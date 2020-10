nekder365

Online



Posts: 2 705





Posts: 2 705 Re: DONALD TRUMP « Reply #50 on: Today at 07:42:37 AM » Get in... not even 8 am and its the 1st shoeing of the day.... Well done squire...😂😂 Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 751



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 751I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: DONALD TRUMP « Reply #51 on: Today at 07:47:45 AM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 07:42:37 AM Get in... not even 8 am and its the 1st shoeing of the day.... Well done squire...😂😂





I CAN FEEL A FEW MORE COMING ON





THAT SADSACK NO GOOD CUNT BERNIE HAD THE TIMPSONS THROWN IN TO HIM FROM ALL DIFFERENT ANGLES YESTERDAY





HE ENDED UP WITH THE SHOEING OF HIS LIFE......





SOON CRAWLED BACK IN TOO HIS HOLE





LIKE A DYING RAT







I CAN FEEL A FEW MORE COMING ONTHAT SADSACK NO GOOD CUNT BERNIE HAD THE TIMPSONS THROWN IN TO HIM FROM ALL DIFFERENT ANGLES YESTERDAYHE ENDED UP WITH THE SHOEING OF HIS LIFE......SOON CRAWLED BACK IN TOO HIS HOLELIKE A DYING RAT Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

nekder365

Online



Posts: 2 705





Posts: 2 705 Re: DONALD TRUMP « Reply #52 on: Today at 07:57:27 AM » Yup he has shown his true colours now.....

Logged

Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 985







Posts: 985 Re: DONALD TRUMP « Reply #53 on: Today at 08:39:03 AM » The left always defend paedos...... always .....



Desperately trying to legitimise it like they are doing with Trans types



One of our absent lefty accounts is in deep shit over it

Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 678





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 678TRUMP 2020 Re: DONALD TRUMP « Reply #54 on: Today at 08:43:04 AM » welched his bet on , laughed when I said they would use it again to treat people ..



then went on to make £100 bet on it not getting used which he welched on ..



Trump the most Powerful man on the planet given Remdesivir ... That's the stuffwelched his bet on , laughed when I said they would use it again to treat people ..then went on to make £100 bet on it not getting used which he welched on .. Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 678





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 678TRUMP 2020 Re: DONALD TRUMP « Reply #55 on: Today at 08:46:27 AM »



http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=143892.0 Here's the thread just to remind him again Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 13 046





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 13 046Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: DONALD TRUMP « Reply #59 on: Today at 11:32:36 AM » Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 43 204





Posts: 43 204 Re: DONALD TRUMP « Reply #61 on: Today at 12:23:31 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:43:04 AM welched his bet on , laughed when I said they would use it again to treat people ..



then went on to make £100 bet on it not getting used which he welched on ..





Trump the most Powerful man on the planet given Remdesivir ... That's the stuffwelched his bet on , laughed when I said they would use it again to treat people ..then went on to make £100 bet on it not getting used which he welched on ..



Have they found a cure yet?







Have they found a cure yet? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 13 956





Posts: 13 956 Re: DONALD TRUMP « Reply #62 on: Today at 01:08:25 PM »



centre stage..



End Game in sight..



The next 10 days will be spectacular..



( Zero tweets from Clinton, Obama, Podesta, and Comey.



Panic in DC.



Prepare to be Gobsmacked..



ENJOY



Trump told his Q Anon people well in advance of his departure fromcentre stage..End Game in sight..The next 10 days will be spectacular..( Zero tweets from Clinton, Obama, Podesta, and Comey.Panic in DC.Prepare to be Gobsmacked..ENJOY Logged

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 827





Posts: 827 Re: DONALD TRUMP « Reply #63 on: Today at 01:59:41 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:05:46 AM Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 08:39:03 AM The left always defend paedos...... always .....



Desperately trying to legitimise it like they are doing with Trans types



One of our absent lefty accounts is in deep shit over it





Your wind-ups need more nuance and guile

Your wind-ups need more nuance and guile

Not a wind up at all oldfield is right and the historic evidence is there to see. Paedos of all political or apolitical backgrounds are abhorrent and id blind every last one of them but the left is where theyre openly harboured and where the seek legitimisation Not a wind up at all oldfield is right and the historic evidence is there to see. Paedos of all political or apolitical backgrounds are abhorrent and id blind every last one of them but the left is where theyre openly harboured and where the seek legitimisation Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 43 204





Posts: 43 204 Re: DONALD TRUMP « Reply #65 on: Today at 02:18:43 PM » U ok hun? xxx Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 678





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 678TRUMP 2020 Re: DONALD TRUMP « Reply #66 on: Today at 02:19:32 PM »







YOU LOSER CUNT FINEYOU LOSER CUNT Logged