Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 03, 2020, 12:43:39 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....  (Read 522 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 729

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:29:46 AM »
UNLESS YOU ARE WITH FAMILY YOU LIVE WITH  👎

THE OWNER OF THE CORONATION SAID ONLY 19 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN  👎

MIGHT AS WELL SHUT THE PUBS. 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 826


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:38:06 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:29:46 AM
UNLESS YOU ARE WITH FAMILY YOU LIVE WITH  👎

THE OWNER OF THE CORONATION SAID ONLY 19 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN  👎

MIGHT AS WELL SHUT THE PUBS. 👍

No change for some of the billy no mates cunts on here
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 614


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:49:30 AM »
At least The Tav is back open.  :pope2:
Logged
CoB scum
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 179


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:20:55 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:29:46 AM
UNLESS YOU ARE WITH FAMILY YOU LIVE WITH  👎

THE OWNER OF THE CORONATION SAID ONLY 19 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN  👎

MIGHT AS WELL SHUT THE PUBS. 👍


How will that affect your daily trips to the brunnies? 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 729

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:26:06 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:20:55 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:29:46 AM
UNLESS YOU ARE WITH FAMILY YOU LIVE WITH  👎

THE OWNER OF THE CORONATION SAID ONLY 19 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN  👎

MIGHT AS WELL SHUT THE PUBS. 👍


How will that affect your daily trips to the brunnies? 

I'VE NEVER BEEN BACK IN THE BRUNNIES SINCE LOCKDOWN YOU DAFT CUNT.... DO KEEP UP BUMCAT  👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 555


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:41:06 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:29:46 AM
UNLESS YOU ARE WITH FAMILY YOU LIVE WITH  👎

THE OWNER OF THE CORONATION SAID ONLY 19 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN  👎


...they are just trying to work out how to attract another 17 people

 :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 704

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:41:54 PM »
The pubs should of been shut from last week .
Logged
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 433


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:43:58 PM »
The family thing includes support circles for people who live alone, i imagine everyone will suddenly have support circles of their mates or just say their mrs kicked them out so they lived with their mate for Saturday night and conveniently go home Sunday.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 964


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:55:50 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 12:41:54 PM
The pubs should of been shut from last week .


Why? Pubs re-opened in early July with no noticeable effect, this second spike coincides with schools going back.
Logged
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 121


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:43:55 PM »
OK North of the River. 



You Yorkies and monkey Abusers just cant behave yourselves in drink  monkey


Just off out to meet the lads for Friday beers.  :beer: 
Logged
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 121


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:46:23 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 01:55:50 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 12:41:54 PM
The pubs should of been shut from last week .


Why? Pubs re-opened in early July with no noticeable effect, this second spike coincides with schools going back.

Sure I read somewhere that other than the under 25s people are not catching it in pubs.

Family gatherings is the issue.  Thats only Christmas for some  sshhh
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Online Online

Posts: 320


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:53:31 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 10:49:30 AM
At least The Tav is back open.  :pope2:

You a Norton Lad?
Logged
LeeTublin
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 131


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:01:36 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:29:46 AM
UNLESS YOU ARE WITH FAMILY YOU LIVE WITH  👎

THE OWNER OF THE CORONATION SAID ONLY 19 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN  👎

MIGHT AS WELL SHUT THE PUBS. 👍

Just you and your carer then ? 
Logged
Spidoolie
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 52


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:12:47 PM »
Come to super Stockton, wash your hands on the way IN, wear you mask and keep your distance, us well behaved ones will welcome you with open arms if you behave and follow the guidance.
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 496


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:52:16 PM »
Sounds ideal to me nice cheap round.   :beer: 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 561



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:56:19 PM »
How many tables do you need?

One seems enough to me.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 106


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:00:25 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:29:46 AM
UNLESS YOU ARE WITH FAMILY YOU LIVE WITH  👎

THE OWNER OF THE CORONATION SAID ONLY 19 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN  👎

MIGHT AS WELL SHUT THE PUBS. 👍
I WOULD NOT BOTHER GOING OUT A LOT OF PUBS ARE FUCKED NOW
HOW MANY PUB DWELLERS HAVE CONTACTED COVID SINCE THEY OPENED UP AGAIN NOT MANY
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 561



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:08:40 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:00:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:29:46 AM
UNLESS YOU ARE WITH FAMILY YOU LIVE WITH  👎

THE OWNER OF THE CORONATION SAID ONLY 19 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN  👎

MIGHT AS WELL SHUT THE PUBS. 👍
I WOULD NOT BOTHER GOING OUT A LOT OF PUBS ARE FUCKED NOW
HOW MANY PUB DWELLERS HAVE CONTACTED COVID SINCE THEY OPENED UP AGAIN NOT MANY

MONKEH do you use yer undercrackers as a mask?

 :pd:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 106


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:19:26 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 11:08:40 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:00:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:29:46 AM
UNLESS YOU ARE WITH FAMILY YOU LIVE WITH  👎

THE OWNER OF THE CORONATION SAID ONLY 19 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN  👎

MIGHT AS WELL SHUT THE PUBS. 👍
I WOULD NOT BOTHER GOING OUT A LOT OF PUBS ARE FUCKED NOW
HOW MANY PUB DWELLERS HAVE CONTACTED COVID SINCE THEY OPENED UP AGAIN NOT MANY

MONKEH do you use yer undercrackers as a mask?

 :pd:
I DONT WEAR ONE NOT MUCH NEED WHERE I AM  oleary
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 