October 02, 2020, 04:02:31 PM
Author Topic: Kids Football  (Read 153 times)
maggiethatcherrulesok
« on: Today at 08:03:31 AM »
Anyone know what the local lockdown impact will be on kids football this weekend? My lads season is supposed to start on Sunday
tunstall
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:58:41 AM »
socially distanced abuse of the ref for the entire game, then a quick roll about on the touch lines at full time
nekder365
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:11:58 AM »
I think the games up my way are off. Something to do with not behind closed doors.
Some cracking young players out there last season. The young uns have a bit more "tekkers" lately rather than just lumping a ball upfield.
Redcar Town will do well in most age groups this year

Thats my lock of the season....
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:15:10 AM »
Wheres up your way??   My son has games in County Durham?
nekder365
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:16:56 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 09:15:10 AM
Wheres up your way??   My son has games in County Durham?

Sorry East Cleveland....
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:26:58 AM »
I'm a referee for the TJFLA and we have been told not to bring flags for the running of the line. Also, cant blow the whistle on the actual pitch, only before it starts.
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:28:28 AM »
Ah right.  You do much reffing?  Got any this weekend??
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:28:58 AM »
Cheers red ken.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:31:17 AM »
I started running the line at games I had absolutely no involvement in back in the late 90s and it's just progressed since then.
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:37:23 AM »
Maximum of 6 in the box at a time.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:38:09 AM »
Wrong thread.

You should be on the Megan one.
nekder365
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:50:46 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung link=topic=146898d.msg1655291#msg1655291 date=1601627889
Wrong thread.

You should be on the Megan one.

Sid sid sid....
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:52:32 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 09:26:58 AM
I'm a referee for the TJFLA and we have been told not to bring flags for the running of the line. Also, cant blow the whistle on the actual pitch, only before it starts.

Refs in the TJFLA ignore the lino's anyway

 :nige:
nekder365
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:57:26 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 09:26:58 AM
I'm a referee for the TJFLA and we have been told not to bring flags for the running of the line. Also, cant blow the whistle on the actual pitch, only before it starts.

Why no flags. You were not waving your Union Jack for an offside were ya??....
evilghost
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:29:23 AM »
My little one plays for a team in County Durham and as far as I know all still on
Parents been told have to be masked at all times
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:43:51 PM »
Games are going ahead but...

1 Parent per child, no other spectators
Parents, coaches and subs to wear masks on the touch line

Bag of bollocks really when you are out in the fresh air but the local authorities have told the FA its the only way they will let them play
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:49:55 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 09:57:26 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 09:26:58 AM
I'm a referee for the TJFLA and we have been told not to bring flags for the running of the line. Also, cant blow the whistle on the actual pitch, only before it starts.

Why no flags. You were not waving your Union Jack for an offside were ya??....

  :ukfist:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:31:13 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 09:16:56 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 09:15:10 AM
Wheres up your way??   My son has games in County Durham?

Sorry East Cleveland....

Is that the area's official name now?

 :pd:







 :alastair:
nekder365
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:46:28 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:31:13 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 09:16:56 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 09:15:10 AM
Wheres up your way??   My son has games in County Durham?

Sorry East Cleveland....

Is that the area's official name now?

 :pd:







 :alastair:

Yes. We embrace our fellow villages. None of that postcode war bollocks up here.....AHHHHH BISTO......
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:50:29 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:46:28 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:31:13 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 09:16:56 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 09:15:10 AM
Wheres up your way??   My son has games in County Durham?

Sorry East Cleveland....

Is that the area's official name now?

 :pd:







 :alastair:

Yes. We embrace our fellow villages. None of that postcode war bollocks up here.....AHHHHH BISTO......

No I mean adding the "Sorry" part into the formal name.   I guess it saves time.

 :alastair:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:55:34 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 01:43:51 PM
Games are going ahead but...

1 Parent per child, no other spectators
Parents, coaches and subs to wear masks on the touch line

Bag of bollocks really when you are out in the fresh air but the local authorities have told the FA its the only way they will let them play

Fucking ridiculous - I am ashamed that I am one of the adults in this shithouse period of time. Let the kids play football ffs as normal, no fucking masks, plenty of spectators - it is all just fucking ridiculous arse covering that has spiralled out of control
