October 03, 2020, 04:24:42 AM
Author Topic: Kids Football  (Read 217 times)
maggiethatcherrulesok
« on: Yesterday at 08:03:31 AM »
Anyone know what the local lockdown impact will be on kids football this weekend? My lads season is supposed to start on Sunday
tunstall
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:58:41 AM »
socially distanced abuse of the ref for the entire game, then a quick roll about on the touch lines at full time
nekder365
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:11:58 AM »
I think the games up my way are off. Something to do with not behind closed doors.
Some cracking young players out there last season. The young uns have a bit more "tekkers" lately rather than just lumping a ball upfield.
Redcar Town will do well in most age groups this year

Thats my lock of the season....
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:15:10 AM »
Wheres up your way??   My son has games in County Durham?
nekder365
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:16:56 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 09:15:10 AM
Wheres up your way??   My son has games in County Durham?

Sorry East Cleveland....
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:26:58 AM »
I'm a referee for the TJFLA and we have been told not to bring flags for the running of the line. Also, cant blow the whistle on the actual pitch, only before it starts.
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:28:28 AM »
Ah right.  You do much reffing?  Got any this weekend??
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:28:58 AM »
Cheers red ken.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:31:17 AM »
I started running the line at games I had absolutely no involvement in back in the late 90s and it's just progressed since then.
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:37:23 AM »
Maximum of 6 in the box at a time.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:38:09 AM »
Wrong thread.

You should be on the Megan one.
nekder365
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:50:46 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung link=topic=146898d.msg1655291#msg1655291 date=1601627889
Wrong thread.

You should be on the Megan one.

Sid sid sid....
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:52:32 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 09:26:58 AM
I'm a referee for the TJFLA and we have been told not to bring flags for the running of the line. Also, cant blow the whistle on the actual pitch, only before it starts.

Refs in the TJFLA ignore the lino's anyway

 :nige:
nekder365
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:57:26 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 09:26:58 AM
I'm a referee for the TJFLA and we have been told not to bring flags for the running of the line. Also, cant blow the whistle on the actual pitch, only before it starts.

Why no flags. You were not waving your Union Jack for an offside were ya??....
evilghost
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:29:23 AM »
My little one plays for a team in County Durham and as far as I know all still on
Parents been told have to be masked at all times
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:43:51 PM »
Games are going ahead but...

1 Parent per child, no other spectators
Parents, coaches and subs to wear masks on the touch line

Bag of bollocks really when you are out in the fresh air but the local authorities have told the FA its the only way they will let them play
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:49:55 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 09:57:26 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 09:26:58 AM
I'm a referee for the TJFLA and we have been told not to bring flags for the running of the line. Also, cant blow the whistle on the actual pitch, only before it starts.

Why no flags. You were not waving your Union Jack for an offside were ya??....

  :ukfist:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:31:13 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 09:16:56 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 09:15:10 AM
Wheres up your way??   My son has games in County Durham?

Sorry East Cleveland....

Is that the area's official name now?

 :pd:







 :alastair:
nekder365
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:46:28 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 02:31:13 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 09:16:56 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 09:15:10 AM
Wheres up your way??   My son has games in County Durham?

Sorry East Cleveland....

Is that the area's official name now?

 :pd:







 :alastair:

Yes. We embrace our fellow villages. None of that postcode war bollocks up here.....AHHHHH BISTO......
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:50:29 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:46:28 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 02:31:13 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 09:16:56 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 09:15:10 AM
Wheres up your way??   My son has games in County Durham?

Sorry East Cleveland....

Is that the area's official name now?

 :pd:







 :alastair:

Yes. We embrace our fellow villages. None of that postcode war bollocks up here.....AHHHHH BISTO......

No I mean adding the "Sorry" part into the formal name.   I guess it saves time.

 :alastair:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:55:34 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:43:51 PM
Games are going ahead but...

1 Parent per child, no other spectators
Parents, coaches and subs to wear masks on the touch line

Bag of bollocks really when you are out in the fresh air but the local authorities have told the FA its the only way they will let them play

Fucking ridiculous - I am ashamed that I am one of the adults in this shithouse period of time. Let the kids play football ffs as normal, no fucking masks, plenty of spectators - it is all just fucking ridiculous arse covering that has spiralled out of control
nekder365
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:07:32 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:50:29 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:46:28 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 02:31:13 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 09:16:56 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 09:15:10 AM
Wheres up your way??   My son has games in County Durham?

Sorry East Cleveland....

Is that the area's official name now?

 :pd:







 :alastair:

Yes. We embrace our fellow villages. None of that postcode war bollocks up here.....AHHHHH BISTO......

No I mean adding the "Sorry" part into the formal name.   I guess it saves time.

 :alastair:
You nearly had me adrift there Clemmo. I apologise for my poor effort regarding punctuation.

I have a problem with my grammar.

Cant get the old bitch to take her tablets........
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:20:59 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 09:57:26 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 09:26:58 AM
I'm a referee for the TJFLA and we have been told not to bring flags for the running of the line. Also, cant blow the whistle on the actual pitch, only before it starts.

Why no flags. You were not waving your Union Jack for an offside were ya??....

Sid Sid Sid
Spidoolie
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:44:24 PM »
I used to ref local leagues Saturday, loved doing the TJFA on a Sunday. Kids were amazing but parents were a pain in the backside
nekder365
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:47:01 AM »
I remember i think it was Marton FC that there was always grief from the parents on the touchline and it used to kick off (pun intended) a lot. My lads played for Redcar and i will admit to sometimes forgetting it was kids playing not the Boro......
