Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 03, 2020, 02:36:19 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ROBERTS BACK 👍
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: ROBERTS BACK 👍 (Read 457 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 729
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
ROBERTS BACK 👍
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:25:37 AM »
ON LOAN AGAIN 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 392
Re: ROBERTS BACK 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:31:41 AM »
Brilliant news if we can do this. Warnock worked wonders as I heard Roberts wasnt that fussed at one stage
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 692
Re: ROBERTS BACK 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:06:10 AM »
A bit of creativity for the midfield 👍
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 179
Re: ROBERTS BACK 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:22:33 AM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 287
Re: ROBERTS BACK 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 12:09:18 PM »
Potentially good news.
Reckon Wing will be off now.
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 961
UTB
Re: ROBERTS BACK 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 12:12:30 PM »
He's defo what we need, screaming for some creativity
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 997
Re: ROBERTS BACK 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 12:36:01 PM »
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 692
Re: ROBERTS BACK 👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 12:37:30 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 12:36:01 PM
Whats your point with that? Its got fuck all to do with the thread.
Logged
Tommy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 268
Re: ROBERTS BACK 👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 12:42:01 PM »
He found a room and thought Lids would move in with him,
queer stalking cunt,
Logged
just like that
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 31
Re: ROBERTS BACK 👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 03:15:48 PM »
Must be sore up Liddle's ring piece, so many of them fighting for prime position.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 106
Re: ROBERTS BACK 👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 10:17:07 PM »
OVER RATED WITH NO END PRODUCT HE DOES NOT IMPRESS ME
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 561
Re: ROBERTS BACK 👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 10:19:02 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 10:17:07 PM
OVER RATED WITH NO END PRODUCT HE DOES NOT IMPRESS ME
Who? LIDSY or Roberts?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Atomic Dog
Offline
Posts: 158
Bow Wow Wow
Re: ROBERTS BACK 👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:39:58 AM »
Have Shrug got a new single out 🤔
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...