Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 03, 2020, 02:36:19 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ROBERTS BACK 👍  (Read 457 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 729

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:25:37 AM »
ON LOAN AGAIN  👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 392


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:31:41 AM »
Brilliant news if we can do this. Warnock worked wonders as I heard Roberts wasnt that fussed at one stage
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 692


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:06:10 AM »
A bit of creativity for the midfield 👍
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 179


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:22:33 AM »
 :homer: :homer: :homer: :bc: :bc: :bc: :alastair: :alastair: :alastair:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 287


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:09:18 PM »
Potentially good news.

Reckon Wing will be off now.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 961

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:12:30 PM »
He's defo what we need, screaming for some creativity  :like:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 997


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:36:01 PM »
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 692


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:37:30 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:36:01 PM


Whats your point with that? Its got fuck all to do with the thread.
Logged
Tommy Cooper
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 268


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:42:01 PM »
He found a room and thought Lids would move in with him,
queer stalking cunt,
Logged
just like that
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 31


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:15:48 PM »
Must be sore up Liddle's ring piece, so many of them fighting for prime position.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 106


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:17:07 PM »
OVER RATED WITH NO END PRODUCT HE DOES NOT IMPRESS ME  oleary
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 561



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:19:02 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:17:07 PM
OVER RATED WITH NO END PRODUCT HE DOES NOT IMPRESS ME  oleary

Who?  LIDSY or Roberts?

 :pd:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Atomic Dog
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 158


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:39:58 AM »
Have Shrug got a new single out 🤔
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 