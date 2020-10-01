Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 03, 2020, 07:48:36 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Big Lewbowski  (Read 114 times)
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 702


View Profile
« on: October 01, 2020, 11:32:29 PM »
Any fans of it give The Jesus Rolls a watch. Good Movie.....@TheCOBmoviereview......
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 561



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: October 01, 2020, 11:36:21 PM »


 :like:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 354


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: October 01, 2020, 11:39:56 PM »
Best season so far, 15 champions league goals, and 55 in all for the season.

He is indeed the Big Lewandowski
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 702


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: October 01, 2020, 11:40:12 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on October 01, 2020, 11:36:21 PM


 :like:

Its a spin off. John T is class in it.....
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 702


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: October 01, 2020, 11:41:16 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on October 01, 2020, 11:39:56 PM
Best season so far, 15 champions league goals, and 55 in all for the season.

He is indeed the Big Lewandowski

Is not 1 banning enough for you today???.....Sid Sid
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 732

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:43:13 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on October 01, 2020, 11:36:21 PM


 :like:


I ALWAYS KNEW YOU WERE A FUCKING BIG BALL BAG CLEM   



 charles :alf:


 :wanker:
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 