Posts: 318 Covid Lockdown Riot « on: Yesterday at 09:23:42 PM » How long before one of these localised lockdowns ends up in a full blown riot?

Not long for me, could be Boro. Dissent is growing

Posts: 634 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:32:26 PM » We really are not far away from full blown anarchy. Governments lying to us is nothing new but lying and causing unnecessary hardship and increased deaths and ruining kids education and pushing us towards unsafe vaccines is a different ball game entirely

Posts: 2 286 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:49:36 PM » Mayor Andy Preston is the reason Boro is on lockdown.



Cant blame the government here.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:53:47 PM by kippers »

Posts: 40 935 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:57:07 PM » I havent really been following but hasnt he been campaigning for it and now hes whinging?

How is a local mayor at fault for criminal and fraudulent activity by the government and media?



They PCR testing is flimsy at best but are dictating policy based on it, this is as bad as going to war in Iraq based on made up evidence.



Some of you will forget we went to war with Iraq in the first gulf war based on lies presented to the UN too.



If they'll lie about Iraq and they'll lie about Syria what makes you think they won't lie about Covid 19?



How is a local mayor at fault for criminal and fraudulent activity by the government and media?They PCR testing is flimsy at best but are dictating policy based on it, this is as bad as going to war in Iraq based on made up evidence.Some of you will forget we went to war with Iraq in the first gulf war based on lies presented to the UN too.If they'll lie about Iraq and they'll lie about Syria what makes you think they won't lie about Covid 19?





Posts: 43 177 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:08:06 PM » Heres what he said two days ago..





Hands Off Middlesbrough's Pubs & Restaurants, Boris



Any day now the government is likely to stop you from socialising with relatives and friends - both in their home and in a cafe or pub or restaurant.



Im pushing the government to be more sensible with Middlesbrough and give us more flexibility than the people of Tyne & Wear - over who we meet, when and where - but still have measures in place to limit new infections.



The vast majority of infections come from mixing at home - where theres often little space and people can easily forget to follow guidelines.



So I do think the government will impose a ban on socialising at home. We need to make sure that we have exemptions in place, making sure that theres support for those living alone, caring for children and the vulnerable.



I think that cafes, restaurants and pubs can be very safe and we have to protect the jobs of people who work in hospitality



We don't need the government to impose further restrictions on our brilliant but struggling pubs, restaurants and cafés. People should be allowed to continue safely meeting their friends there.



I'm hopeful the government will hear this appeal to allow significant exemptions to the socialising at home rule and also leave our pubs, restaurants and cafes alone.



We must find the right balance between protecting lives, allowing life to go on and protecting jobs and livelihoods.

Andy



Logged

Posts: 2 286 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:10:58 PM » So he asked for it.



Anyway, the boozers are only closing an hour earlier.

Posts: 43 177 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:11:46 PM » Asked for what? Did you read it slowly and out loud?

Posts: 40 935 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:15:01 PM » I must have misheard on the local news. I thought he was asking for tougher measures in people homes but a softer approach for bars and cafes.

Posts: 43 177 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:19:13 PM » Stricter lockdown restrictions from government were coming in regardless, he was trying to get an exemption for pubs and restaurants.







From his Facebook page -



The bad news for you is that the govt are close to bringing these measures in. I am trying to get a better deal for you.

Posts: 2 681 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:20:40 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:19:13 PM Stricter lockdown restrictions from government were coming in regardless, he was trying to get an exemption for pubs and restaurants.







From his Facebook page -



The bad news for you is that the govt are close to bringing these measures in. I am trying to get a better deal for you.



But the pub hours is national he cant get that changed.........

Posts: 43 177 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:22:08 PM » Assume he means in terms of different households being able to mix in them

Posts: 2 286 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:34:08 PM » He is back peddling like fuck.



All the areas currently under stricker measures requested the government to enforce it.



All very convenient of some of these authorities now blaming the government. Tinpot politics.

Posts: 74 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:43:27 PM » The lockdown wasnt coming until the silly cunt rattled the cage. The fact Stockton Redcar and Darlo have escaped is more than enough proof of that



He thought he could be a clever cunt and negotiate... truth be told he should of kept his head down





He has been trying to play the big statesman this whole lockdown... think back to his stance and behaviour over parks in the early days when he defied the government order to keep them open.





Today was pay back





karmas a bitch

Posts: 2 681 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:46:44 PM » Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 10:43:27 PM The lockdown wasnt coming until the silly cunt rattled the cage. The fact Stockton Redcar and Darlo have escaped is more than enough proof of that



He thought he could be a clever cunt and negotiate... truth be told he should of kept his head down





He has been trying to play the big statesman this whole lockdown... think back to his stance and behaviour over parks in the early days when he defied the government order to keep them open.





Today was pay back





karmas a bitch



Good post......Resignation coming i reckon.....

Posts: 2 681 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:14:47 PM » Has anything happened really to Boro under him? To me its no different then when Clown Cop was in charge.....

Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 553Pack o cunts Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:15:54 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:58:57 PM Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:49:36 PM Mayor Andy Preston is the reason Boro is on lockdown.



Cant blame the government here.



How is a local mayor at fault for criminal and fraudulent activity by the government and media?



They PCR testing is flimsy at best but are dictating policy based on it, this is as bad as going to war in Iraq based on made up evidence.



Some of you will forget we went to war with Iraq in the first gulf war based on lies presented to the UN too.



If they'll lie about Iraq and they'll lie about Syria what makes you think they won't lie about Covid 19?





How is a local mayor at fault for criminal and fraudulent activity by the government and media?They PCR testing is flimsy at best but are dictating policy based on it, this is as bad as going to war in Iraq based on made up evidence.Some of you will forget we went to war with Iraq in the first gulf war based on lies presented to the UN too.If they'll lie about Iraq and they'll lie about Syria what makes you think they won't lie about Covid 19?

Fucking Tony B Liar!!



All that and now Covid - what a cunt



George Soros is shagging his missus in a threesome with Amal Clooney you know



FACT



Fucking Tony B Liar!!All that and now Covid - what a cuntGeorge Soros is shagging his missus in a threesome with Amal Clooney you knowFACT

Posts: 2 494 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:28:54 PM »



Then boom to the government! and elite Once right meats left to chatThen boom to the government! and elite

Posts: 74 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #23 on: Today at 06:57:54 AM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:14:47 PM Has anything happened really to Boro under him? To me its no different then when Clown Cop was in charge.....



Not really except he is burning through council money on crackpot ideas for masses of unneeded office and retail space.





Whilst at the same time telling us he is gonna cut essential services like lollipop patrols and bin collections to save money



He is a grade A cunt Not really except he is burning through council money on crackpot ideas for masses of unneeded office and retail space.Whilst at the same time telling us he is gonna cut essential services like lollipop patrols and bin collections to save moneyHe is a grade A cunt

Posts: 991 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #24 on: Today at 07:11:04 AM » Lock the lot of em down. People knew the score and haven't taken enough precautions. Snoozy, you've stayed in for the last 25 years so I can see u coming out for the rioting on the streets in sunny billingham!!!

Posts: 40 935 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #25 on: Today at 07:44:24 AM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:14:47 PM Has anything happened really to Boro under him? To me its no different then when Clown Cop was in charge.....

Its always the same thing with Middlesbrough councils and mayor. They would be better off fixing what they have before trying to waste millions on new enterprises. Every couple of years we see grand plans for the UKs biggest and best [insert any old bollocks and the daft cunts voting

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 13 043Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #26 on: Today at 07:45:58 AM »



















Like a fuckin ski slope. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

Posts: 40 935 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #27 on: Today at 07:49:16 AM » Yep, something else for the gazette print. No doubt it would have had the worlds best snow for 2,000,000 per week to glide over. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Posts: 826 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #31 on: Today at 10:21:50 AM » Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:49:16 AM Yep, something else for the gazette print. No doubt it would have had the worlds best snow for 2,000,000 per week to glide over.



White possibly the most ridiculous proposal in the history of the town. And still it trundles on, it shoyldve been shit canned the first time it was discussed. White possibly the most ridiculous proposal in the history of the town. And still it trundles on, it shoyldve been shit canned the first time it was discussed. Logged

Posts: 9 402 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #33 on: Today at 03:51:22 PM » Preston is being anti establishment here so good news, he is also being praised by many business people and locals for his stance.



I applaud him.



Is he a self serving cunt - yes. They're all at it. Logged

Posts: 2 681 Re: Covid Lockdown Riot « Reply #34 on: Today at 03:54:18 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:51:22 PM Preston is being anti establishment here so good news, he is also being praised by many business people and locals for his stance.



I applaud him.



Is he a self serving cunt - yes. They're all at it.



He wont see the end of the month as mayor.........Ive had a message from the great beyond....It predicts Nob Tickles to run for the job.......... He wont see the end of the month as mayor.........Ive had a message from the great beyond....It predicts Nob Tickles to run for the job.......... Logged