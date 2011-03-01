Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Covid Lockdown Riot  (Read 354 times)
Snoozy
« on: Yesterday at 09:23:42 PM »
How long before one of these localised lockdowns ends up in a full blown riot?
Not long for me, could be Boro. Dissent is growing
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:32:26 PM »
We really are not far away from full blown anarchy. Governments lying to us is nothing new but lying and causing unnecessary hardship and increased deaths and ruining kids education and pushing us towards unsafe vaccines is a different ball game entirely
tunstall
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:32:41 PM »
Fucking ages
Snoozy
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:39:20 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 09:32:41 PM
Fucking ages

I give it a month
kippers
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:49:36 PM »
Mayor Andy Preston is the reason Boro is on lockdown.

Cant blame the government here.
Pile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:57:07 PM »
I havent really been following but hasnt he been campaigning for it and now hes whinging?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:58:57 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:49:36 PM
Mayor Andy Preston is the reason Boro is on lockdown.

Cant blame the government here.

How is a local mayor at fault for criminal and fraudulent activity by the government and media?

They PCR testing is flimsy at best but are dictating policy based on it, this is as bad as going to war in Iraq based on made up evidence.

Some of you will forget we went to war with Iraq in the first gulf war based on lies presented to the UN too.

If they'll lie about Iraq and they'll lie about Syria what makes you think they won't lie about Covid 19?

  
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:05:08 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:57:07 PM
I havent really been following but hasnt he been campaigning for it and now hes whinging?


Quite the opposite. He was advocating some sensible restrictions to try and AVOID this level of lockdown.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:08:06 PM »
Heres what he said two days ago..


 Hands Off Middlesbrough's Pubs & Restaurants, Boris

Any day now the government is likely to stop you from socialising with relatives and friends - both in their home and in a cafe or pub or restaurant.

Im pushing the government to be more sensible with Middlesbrough and give us more flexibility than the people of Tyne & Wear - over who we meet, when and where - but still have measures in place to limit new infections.

The vast majority of infections come from mixing at home - where theres often little space and people can easily forget to follow guidelines. 

So I do think the government will impose a ban on socialising at home.  We need to make sure that we have exemptions in place, making sure that theres support for those living alone, caring for children and the vulnerable.

I think that cafes, restaurants and pubs can be very safe and we have to protect the jobs of people who work in hospitality

We don't need the government to impose further restrictions on our brilliant but struggling pubs, restaurants and cafés. People should be allowed to continue safely meeting their friends there.

I'm hopeful the government will hear this appeal to allow significant exemptions to the socialising at home rule and also leave our pubs, restaurants and cafes alone.

We must find the right balance between protecting lives, allowing life to go on and protecting jobs and livelihoods.

Andy
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:10:58 PM »
So he asked for it.

Anyway, the boozers are only closing an hour earlier.
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:11:46 PM »
Asked for what? Did you read it slowly and out loud?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:15:01 PM »
I must have misheard on the local news. I thought he was asking for tougher measures in people homes but a softer approach for bars and cafes.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:19:13 PM »
Stricter lockdown restrictions from government were coming in regardless, he was trying to get an exemption for pubs and restaurants.



From his Facebook page -

The bad news for you is that the govt are close to bringing these measures in.  I am trying to get a better deal for you.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:20:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:19:13 PM
Stricter lockdown restrictions from government were coming in regardless, he was trying to get an exemption for pubs and restaurants.



From his Facebook page -

The bad news for you is that the govt are close to bringing these measures in.  I am trying to get a better deal for you.

But the pub hours is national he cant get that changed.........
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:22:08 PM »
Assume he means in terms of different households being able to mix in them
Logged
kippers
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:34:08 PM »
He is back peddling like fuck.

All the areas currently under stricker measures requested the government to enforce it.

All very convenient of some of these authorities now blaming the government. Tinpot politics.
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:43:27 PM »
The lockdown wasnt coming until the silly cunt rattled the cage. The fact Stockton Redcar and Darlo have escaped is more than enough proof of that

He thought he could be a clever cunt and negotiate... truth be told he should of kept his head down


He has been trying to play the big statesman this whole lockdown... think back to his stance and behaviour over parks in the early days when he defied the government order to keep them open.


Today was pay back


karmas a bitch
nekder365
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:46:44 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 10:43:27 PM
The lockdown wasnt coming until the silly cunt rattled the cage. The fact Stockton Redcar and Darlo have escaped is more than enough proof of that

He thought he could be a clever cunt and negotiate... truth be told he should of kept his head down


He has been trying to play the big statesman this whole lockdown... think back to his stance and behaviour over parks in the early days when he defied the government order to keep them open.


Today was pay back


karmas a bitch

Good post......Resignation coming i reckon.....
Bobupanddown
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:01:54 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 10:43:27 PM
The lockdown wasnt coming until the silly cunt rattled the cage. The fact Stockton Redcar and Darlo have escaped is more than enough proof of that

He thought he could be a clever cunt and negotiate... truth be told he should of kept his head down


He has been trying to play the big statesman this whole lockdown... think back to his stance and behaviour over parks in the early days when he defied the government order to keep them open.


Today was pay back


karmas a bitch

Axe to grind much?

Labour voter?



Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:04:42 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:01:54 PM
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 10:43:27 PM
The lockdown wasnt coming until the silly cunt rattled the cage. The fact Stockton Redcar and Darlo have escaped is more than enough proof of that

He thought he could be a clever cunt and negotiate... truth be told he should of kept his head down


He has been trying to play the big statesman this whole lockdown... think back to his stance and behaviour over parks in the early days when he defied the government order to keep them open.


Today was pay back


karmas a bitch

Axe to grind much?

Labour voter?





Nope Tory all the way
nekder365
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:14:47 PM »
Has anything happened really to Boro under him? To me its no different then when Clown Cop was in charge.....
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:15:54 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:58:57 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:49:36 PM
Mayor Andy Preston is the reason Boro is on lockdown.

Cant blame the government here.

How is a local mayor at fault for criminal and fraudulent activity by the government and media?

They PCR testing is flimsy at best but are dictating policy based on it, this is as bad as going to war in Iraq based on made up evidence.

Some of you will forget we went to war with Iraq in the first gulf war based on lies presented to the UN too.

If they'll lie about Iraq and they'll lie about Syria what makes you think they won't lie about Covid 19?

  

Fucking Tony B Liar!!

All that and now Covid - what a cunt

George Soros is shagging his missus in a threesome with Amal Clooney you know

FACT

 :homer:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Skinz
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:28:54 PM »
Once right meats left to chat

 Then boom to the government! and elite :bc:
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:57:54 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:14:47 PM
Has anything happened really to Boro under him? To me its no different then when Clown Cop was in charge.....

Not really except he is burning through council money on crackpot ideas for masses of unneeded office and retail space.


Whilst at the same time telling us he is gonna cut essential services like lollipop patrols and bin collections to save money

He is a grade A cunt
Micksgrill
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:11:04 AM »
Lock the lot of em down. People knew the score and haven't taken enough precautions.  Snoozy, you've stayed in for the last 25 years so I can see u coming out for the rioting on the streets in sunny billingham!!!
Pile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:44:24 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:14:47 PM
Has anything happened really to Boro under him? To me its no different then when Clown Cop was in charge.....
Its always the same thing with Middlesbrough councils and mayor. They would be better off fixing what they have before trying to waste millions on new enterprises. Every couple of years we see grand plans for the UKs biggest and best [insert any old bollocks and the daft cunts voting will be over the moon].
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:45:58 AM »
Like a fuckin ski slope.




 rava




 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Pile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:49:16 AM »
Yep, something else for the gazette print. No doubt it would have had the worlds best snow for 2,000,000 per week to glide over.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Snoozy
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:10:41 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 07:11:04 AM
Lock the lot of em down. People knew the score and haven't taken enough precautions.  Snoozy, you've stayed in for the last 25 years so I can see u coming out for the rioting on the streets in sunny billingham!!!

Funny. Youre a one man riot
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:30:20 AM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 10:10:58 PM
So he asked for it.



 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:  :duh: :duh:
nekder365
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:54:45 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 07:45:58 AM
Like a fuckin ski slope.




 rava
You must remember the Eston 1 JT. What a major white elephant that turned out to be. You still cant beat a plaggy sack down Eston Hills......



 
Don pepe
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:21:50 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:49:16 AM
Yep, something else for the gazette print. No doubt it would have had the worlds best snow for 2,000,000 per week to glide over.

White possibly the most ridiculous proposal in the history of the town. And still it trundles on, it shoyldve been shit canned the first time it was discussed.
