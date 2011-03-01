|
boro_boro_boro
|
The lockdown wasnt coming until the silly cunt rattled the cage. The fact Stockton Redcar and Darlo have escaped is more than enough proof of that
He thought he could be a clever cunt and negotiate... truth be told he should of kept his head down
He has been trying to play the big statesman this whole lockdown... think back to his stance and behaviour over parks in the early days when he defied the government order to keep them open.
Today was pay back
karmas a bitch
Axe to grind much?
Labour voter?
Nope Tory all the way
Ural Quntz
|
Mayor Andy Preston is the reason Boro is on lockdown.
Cant blame the government here.
How is a local mayor at fault for criminal and fraudulent activity by the government and media?
They PCR testing is flimsy at best but are dictating policy based on it, this is as bad as going to war in Iraq based on made up evidence.
Some of you will forget we went to war with Iraq in the first gulf war based on lies presented to the UN too.
If they'll lie about Iraq and they'll lie about Syria what makes you think they won't lie about Covid 19?
Fucking Tony B Liar!!
All that and now Covid - what a cunt
George Soros is shagging his missus in a threesome with Amal Clooney you know
FACT
boro_boro_boro
|
Has anything happened really to Boro under him? To me its no different then when Clown Cop was in charge.....
Not really except he is burning through council money on crackpot ideas for masses of unneeded office and retail space.
Whilst at the same time telling us he is gonna cut essential services like lollipop patrols and bin collections to save money
He is a grade A cunt
