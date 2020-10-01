Welcome,
October 03, 2020, 07:48:36 AM
The Big Lewbowski
nekder365
The Big Lewbowski
Any fans of it give The Jesus Rolls a watch. Good Movie.....@TheCOBmoviereview......
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: The Big Lewbowski
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime
Re: The Big Lewbowski
Best season so far, 15 champions league goals, and 55 in all for the season.
He is indeed the Big Lewandowski
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
nekder365
Re: The Big Lewbowski
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on October 01, 2020, 11:36:21 PM
Its a spin off. John T is class in it.....
nekder365
Re: The Big Lewbowski
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on October 01, 2020, 11:39:56 PM
Best season so far, 15 champions league goals, and 55 in all for the season.
He is indeed the Big Lewandowski
Is not 1 banning enough for you today???.....Sid Sid
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: The Big Lewbowski
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on October 01, 2020, 11:36:21 PM
I ALWAYS KNEW YOU WERE A FUCKING BIG BALL BAG CLEM
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
