Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 02, 2020, 01:26:09 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Asda
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Asda (Read 84 times)
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 671
Asda
«
on:
Today
at 12:23:50 PM »
Been bought for 6.8 billion.....Back in British hands......
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 702
Superstar
Re: Asda
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:24:54 PM »
No problem, Ill try and keep the prices down
Logged
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 671
Re: Asda
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:26:40 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 12:24:54 PM
No problem, Ill try and keep the prices down
TODAYS HEADLINES.....
Minge in funny reply shocker.........Thumbs up.....
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 995
Re: Asda
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:37:46 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 12:23:50 PM
Been bought for 6.8 billion.....Back in British hands......
British?
Have you seen the blokes who bought it ?
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 671
Re: Asda
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:39:29 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 12:37:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 12:23:50 PM
Been bought for 6.8 billion.....Back in British hands......
British?
Have you seen the blokes who bought it ?
So they are not British? Is that what you are saying??........
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 230
Re: Asda
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:12:43 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 12:37:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 12:23:50 PM
Been bought for 6.8 billion.....Back in British hands......
British?
Have you seen the blokes who bought it ?
Dey is brown! Its fucking unbridled and unashamed. Many people in here live so far in dark days of blatant racism.
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 995
Re: Asda
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:16:46 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 12:39:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 12:37:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 12:23:50 PM
Been bought for 6.8 billion.....Back in British hands......
British?
Have you seen the blokes who bought it ?
So they are not British? Is that what you are saying??........
I don't regard them as being culturally British, no.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 170
Re: Asda
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:23:40 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 01:16:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 12:39:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 12:37:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 12:23:50 PM
Been bought for 6.8 billion.....Back in British hands......
British?
Have you seen the blokes who bought it ?
So they are not British? Is that what you are saying??........
I don't regard them as being culturally British, no.
Christ
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...