October 02, 2020, 04:02:31 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
Kids Football
Author
Topic: Kids Football (Read 153 times)
maggiethatcherrulesok
Kids Football
Anyone know what the local lockdown impact will be on kids football this weekend? My lads season is supposed to start on Sunday
Re: Kids Football
socially distanced abuse of the ref for the entire game, then a quick roll about on the touch lines at full time
Re: Kids Football
I think the games up my way are off. Something to do with not behind closed doors.
Some cracking young players out there last season. The young uns have a bit more "tekkers" lately rather than just lumping a ball upfield.
Redcar Town will do well in most age groups this year
Thats my lock of the season....
Re: Kids Football
Wheres up your way?? My son has games in County Durham?
Re: Kids Football
Wheres up your way?? My son has games in County Durham?
Sorry East Cleveland....
Re: Kids Football
I'm a referee for the TJFLA and we have been told not to bring flags for the running of the line. Also, cant blow the whistle on the actual pitch, only before it starts.
Re: Kids Football
Ah right. You do much reffing? Got any this weekend??
Re: Kids Football
Cheers red ken.
Re: Kids Football
I started running the line at games I had absolutely no involvement in back in the late 90s and it's just progressed since then.
Re: Kids Football
Maximum of 6 in the box at a time.
Re: Kids Football
Wrong thread.
You should be on the Megan one.
Re: Kids Football
Quote from: livefastdieyoung link=topic=146898d.msg1655291#msg1655291 date=1601627889
Wrong thread.
You should be on the Megan one.
Sid sid sid....
Re: Kids Football
I'm a referee for the TJFLA and we have been told not to bring flags for the running of the line. Also, cant blow the whistle on the actual pitch, only before it starts.
Refs in the TJFLA ignore the lino's anyway
Re: Kids Football
I'm a referee for the TJFLA and we have been told not to bring flags for the running of the line. Also, cant blow the whistle on the actual pitch, only before it starts.
Why no flags. You were not waving your Union Jack for an offside were ya??....
Re: Kids Football
My little one plays for a team in County Durham and as far as I know all still on
Parents been told have to be masked at all times
Re: Kids Football
Games are going ahead but...
1 Parent per child, no other spectators
Parents, coaches and subs to wear masks on the touch line
Bag of bollocks really when you are out in the fresh air but the local authorities have told the FA its the only way they will let them play
Re: Kids Football
I'm a referee for the TJFLA and we have been told not to bring flags for the running of the line. Also, cant blow the whistle on the actual pitch, only before it starts.
Why no flags. You were not waving your Union Jack for an offside were ya??....
Re: Kids Football
Wheres up your way?? My son has games in County Durham?
Sorry East Cleveland....
Is that the area's official name now?
Re: Kids Football
Wheres up your way?? My son has games in County Durham?
Sorry East Cleveland....
Is that the area's official name now?
Yes. We embrace our fellow villages. None of that postcode war bollocks up here.....AHHHHH BISTO......
Re: Kids Football
Wheres up your way?? My son has games in County Durham?
Sorry East Cleveland....
Is that the area's official name now?
Yes. We embrace our fellow villages. None of that postcode war bollocks up here.....AHHHHH BISTO......
No I mean adding the "Sorry" part into the formal name. I guess it saves time.
Re: Kids Football
Games are going ahead but...
1 Parent per child, no other spectators
Parents, coaches and subs to wear masks on the touch line
Bag of bollocks really when you are out in the fresh air but the local authorities have told the FA its the only way they will let them play
Fucking ridiculous - I am ashamed that I am one of the adults in this shithouse period of time. Let the kids play football ffs as normal, no fucking masks, plenty of spectators - it is all just fucking ridiculous arse covering that has spiralled out of control
Loading...