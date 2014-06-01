Pigeon droppings

TS6 covid risk « on: Yesterday at 07:10:04 PM »



I have no idea what "extra precautions" this will require me to take....its really rather vague!



My NHS covid app has just flashed a message saying TS6 risk has risen from medium, to high.
I have no idea what "extra precautions" this will require me to take....its really rather vague!

Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:55:27 PM » Good for you Bri

Posts: 2 639 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:24:08 PM » Have any of you there is no virus gang lost anyone close to this alleged Covid?..........

Posts: 43 166 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:38:01 PM » If doesnt even have any of your data (not even your name)... just your postcode area.







It logs every other device you come into contact with, then notifies you if anyone you came into contact with tests positive. Doesnt seem dangerous at all to me.

Posts: 315 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:15:54 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:38:01 PM If doesnt even have any of your data (not even your name)... just your postcode area.







It logs every other device you come into contact with, then notifies you if anyone you came into contact with tests positive. Doesnt seem dangerous at all to me.



If you believe that Ive got a bridge to sell you If you believe that Ive got a bridge to sell you Logged

Posts: 43 166 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:21:03 PM » Thats just how it works. Its not a question of believing or not believing anything.

Posts: 2 639 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:50:02 PM » My point was nobody whinges with the info you have to give for DL and Passports. They have our details already.



I understand why some call the whole thing a fraud but that means its a global conspiracy because every country is at it

....... Logged

Posts: 2 639 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:57:27 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:53:11 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:26:42 PM Why do you think it is dangerous?



Have you not read 1984? Or are you just being your usual prick self?



Have you not read 1984? Or are you just being your usual prick self?

Bob do you get my reason for being confused? Got to say im getting a little jumpy. If i take a risk and its proved to be a real threat im fucked. If its not real im locked down because to be honest the folks that dont believe it are prepared to fuck me up in the hope they are proved right.... Bob do you get my reason for being confused? Got to say im getting a little jumpy. If i take a risk and its proved to be a real threat im fucked. If its not real im locked down because to be honest the folks that dont believe it are prepared to fuck me up in the hope they are proved right.... Logged

Posts: 4 283 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:57:34 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:28:56 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:26:42 PM Why do you think it is dangerous?



Lot of people are saying its invasive and the Gov have your data etc.



Is that not the same as a driving licence/passport?

Lot of people are saying its invasive and the Gov have your data etc.Is that not the same as a driving licence/passport?

No Ned, its not the same at all.



Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.



Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.



No Ned, its not the same at all.Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Posts: 43 166 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:03:21 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:57:34 PM

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.



Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.

















There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hattery







Crack on, Bob







But remember to burn all your mobile devices and laptops before you hit the hay tonight There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hatteryCrack on, BobBut remember to burn all your mobile devices and laptops before you hit the hay tonight Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Posts: 2 639 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:08:25 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:57:34 PM Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:28:56 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:26:42 PM Why do you think it is dangerous?



Lot of people are saying its invasive and the Gov have your data etc.



Is that not the same as a driving licence/passport?

Lot of people are saying its invasive and the Gov have your data etc.Is that not the same as a driving licence/passport?

No Ned, its not the same at all.



Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.



Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.





No Ned, its not the same at all.Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.......



When it comes to that i am in the camp of if you have nothing to hide etc etc. I just struggle to kind of understand with CCTV everywhere looking at us, having to sign up for gas etc, sign up for Facebook/Twitter we put our info out there all the time?



Or is that a naive rose tinted specs view?............ Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.......When it comes to that i am in the camp of if you have nothing to hide etc etc. I just struggle to kind of understand with CCTV everywhere looking at us, having to sign up for gas etc, sign up for Facebook/Twitter we put our info out there all the time?Or is that a naive rose tinted specs view?............ Logged

Posts: 4 283 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:08:43 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:03:21 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:57:34 PM

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.



Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.

















There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hattery







Crack on, Bob







But remember to burn all your mobile devices and laptops before you hit the hay tonight

There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hatteryCrack on, BobBut remember to burn all your mobile devices and laptops before you hit the hay tonight

What do you know about apps, programming or data harvesting? Fuck all I'd bet. Every app on your phone harvests data but they don't give it to central governments. Central governments having that data is dangerous in the same way that having a CCTV camera in every room and on every street is dangerous.



If you don't understand that you need to read a bit more or if books aren't your thing watch enemy of the state (will Smith, gene hackman).









What do you know about apps, programming or data harvesting? Fuck all I'd bet. Every app on your phone harvests data but they don't give it to central governments. Central governments having that data is dangerous in the same way that having a CCTV camera in every room and on every street is dangerous.If you don't understand that you need to read a bit more or if books aren't your thing watch enemy of the state (will Smith, gene hackman). Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Posts: 43 166 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:09:16 PM »





https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/nhs-covid-19-app-privacy-information/nhs-test-and-trace-app-early-adopter-trial-august-2020-privacy-notice#what-data-the-app-uses









 The app has been designed to use as little personal data and information as possible. All the data that could directly identify you is held on your phone, is not stored centrally and is not shared anywhere else . Any data that is provided from the phone will always be anonymised or aggregated, to prevent us and anyone else from identifying you or others. Here you go, Bob. Put your mind at rest The app has been designed to use as little personal data and information as possible.. Any data that is provided from the phone will always be anonymised or aggregated, to prevent us and anyone else from identifying you or others. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Posts: 2 639 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:10:20 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:08:43 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:03:21 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:57:34 PM

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.



Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.

















There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hattery







Crack on, Bob







But remember to burn all your mobile devices and laptops before you hit the hay tonight

There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hatteryCrack on, BobBut remember to burn all your mobile devices and laptops before you hit the hay tonight

What do you know about apps, programming or data harvesting? Fuck all I'd bet. Every app on your phone harvests data but they don't give it to central governments. Central governments having that data is dangerous in the same way that having a CCTV camera in every room and on every street is dangerous.



If you don't understand that you need to read a bit more or if books aren't your thing watch enemy of the state (will Smith, gene hackman).











What do you know about apps, programming or data harvesting? Fuck all I'd bet. Every app on your phone harvests data but they don't give it to central governments. Central governments having that data is dangerous in the same way that having a CCTV camera in every room and on every street is dangerous.If you don't understand that you need to read a bit more or if books aren't your thing watch enemy of the state (will Smith, gene hackman).

Great movie Thumbs upx2 Great movie Thumbs upx2 Logged

Phew thats betterPosts: 7 545Pack o cunts Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:11:13 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:03:21 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:57:34 PM

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.



Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.

















There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hattery







Crack on, Bob







But remember to burn all your mobile devices and laptops before you hit the hay tonight

There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hatteryCrack on, BobBut remember to burn all your mobile devices and laptops before you hit the hay tonight





Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Posts: 4 283 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:14:28 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:08:25 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:57:34 PM Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:28:56 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:26:42 PM Why do you think it is dangerous?



Lot of people are saying its invasive and the Gov have your data etc.



Is that not the same as a driving licence/passport?

Lot of people are saying its invasive and the Gov have your data etc.Is that not the same as a driving licence/passport?

No Ned, its not the same at all.



Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.



Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.





No Ned, its not the same at all.Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.......



When it comes to that i am in the camp of if you have nothing to hide etc etc. I just struggle to kind of understand with CCTV everywhere looking at us, having to sign up for gas etc, sign up for Facebook/Twitter we put our info out there all the time?



Or is that a naive rose tinted specs view?............

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.......When it comes to that i am in the camp of if you have nothing to hide etc etc. I just struggle to kind of understand with CCTV everywhere looking at us, having to sign up for gas etc, sign up for Facebook/Twitter we put our info out there all the time?Or is that a naive rose tinted specs view?............

You understand that this is bigger than you though right? That governments only remain in check because the people keep them that way?



You get that given a sufficient level of power and control ALL Governments turn tyrannical?

Want to go to a gulag or re-education centre because you said Boris was a cunt on COB?



We're not there yet but this shit right here is the top of that very slippery slope.









You understand that this is bigger than you though right? That governments only remain in check because the people keep them that way?You get that given a sufficient level of power and control ALL Governments turn tyrannical?Want to go to a gulag or re-education centre because you said Boris was a cunt on COB?We're not there yet but this shit right here is the top of that very slippery slope. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Posts: 2 639 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:19:18 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:14:28 PM Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:08:25 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:57:34 PM Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:28:56 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:26:42 PM Why do you think it is dangerous?



Lot of people are saying its invasive and the Gov have your data etc.



Is that not the same as a driving licence/passport?

Lot of people are saying its invasive and the Gov have your data etc.Is that not the same as a driving licence/passport?

No Ned, its not the same at all.



Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.



Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.





No Ned, its not the same at all.Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.......



When it comes to that i am in the camp of if you have nothing to hide etc etc. I just struggle to kind of understand with CCTV everywhere looking at us, having to sign up for gas etc, sign up for Facebook/Twitter we put our info out there all the time?



Or is that a naive rose tinted specs view?............

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.......When it comes to that i am in the camp of if you have nothing to hide etc etc. I just struggle to kind of understand with CCTV everywhere looking at us, having to sign up for gas etc, sign up for Facebook/Twitter we put our info out there all the time?Or is that a naive rose tinted specs view?............

You understand that this is bigger than you though right? That governments only remain in check because the people keep them that way?



You get that given a sufficient level of power and control ALL Governments turn tyrannical?

Want to go to a gulag or re-education centre because you said Boris was a cunt on COB?



We're not there yet but this shit right here is the top of that very slippery slope.











You understand that this is bigger than you though right? That governments only remain in check because the people keep them that way?You get that given a sufficient level of power and control ALL Governments turn tyrannical?Want to go to a gulag or re-education centre because you said Boris was a cunt on COB?We're not there yet but this shit right here is the top of that very slippery slope.

Yes i get what you are saying. I am asking because today i spoke to a lot of people round "here" and there was more dissent than agreement with whats going on. Whereas the 1st time round most followed the lockdown.

A lot of the old bods up here are turning as well..... Yes i get what you are saying. I am asking because today i spoke to a lot of people round "here" and there was more dissent than agreement with whats going on. Whereas the 1st time round most followed the lockdown.A lot of the old bods up here are turning as well..... Logged

Posts: 4 283 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:22:11 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:09:16 PM





https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/nhs-covid-19-app-privacy-information/nhs-test-and-trace-app-early-adopter-trial-august-2020-privacy-notice#what-data-the-app-uses









 The app has been designed to use as little personal data and information as possible. All the data that could directly identify you is held on your phone, is not stored centrally and is not shared anywhere else . Any data that is provided from the phone will always be anonymised or aggregated, to prevent us and anyone else from identifying you or others.

Here you go, Bob. Put your mind at rest The app has been designed to use as little personal data and information as possible.. Any data that is provided from the phone will always be anonymised or aggregated, to prevent us and anyone else from identifying you or others.

You see the play on words there right?



Not use personal data (but harvesting is not using it, technically).

"Not stored centrally" but it is stored via decentralized storage arrays hosted in different facilities and connected using dark fibre.



Oh they'll encrypt the data, sure. But they have the key, which means it might as well not be encrypted for them.



But of course, our government would never lie would it?



This isn't tinfoil hat shit this is every app maker on the planet does this shit too. Only they usually bury your acceptance in a 50 page long EULA that nobody ever reads.









You see the play on words there right?Not use personal data (but harvesting is not using it, technically)."Not stored centrally" but it is stored via decentralized storage arrays hosted in different facilities and connected using dark fibre.Oh they'll encrypt the data, sure. But they have the key, which means it might as well not be encrypted for them.But of course, our government would never lie would it?This isn't tinfoil hat shit this is every app maker on the planet does this shit too. Only they usually bury your acceptance in a 50 page long EULA that nobody ever reads. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Posts: 2 639 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:26:57 PM » I got sent an O.N.S survey request today. It says it is to compile employment/unemployment statistics. The leaflet is a good read. Full of "not affiliated with any political party"...... Logged

Posts: 15 540 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:34:52 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:25:39 PM Ned - you just need to take sensible precautions. Wash your hands regularly and try to keep them out of your eyes and mouth. Wear a mask when you go out etc



And if anyone at your work or in your family gets ill go and get tested.







What have you done with the real BOBUP!







YOU MONSTER!!!!!!! What have you done with the real BOBUP!YOU MONSTER!!!!!!! Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Posts: 2 639 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:38:48 PM » Ok......No matter our beliefs or whether we disagree we can still show empathy to some people......



Peu importe nos croyances ou si nous sommes en désaccord, nous pouvons toujours faire preuve d'empathie envers certaines personnes. Logged

Posts: 43 166 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:40:22 PM » It makes sense, but doesnt really have any relevance here Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Posts: 2 639 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 11:42:44 PM » What. Are you high? You said after what Bob posts etc you were shocked he could show some empathy with his post....... Logged

Posts: 15 540 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 11:44:55 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:42:44 PM What. Are you high? You said after what Bob posts etc you were shocked he could show some empathy with his post.......



I think because of the 1,000+ deranged posts before that it seemed a bit out of character.



Just a guess.





I think because of the 1,000+ deranged posts before that it seemed a bit out of character.Just a guess. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Posts: 43 166 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:47:23 PM » No it was an observation on the juxtaposition of his posts from the mass data harvesting Enemy of the State out there shit, to ... but yeah, wash your hands regularly and wear a mask sensible shit.







Nothing to do with showing or not showing empathy. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Posts: 43 166 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:49:34 PM » Whether Im high or not if neither here nor there Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Posts: 2 639 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:55:54 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:47:23 PM No it was an observation on the juxtaposition of his posts from the mass data harvesting Enemy of the State out there shit, to ... but yeah, wash your hands regularly and wear a mask sensible shit.







Nothing to do with showing or not showing empathy.



So you are shocked that because you think he is Radio Rental that person would say to someone like me at risk of even severe flu being dangerous to me take care wash hands. I would hope they would not see someone like me as collateral damage just to prove themselves right. Hence why it didnt shock me.... So you are shocked that because you think he is Radio Rental that person would say to someone like me at risk of even severe flu being dangerous to me take care wash hands. I would hope they would not see someone like me as collateral damage just to prove themselves right. Hence why it didnt shock me.... Logged