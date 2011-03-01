Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: DONALD TRUMP
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 06:44:43 AM »
HIM AND HIS MISSUS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID 19   klins
towz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:46:31 AM »
Great news!
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:48:33 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:46:31 AM
Great news!


YOU WILL BE HOPING THEY BOTH PEG IT I SUPPOSE YOU CAMEL BREATHED CUNT   :wanker:
towz
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:53:20 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:48:33 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:46:31 AM
Great news!


YOU WILL BE HOPING THEY BOTH PEG IT I SUPPOSE YOU CAMEL BREATHED CUNT   :wanker:

No, just Donald
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:56:17 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:53:20 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:48:33 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:46:31 AM
Great news!


YOU WILL BE HOPING THEY BOTH PEG IT I SUPPOSE YOU CAMEL BREATHED CUNT   :wanker:

No, just Donald




 :wanker: :redcard: :wanker:



NOT RIGHT IN  HEAD YOU LAD......GET BACK IN YA BEDOUIN TENT  YOU STINKING CUNT   
towz
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:11:41 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:56:17 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:53:20 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:48:33 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:46:31 AM
Great news!


YOU WILL BE HOPING THEY BOTH PEG IT I SUPPOSE YOU CAMEL BREATHED CUNT   :wanker:

No, just Donald




 :wanker: :redcard: :wanker:



NOT RIGHT IN  HEAD YOU LAD......GET BACK IN YA BEDOUIN TENT  YOU STINKING CUNT   

I'm looking at the bigger picture, world would be a better place without him
King of the North
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:12:59 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:46:31 AM
Great news!

Very harsh that towz


Regardless of your political views surely you wouldnt wish harm on him.

towz
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:17:25 AM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 07:12:59 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:46:31 AM
Great news!

Very harsh that towz


Regardless of your political views surely you wouldnt wish harm on him.

 :unlike:



He's harmed plenty of people
Minge
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:24:21 AM »
He was a very cruel man in business, no doubt drove a lot of people to the brink.
Fuck the dangerous prick
RedSteel
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:43:53 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:53:20 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:48:33 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:46:31 AM
Great news!


YOU WILL BE HOPING THEY BOTH PEG IT I SUPPOSE YOU CAMEL BREATHED CUNT   :wanker:

No, just Donald

Yeah, let's replace him with a piss stinking wannabe peado who doesn't even recognise Antifa as a movement nevermind a terrorist organisation 
Pile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:46:05 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:53:20 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:48:33 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:46:31 AM
Great news!


YOU WILL BE HOPING THEY BOTH PEG IT I SUPPOSE YOU CAMEL BREATHED CUNT   :wanker:

No, just Donald
He is key to the UKs bargaining position in EU talks. The other side are already bidding for the EU.
towz
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:47:34 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:43:53 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:53:20 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:48:33 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:46:31 AM
Great news!


YOU WILL BE HOPING THEY BOTH PEG IT I SUPPOSE YOU CAMEL BREATHED CUNT   :wanker:

No, just Donald

Yeah, let's replace him with a piss stinking wannabe peado who doesn't even recognise Antifa as a movement nevermind a terrorist organisation 

That sounds like a pretty stupid idea
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:47:50 AM »
Why is it become acceptable on this board to repeatedly call Joe Biden a Peado?  Because he sniffed a  kids head.

Few people are doing it routinely. Admin really need to get a grip of this cesspit
Pile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:50:25 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:47:50 AM
Why is it become acceptable on this board to repeatedly call Joe Biden a Peado?  Because he sniffed a  kids head.

Few people are doing it routinely. Admin really need to get a grip of this cesspit
Good point. We should stick to hoping die only, thats the line in the sand for me.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:01:49 AM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 07:12:59 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:46:31 AM
Great news!

Very harsh that towz


Regardless of your political views surely you wouldnt wish harm on him.

 :unlike:




Errrrrrrr........

I dont believe it in any case
Bobupanddown
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:09:49 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:47:50 AM
Why is it become acceptable on this board to repeatedly call Joe Biden a Peado?  Because he sniffed a  kids head.

Few people are doing it routinely. Admin really need to get a grip of this cesspit

Don't forget the inappropriate touching too and trying to kiss them.
That's not the way normal people behave, its the way nonces behave and as the democrats are linked to many sexual predators and nonces it follows that creepy senile Joe likes em young.

For the record neither Trump nor his missus are showing any symptoms so they'll be fine.



RedSteel
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:13:03 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:47:50 AM
Why is it become acceptable on this board to repeatedly call Joe Biden a Peado?  Because he sniffed a  kids head.

Few people are doing it routinely. Admin really need to get a grip of this cesspit

I said wannabe dickhead.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:28:23 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:50:25 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:47:50 AM
Why is it become acceptable on this board to repeatedly call Joe Biden a Peado?  Because he sniffed a  kids head.

Few people are doing it routinely. Admin really need to get a grip of this cesspit
Good point. We should stick to hoping die only, thats the line in the sand for me.

Pile, you know by now that we live by different standards.

Remember violent lefty rioters are "peaceful protestors"
Remember that the terrorist organisation Antifa is "just an idea"
Remember we "believe science" but its "systematic racism and a figment of an oppressive patriarchy" when we don't like the results.
Remember that illegal economic immigrants are "refugees".

Doublethink and doublespeak have been tools of the left for some time now.
Bernie
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:43:04 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:44:43 AM
HIM AND HIS MISSUS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID 19   klins


Yeah we've all got sky news   (as you said to me on Wednesday) 

   :wanker:
Bernie
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:05:36 AM »
Wankers over the road already saying it's fake news  charles

Apparently he's only saying he has it to dodge future debates/rig the election/refuse to leave power.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:19:26 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:05:36 AM
Wankers over the road already saying it's fake news  charles

Apparently he's only saying he has it to dodge future debates/rig the election/refuse to leave power.

That could certainly be true
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:22:08 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:17:25 AM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 07:12:59 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:46:31 AM
Great news!

Very harsh that towz


Regardless of your political views surely you wouldnt wish harm on him.

 :unlike:



He's harmed plenty of people

Like who?
Bernie
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:53:07 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:19:26 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:05:36 AM
Wankers over the road already saying it's fake news  charles

Apparently he's only saying he has it to dodge future debates/rig the election/refuse to leave power.

That could certainly be true

And his Dr who did the test is in on the scam too?
Skinz
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:06:40 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:22:08 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:17:25 AM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 07:12:59 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:46:31 AM
Great news!

Very harsh that towz


Regardless of your political views surely you wouldnt wish harm on him.

 :unlike:



He's harmed plenty of people

Like who?

You know there must be millions upon millions of placards out there with 'Trump is this/ Trump is that" written on them but when you pull them up they can never tell you what he's supposed to have done to deserve the shit he gets.

 If it's online they might show you some holding centre with Mexicans or something(Why they always use footage from when the Middle Eastern bomber Obama was in office I'll never know)... But anyway, these clowns must walk about with CNN on a podcast or something. Proper brainwashed.

The Don is our only hope of stopping these cunts  :ukfist:
Don pepe
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:13:53 AM »
Fucking hell, its astonishing How easily the cunts on here who masquerade as intelligent, informed and compassionate people Reveal themselves to be odious cretins, far eorse than the people they condemn

Towz, how old are you? 40 something? Grow the fuck up
Bobupanddown
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:44:34 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 11:13:53 AM
Fucking hell, its astonishing How easily the cunts on here who masquerade as intelligent, informed and compassionate people Reveal themselves to be odious cretins, far eorse than the people they condemn

Towz, how old are you? 40 something? Grow the fuck up

Intelligent, informed and compassionate lefties? 
El Capitan
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:52:22 PM »
Big Don is currently hooked up to a Dettol drip and expects to be back at work Monday morning  :like: :like:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:53:13 PM »
But didn't Donny say it was all a hoax. And how can Melania catch it, she's a robot!
Skinz
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:07:45 PM »
If you're ever wondering why there hasn't been any Marxist hunting in the States it's because people are waiting for the elections to finish. The Dems are practicaly losing the elections themselves due to the shite that has gone on this past summer. If Trump wins another term they're expecting mass riots. Then the guns are out...
Bobupanddown
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:12:59 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:52:22 PM
Big Don is currently hooked up to a Dettol drip and expects to be back at work Monday morning  :like: :like:

Zinc and hydroxychloroquine, and they'll be fine.  :beer:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:24:00 PM »
Camel breath? Much prefer camel toe!!
TedBongo
« Reply #31 on: Today at 05:20:21 PM »
It's the Hope that kills you
Bobupanddown
« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:22:33 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 01:53:13 PM
But didn't Donny say it was all a hoax. And how can Melania catch it, she's a robot!

No he didn't. But that won't stop your lot from spreading the lies anyway.
Pile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:54:19 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:28:23 AM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:50:25 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:47:50 AM
Why is it become acceptable on this board to repeatedly call Joe Biden a Peado?  Because he sniffed a  kids head.

Few people are doing it routinely. Admin really need to get a grip of this cesspit
Good point. We should stick to hoping die only, thats the line in the sand for me.

Pile, you know by now that we live by different standards.

Remember violent lefty rioters are "peaceful protestors"
Remember that the terrorist organisation Antifa is "just an idea"
Remember we "believe science" but its "systematic racism and a figment of an oppressive patriarchy" when we don't like the results.
Remember that illegal economic immigrants are "refugees".

Doublethink and doublespeak have been tools of the left for some time now.

I loved the claim that antifa are just an idea and definitely not a group. Cant believe the bloke doing the questioning let it go. Ive seen some very naughty ideas filmed and posted on Twitter.
Skinz
« Reply #34 on: Today at 06:30:11 PM »
https://leakreality.com/video/10473/antifa-plays-gta-irl  rava
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #35 on: Today at 06:45:23 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:22:33 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 01:53:13 PM
But didn't Donny say it was all a hoax. And how can Melania catch it, she's a robot!

No he didn't. But that won't stop your lot from spreading the lies anyway.


Yeah he did, it's well documented.
Skinz
« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:10:55 PM »
They exist when you smash them with a baseball bat.

Not existing is a stupid trick they use with media backing. Another one is their weapons. Next vid you see with these marxist twats, take note of the thickness of their placard posters. Plus the cunts with bikes and huge chain locks.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #37 on: Today at 10:24:44 PM »
Sounds like he's struggling, been taken into hospital
Bobupanddown
« Reply #38 on: Today at 10:27:14 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:45:23 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:22:33 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 01:53:13 PM
But didn't Donny say it was all a hoax. And how can Melania catch it, she's a robot!

No he didn't. But that won't stop your lot from spreading the lies anyway.


Yeah he did, it's well documented.



Really?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-trending-54387438

For instance, he never called the virus a "hoax" - contrary to several viral social media posts.


Bobupanddown
« Reply #39 on: Today at 10:28:46 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:24:44 PM
Sounds like he's struggling, been taken into hospital

President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters.

Nothing to worry about.
Pile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:32:12 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:27:14 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:45:23 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:22:33 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 01:53:13 PM
But didn't Donny say it was all a hoax. And how can Melania catch it, she's a robot!

No he didn't. But that won't stop your lot from spreading the lies anyway.


Yeah he did, it's well documented.



Really?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-trending-54387438

For instance, he never called the virus a "hoax" - contrary to several viral social media posts.



But what about the left wing memes?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:37:09 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:32:12 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:27:14 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:45:23 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:22:33 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 01:53:13 PM
But didn't Donny say it was all a hoax. And how can Melania catch it, she's a robot!

No he didn't. But that won't stop your lot from spreading the lies anyway.


Yeah he did, it's well documented.



Really?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-trending-54387438

For instance, he never called the virus a "hoax" - contrary to several viral social media posts.



But what about the left wing memes?

SWB will be along in a minute to tell us how biased the BBC is in favor of Donald Trump and how most of their coverage are fluffy op eds justifying his presidency.......
Pile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 10:44:11 PM »
Hopefully hell answer my white supremacy question on the other thread.
