm deeply uncomfortabel with the way places like Luton, Bradford, Leicester etc are now majority muslim.

There is something in that. But i'm deeply uncomfortabel with the way places like Luton, Bradford, Leicester etc are now majority muslim.

I'm uncomfortable with Muslim ghettos, I'm uncomfortable with our media pandering to non-whites, non-Christians etc. and I'm uncomfortable with BLM and Antifa and all that fucking nonsense that has taken race relations in the civilised world back decades by flag waving about a level of racism which hadn't existed for years and by ironically being overtly racist themselves, against whites.



I am equally uncomfortable with thick, ill-educated white breeders who offer nothing but abuse, crime, multiple tattoos and a plentiful supply of nasty offspring to continue their "work". I'm not comfortable having to pay taxes to feed these oxygen thieves and their kids and fat women, to keep them supplied with fags, lager, football shirts, leggings and X-Boxes.



There are all manner of things that we can be not comfortable with but we must remember that because SOME (Muslims / blacks / white people with tattoos and kids etc.) are pond life, NOT ALL ARE.

I'm uncomfortable with Muslim ghettos, I'm uncomfortable with our media pandering to non-whites, non-Christians etc. and I'm uncomfortable with BLM and Antifa and all that fucking nonsense that has taken race relations in the civilised world back decades by flag waving about a level of racism which hadn't existed for years and by ironically being overtly racist themselves, against whites.I am equally uncomfortable with thick, ill-educated white breeders who offer nothing but abuse, crime, multiple tattoos and a plentiful supply of nasty offspring to continue their "work". I'm not comfortable having to pay taxes to feed these oxygen thieves and their kids and fat women, to keep them supplied with fags, lager, football shirts, leggings and X-Boxes.There are all manner of things that we can be not comfortable with but we must remember that because SOME (Muslims / blacks / white people with tattoos and kids etc.) are pond life, NOT ALL ARE.



Pakistanis are tractor tel, born scum

Posts: 9 959UTB Re: Asda « Reply #30 on: Today at 05:29:50 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:35:39 PM They're not wandering about in pyjamas shouting "allahu akbar" and threatening to stab people who don't embrace Islam. They're hard working brothers who were born here, grew up in a two-up two-down in Blackburn, made good choices, employed lots of people and paid their taxes.

Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.





Well said Tez, good luck to them, hope they thrive and create many more jobs for others in the future

They might be able to find some graft for the 4 out of every 5 adult muslims who are claiming benefits.