maggiethatcherrulesok

Offline



Posts: 490





WLM





Posts: 490WLM Kids Football « on: Yesterday at 08:03:31 AM » Anyone know what the local lockdown impact will be on kids football this weekend? My lads season is supposed to start on Sunday Logged WLM

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 824





Posts: 3 824 Re: Kids Football « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:58:41 AM » socially distanced abuse of the ref for the entire game, then a quick roll about on the touch lines at full time Logged

nekder365

Online



Posts: 2 702





Posts: 2 702 Re: Kids Football « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:11:58 AM » I think the games up my way are off. Something to do with not behind closed doors.

Some cracking young players out there last season. The young uns have a bit more "tekkers" lately rather than just lumping a ball upfield.

Redcar Town will do well in most age groups this year



Thats my lock of the season.... Logged

maggiethatcherrulesok

Offline



Posts: 490





WLM





Posts: 490WLM Re: Kids Football « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:15:10 AM » Wheres up your way?? My son has games in County Durham? Logged WLM

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 226





Posts: 1 226 Re: Kids Football « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:26:58 AM » I'm a referee for the TJFLA and we have been told not to bring flags for the running of the line. Also, cant blow the whistle on the actual pitch, only before it starts. Logged

maggiethatcherrulesok

Offline



Posts: 490





WLM





Posts: 490WLM Re: Kids Football « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:28:28 AM » Ah right. You do much reffing? Got any this weekend?? Logged WLM

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 226





Posts: 1 226 Re: Kids Football « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:31:17 AM » I started running the line at games I had absolutely no involvement in back in the late 90s and it's just progressed since then. Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 226





Posts: 1 226 Re: Kids Football « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:38:09 AM » Wrong thread.



You should be on the Megan one. Logged

nekder365

Online



Posts: 2 702





Posts: 2 702 Re: Kids Football « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:50:46 AM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung link=topic=146898d.msg1655291#msg1655291 date=1601627889 Wrong thread.



You should be on the Megan one.



Sid sid sid.... Sid sid sid.... Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 555





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 555Pack o cunts Re: Kids Football « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:52:32 AM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 09:26:58 AM I'm a referee for the TJFLA and we have been told not to bring flags for the running of the line. Also, cant blow the whistle on the actual pitch, only before it starts.



Refs in the TJFLA ignore the lino's anyway



Refs in the TJFLA ignore the lino's anyway Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

nekder365

Online



Posts: 2 702





Posts: 2 702 Re: Kids Football « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:57:26 AM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 09:26:58 AM I'm a referee for the TJFLA and we have been told not to bring flags for the running of the line. Also, cant blow the whistle on the actual pitch, only before it starts.



Why no flags. You were not waving your Union Jack for an offside were ya??.... Why no flags. You were not waving your Union Jack for an offside were ya??.... Logged

evilghost

Offline



Posts: 2 676





Posts: 2 676 Re: Kids Football « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:29:23 AM » My little one plays for a team in County Durham and as far as I know all still on

Parents been told have to be masked at all times Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 156







Posts: 4 156 Re: Kids Football « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:43:51 PM » Games are going ahead but...



1 Parent per child, no other spectators

Parents, coaches and subs to wear masks on the touch line



Bag of bollocks really when you are out in the fresh air but the local authorities have told the FA its the only way they will let them play Logged

Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 9 413







Posts: 9 413 Re: Kids Football « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:55:34 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:43:51 PM Games are going ahead but...



1 Parent per child, no other spectators

Parents, coaches and subs to wear masks on the touch line



Bag of bollocks really when you are out in the fresh air but the local authorities have told the FA its the only way they will let them play



Fucking ridiculous - I am ashamed that I am one of the adults in this shithouse period of time. Let the kids play football ffs as normal, no fucking masks, plenty of spectators - it is all just fucking ridiculous arse covering that has spiralled out of control Fucking ridiculous - I am ashamed that I am one of the adults in this shithouse period of time. Let the kids play football ffs as normal, no fucking masks, plenty of spectators - it is all just fucking ridiculous arse covering that has spiralled out of control Logged

Spidoolie

Offline



Posts: 52





Posts: 52 Re: Kids Football « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:44:24 PM » I used to ref local leagues Saturday, loved doing the TJFA on a Sunday. Kids were amazing but parents were a pain in the backside Logged

nekder365

Online



Posts: 2 702





Posts: 2 702 Re: Kids Football « Reply #24 on: Today at 02:47:01 AM » I remember i think it was Marton FC that there was always grief from the parents on the touchline and it used to kick off (pun intended) a lot. My lads played for Redcar and i will admit to sometimes forgetting it was kids playing not the Boro...... Logged

BoroPE

Offline



Posts: 2 405





Posts: 2 405 Re: Kids Football « Reply #25 on: Today at 04:52:11 AM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:47:01 AM I remember i think it was Marton FC that there was always grief from the parents on the touchline and it used to kick off (pun intended) a lot. My lads played for Redcar and i will admit to sometimes forgetting it was kids playing not the Boro......



Marton used to have great teams but they expected to win every week. If things werent going for them in a game the coaches and parents used to kick off. I remember an under 8s game my son was playing for TIBS and it was 0 - 0 at half time. The Marton coach was screaming at his kids "whats going on these are shite ?" Marton used to have great teams but they expected to win every week. If things werent going for them in a game the coaches and parents used to kick off. I remember an under 8s game my son was playing for TIBS and it was 0 - 0 at half time. The Marton coach was screaming at his kids "whats going on these are shite ?" Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Offline



Posts: 636





Posts: 636 Re: Kids Football « Reply #26 on: Today at 06:41:53 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 03:55:34 PM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:43:51 PM Games are going ahead but...



1 Parent per child, no other spectators

Parents, coaches and subs to wear masks on the touch line



Bag of bollocks really when you are out in the fresh air but the local authorities have told the FA its the only way they will let them play



Fucking ridiculous - I am ashamed that I am one of the adults in this shithouse period of time. Let the kids play football ffs as normal, no fucking masks, plenty of spectators - it is all just fucking ridiculous arse covering that has spiralled out of control

Fucking ridiculous - I am ashamed that I am one of the adults in this shithouse period of time. Let the kids play football ffs as normal, no fucking masks, plenty of spectators - it is all just fucking ridiculous arse covering that has spiralled out of control

Fast forward 20 years and we start to get a wave of people with respiratory illness. On investigation we found they have been caused by people inhaling the small fibres from cheap Chinese masks. Fast forward 20 years and we start to get a wave of people with respiratory illness. On investigation we found they have been caused by people inhaling the small fibres from cheap Chinese masks. Logged

Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 9 413







Posts: 9 413 Re: Kids Football « Reply #27 on: Today at 07:23:39 AM » Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 04:52:11 AM Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:47:01 AM I remember i think it was Marton FC that there was always grief from the parents on the touchline and it used to kick off (pun intended) a lot. My lads played for Redcar and i will admit to sometimes forgetting it was kids playing not the Boro......



Marton used to have great teams but they expected to win every week. If things werent going for them in a game the coaches and parents used to kick off. I remember an under 8s game my son was playing for TIBS and it was 0 - 0 at half time. The Marton coach was screaming at his kids "whats going on these are shite ?"

Marton used to have great teams but they expected to win every week. If things werent going for them in a game the coaches and parents used to kick off. I remember an under 8s game my son was playing for TIBS and it was 0 - 0 at half time. The Marton coach was screaming at his kids "whats going on these are shite ?"

My sentiments too. Marton teams were (may be still are)generally run by knobhead coaches/Dads who thought they had made it in the game because they represented Marton - stupid cunts. They appealed to thick parents who believed their 8 year old was going to sign professional terms at an elite club at 16 because their kid played for Marton. This filtered into heads of the kids on the field too. Result was a bunch of thick wannabes on the sidelines, chav coaches and arrogant undisclplined little shits on the pitch. When they came up against a decent team dummy spitting could be witnessed all over the pitch and sidelines. The worst parents were Mothers. Fucking awful but personally loved winding the fuckers up. My sentiments too. Marton teams were (may be still are)generally run by knobhead coaches/Dads who thought they had made it in the game because they represented Marton - stupid cunts. They appealed to thick parents who believed their 8 year old was going to sign professional terms at an elite club at 16 because their kid played for Marton. This filtered into heads of the kids on the field too. Result was a bunch of thick wannabes on the sidelines, chav coaches and arrogant undisclplined little shits on the pitch. When they came up against a decent team dummy spitting could be witnessed all over the pitch and sidelines. The worst parents were Mothers. Fucking awful but personally loved winding the fuckers up. Logged