LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 729



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 729I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS.... « on: Yesterday at 10:29:46 AM » UNLESS YOU ARE WITH FAMILY YOU LIVE WITH 👎



THE OWNER OF THE CORONATION SAID ONLY 19 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN 👎



MIGHT AS WELL SHUT THE PUBS. 👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Priv

Offline



Posts: 1 433





Posts: 1 433 Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS.... « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:43:58 PM » The family thing includes support circles for people who live alone, i imagine everyone will suddenly have support circles of their mates or just say their mrs kicked them out so they lived with their mate for Saturday night and conveniently go home Sunday. Logged

ccole

Offline



Posts: 4 121





Posts: 4 121 Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS.... « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:43:55 PM »







You Yorkies and monkey Abusers just cant behave yourselves in drink





Just off out to meet the lads for Friday beers. OK North of the River.You Yorkies and monkey Abusers just cant behave yourselves in drinkJust off out to meet the lads for Friday beers. Logged

Spidoolie

Offline



Posts: 52





Posts: 52 Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS.... « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:12:47 PM » Come to super Stockton, wash your hands on the way IN, wear you mask and keep your distance, us well behaved ones will welcome you with open arms if you behave and follow the guidance.

Logged