October 03, 2020, 12:43:28 AM
ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....
Topic: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS.... (Read 520 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 729
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....
Yesterday
at 10:29:46 AM
UNLESS YOU ARE WITH FAMILY YOU LIVE WITH 👎
THE OWNER OF THE CORONATION SAID ONLY 19 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN 👎
MIGHT AS WELL SHUT THE PUBS. 👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 826
Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....
Yesterday
at 10:38:06 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 10:29:46 AM
UNLESS YOU ARE WITH FAMILY YOU LIVE WITH 👎
THE OWNER OF THE CORONATION SAID ONLY 19 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN 👎
MIGHT AS WELL SHUT THE PUBS. 👍
No change for some of the billy no mates cunts on here
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 614
Not big and not clever
Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....
Yesterday
at 10:49:30 AM
At least The Tav is back open.
CoB scum
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 179
Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....
Yesterday
at 11:20:55 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 10:29:46 AM
UNLESS YOU ARE WITH FAMILY YOU LIVE WITH 👎
THE OWNER OF THE CORONATION SAID ONLY 19 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN 👎
MIGHT AS WELL SHUT THE PUBS. 👍
How will that affect your daily trips to the brunnies?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 729
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....
Yesterday
at 11:26:06 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:20:55 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 10:29:46 AM
UNLESS YOU ARE WITH FAMILY YOU LIVE WITH 👎
THE OWNER OF THE CORONATION SAID ONLY 19 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN 👎
MIGHT AS WELL SHUT THE PUBS. 👍
How will that affect your daily trips to the brunnies?
I'VE NEVER BEEN BACK IN THE BRUNNIES SINCE LOCKDOWN YOU DAFT CUNT.... DO KEEP UP BUMCAT 👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 555
Pack o cunts
Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....
Yesterday
at 11:41:06 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 10:29:46 AM
UNLESS YOU ARE WITH FAMILY YOU LIVE WITH 👎
THE OWNER OF THE CORONATION SAID ONLY 19 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN 👎
...they are just trying to work out how to attract another 17 people
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 704
Superstar
Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....
Yesterday
at 12:41:54 PM
The pubs should of been shut from last week .
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 433
Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....
Yesterday
at 01:43:58 PM
The family thing includes support circles for people who live alone, i imagine everyone will suddenly have support circles of their mates or just say their mrs kicked them out so they lived with their mate for Saturday night and conveniently go home Sunday.
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 964
Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....
Yesterday
at 01:55:50 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 12:41:54 PM
The pubs should of been shut from last week .
Why? Pubs re-opened in early July with no noticeable effect, this second spike coincides with schools going back.
ccole
Offline
Posts: 4 121
Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....
Yesterday
at 02:43:55 PM
OK North of the River.
You Yorkies and monkey Abusers just cant behave yourselves in drink
Just off out to meet the lads for Friday beers.
ccole
Offline
Posts: 4 121
Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....
Yesterday
at 02:46:23 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 01:55:50 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 12:41:54 PM
The pubs should of been shut from last week .
Why? Pubs re-opened in early July with no noticeable effect, this second spike coincides with schools going back.
Sure I read somewhere that other than the under 25s people are not catching it in pubs.
Family gatherings is the issue. Thats only Christmas for some
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 320
Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....
Yesterday
at 02:53:31 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 10:49:30 AM
At least The Tav is back open.
You a Norton Lad?
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 131
Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....
Yesterday
at 09:01:36 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 10:29:46 AM
UNLESS YOU ARE WITH FAMILY YOU LIVE WITH 👎
THE OWNER OF THE CORONATION SAID ONLY 19 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN 👎
MIGHT AS WELL SHUT THE PUBS. 👍
Just you and your carer then ?
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 52
Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....
Yesterday
at 10:12:47 PM
Come to super Stockton, wash your hands on the way IN, wear you mask and keep your distance, us well behaved ones will welcome you with open arms if you behave and follow the guidance.
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 496
Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....
Yesterday
at 10:52:16 PM
Sounds ideal to me nice cheap round.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 561
Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....
Yesterday
at 10:56:19 PM
How many tables do you need?
One seems enough to me.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 106
Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....
Yesterday
at 11:00:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 10:29:46 AM
UNLESS YOU ARE WITH FAMILY YOU LIVE WITH 👎
THE OWNER OF THE CORONATION SAID ONLY 19 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN 👎
MIGHT AS WELL SHUT THE PUBS. 👍
I WOULD NOT BOTHER GOING OUT A LOT OF PUBS ARE FUCKED NOW
HOW MANY PUB DWELLERS HAVE CONTACTED COVID SINCE THEY OPENED UP AGAIN NOT MANY
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 561
Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....
Yesterday
at 11:08:40 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 11:00:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 10:29:46 AM
UNLESS YOU ARE WITH FAMILY YOU LIVE WITH 👎
THE OWNER OF THE CORONATION SAID ONLY 19 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN 👎
MIGHT AS WELL SHUT THE PUBS. 👍
I WOULD NOT BOTHER GOING OUT A LOT OF PUBS ARE FUCKED NOW
HOW MANY PUB DWELLERS HAVE CONTACTED COVID SINCE THEY OPENED UP AGAIN NOT MANY
MONKEH do you use yer undercrackers as a mask?
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 106
Re: ONLY ONE PERSON PER TABLE IN PUBS....
Today
at 12:19:26 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 11:08:40 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 11:00:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 10:29:46 AM
UNLESS YOU ARE WITH FAMILY YOU LIVE WITH 👎
THE OWNER OF THE CORONATION SAID ONLY 19 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN 👎
MIGHT AS WELL SHUT THE PUBS. 👍
I WOULD NOT BOTHER GOING OUT A LOT OF PUBS ARE FUCKED NOW
HOW MANY PUB DWELLERS HAVE CONTACTED COVID SINCE THEY OPENED UP AGAIN NOT MANY
MONKEH do you use yer undercrackers as a mask?
I DONT WEAR ONE NOT MUCH NEED WHERE I AM
Login with username, password and session length
