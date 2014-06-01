Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: TS6 covid risk  (Read 389 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Yesterday at 07:10:04 PM »
My NHS covid app has just flashed a message saying TS6 risk has risen from medium, to high.

I have no idea what "extra precautions" this will require me to take....its really rather vague!

 :alf:
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:55:27 PM »
Good for you Bri
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:13:50 PM »
Anyone installing that pile of dangerous shite deserves all thats coming.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:21:22 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 08:13:50 PM
Anyone installing that pile of dangerous shite deserves all thats coming.

Exactamundo.
nekder365
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:24:08 PM »
Have any of you there is no virus gang lost anyone close to this alleged Covid?..........
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:26:42 PM »
Why do you think it is dangerous?
nekder365
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:28:56 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:26:42 PM
Why do you think it is dangerous?

Lot of people are saying its invasive and the Gov have your data etc.

Is that not the same as a driving licence/passport?
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:38:01 PM »
If doesnt even have any of your data (not even your name)... just your postcode area.



It logs every other device you come into contact with, then notifies you if anyone you came into contact with tests positive. Doesnt seem dangerous at all to me.
Snoozy
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:15:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:38:01 PM
If doesnt even have any of your data (not even your name)... just your postcode area.



It logs every other device you come into contact with, then notifies you if anyone you came into contact with tests positive. Doesnt seem dangerous at all to me.

If you believe that Ive got a bridge to sell you
tunstall
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:18:37 PM »
fuck me

paranoid cunts....

charles
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:21:03 PM »
Thats just how it works. Its not a question of believing or not believing anything.
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:45:09 PM »
Get the tin foil hats
nekder365
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:50:02 PM »
My point was nobody whinges with the info you have to give for DL and Passports. They have our details already.

I understand why some call the whole thing a fraud but that means its a global conspiracy because every country is at it
.......
nekder365
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:51:16 PM »
Turkey and Poland added to hotlist now......
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:53:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:26:42 PM
Why do you think it is dangerous?

Have you not read 1984? Or are you just being your usual prick self?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:54:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:38:01 PM
If doesnt even have any of your data (not even your name)... just your postcode area.



It logs every other device you come into contact with, then notifies you if anyone you came into contact with tests positive. Doesnt seem dangerous at all to me.

I suppose you've decompiled its code? Or better yet they've released the source and you can check for yourself?

Oh.
nekder365
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:57:27 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:53:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:26:42 PM
Why do you think it is dangerous?

Have you not read 1984? Or are you just being your usual prick self?


Bob do you get my reason for being confused? Got to say im getting a little jumpy. If i take a risk and its proved to be a real threat im fucked. If its not real im locked down because to be honest the folks that dont believe it are prepared to fuck me up in the hope they are proved right....
Bobupanddown
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:57:34 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:28:56 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:26:42 PM
Why do you think it is dangerous?

Lot of people are saying its invasive and the Gov have your data etc.

Is that not the same as a driving licence/passport?

No Ned, its not the same at all.

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.

Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.

El Capitan
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:59:38 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:54:16 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:38:01 PM
If doesnt even have any of your data (not even your name)... just your postcode area.



It logs every other device you come into contact with, then notifies you if anyone you came into contact with tests positive. Doesnt seem dangerous at all to me.

I suppose you've decompiled its code? Or better yet they've released the source and you can check for yourself?

Oh.




What device and browser are you currently posting on Bob?  mick mick



(You prick, etc)
El Capitan
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:03:21 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:57:34 PM

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.

Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.








There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hattery  lost



Crack on, Bob  :bc:



But remember to burn all your mobile devices and laptops before you hit the hay tonight  :beer: :beer:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:04:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:59:38 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:54:16 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:38:01 PM
If doesnt even have any of your data (not even your name)... just your postcode area.



It logs every other device you come into contact with, then notifies you if anyone you came into contact with tests positive. Doesnt seem dangerous at all to me.

I suppose you've decompiled its code? Or better yet they've released the source and you can check for yourself?

Oh.




What device and browser are you currently posting on Bob?  mick mick



(You prick, etc)

Not one provided by my government. Not one monitored by my government.

Seriously if you love that life so much why not move to China?

100% government surveillance, social credit score and you can have an open relationship with a Waifu. Sounds like paradise for you.
nekder365
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:08:25 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:57:34 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:28:56 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:26:42 PM
Why do you think it is dangerous?

Lot of people are saying its invasive and the Gov have your data etc.

Is that not the same as a driving licence/passport?

No Ned, its not the same at all.

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.

Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.



Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.......

When it comes to that i am in the camp of if you have nothing to hide etc etc. I just struggle to kind of understand with CCTV everywhere looking at us, having to sign up for gas etc, sign up for Facebook/Twitter we put our info out there all the time?

Or is that a naive  rose tinted specs view?............
Bobupanddown
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:08:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:03:21 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:57:34 PM

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.

Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.








There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hattery  lost



Crack on, Bob  :bc:



But remember to burn all your mobile devices and laptops before you hit the hay tonight  :beer: :beer:

What do you know about apps, programming or data harvesting? Fuck all I'd bet. Every app on your phone harvests data but they don't give it to central governments. Central governments having that data is dangerous in the same way that having a CCTV camera in every room and on every street is dangerous.

If you don't understand that you need to read a bit more or if books aren't your thing watch enemy of the state (will Smith, gene hackman).




El Capitan
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:09:16 PM »
Here you go, Bob. Put your mind at rest


https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/nhs-covid-19-app-privacy-information/nhs-test-and-trace-app-early-adopter-trial-august-2020-privacy-notice#what-data-the-app-uses




 The app has been designed to use as little personal data and information as possible. All the data that could directly identify you is held on your phone, is not stored centrally and is not shared anywhere else. Any data that is provided from the phone will always be anonymised or aggregated, to prevent us and anyone else from identifying you or others.
nekder365
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:10:20 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:08:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:03:21 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:57:34 PM

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.

Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.








There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hattery  lost



Crack on, Bob  :bc:



But remember to burn all your mobile devices and laptops before you hit the hay tonight  :beer: :beer:

What do you know about apps, programming or data harvesting? Fuck all I'd bet. Every app on your phone harvests data but they don't give it to central governments. Central governments having that data is dangerous in the same way that having a CCTV camera in every room and on every street is dangerous.

If you don't understand that you need to read a bit more or if books aren't your thing watch enemy of the state (will Smith, gene hackman).






Great movie Thumbs upx2
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:11:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:03:21 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:57:34 PM

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.

Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.








There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hattery  lost



Crack on, Bob  :bc:



But remember to burn all your mobile devices and laptops before you hit the hay tonight  :beer: :beer:

 :like:

 :nige: :nige:
Bobupanddown
*****
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:14:28 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:08:25 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:57:34 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:28:56 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:26:42 PM
Why do you think it is dangerous?

Lot of people are saying its invasive and the Gov have your data etc.

Is that not the same as a driving licence/passport?

No Ned, its not the same at all.

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.

Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.



Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.......

When it comes to that i am in the camp of if you have nothing to hide etc etc. I just struggle to kind of understand with CCTV everywhere looking at us, having to sign up for gas etc, sign up for Facebook/Twitter we put our info out there all the time?

Or is that a naive  rose tinted specs view?............

You understand that this is bigger than you though right? That governments only remain in check because the people keep them that way?

You get that given a sufficient level of power and control ALL Governments turn tyrannical?
Want to go to a gulag or re-education centre because you said Boris was a cunt on COB?

We're not there yet but this shit right here is the top of that very slippery slope.




nekder365
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:19:18 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:14:28 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:08:25 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:57:34 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:28:56 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:26:42 PM
Why do you think it is dangerous?

Lot of people are saying its invasive and the Gov have your data etc.

Is that not the same as a driving licence/passport?

No Ned, its not the same at all.

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.

Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.



Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.......

When it comes to that i am in the camp of if you have nothing to hide etc etc. I just struggle to kind of understand with CCTV everywhere looking at us, having to sign up for gas etc, sign up for Facebook/Twitter we put our info out there all the time?

Or is that a naive  rose tinted specs view?............

You understand that this is bigger than you though right? That governments only remain in check because the people keep them that way?

You get that given a sufficient level of power and control ALL Governments turn tyrannical?
Want to go to a gulag or re-education centre because you said Boris was a cunt on COB?

We're not there yet but this shit right here is the top of that very slippery slope.






Yes i get what you are saying. I am asking because today i spoke to a lot of people round "here" and there was more dissent than agreement with whats going on. Whereas the 1st time round most followed the lockdown.
A lot of the old bods up here are turning as well.....
Bobupanddown
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:22:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:09:16 PM
Here you go, Bob. Put your mind at rest


https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/nhs-covid-19-app-privacy-information/nhs-test-and-trace-app-early-adopter-trial-august-2020-privacy-notice#what-data-the-app-uses




 The app has been designed to use as little personal data and information as possible. All the data that could directly identify you is held on your phone, is not stored centrally and is not shared anywhere else. Any data that is provided from the phone will always be anonymised or aggregated, to prevent us and anyone else from identifying you or others.

You see the play on words there right?

Not use personal data (but harvesting is not using it, technically).
"Not stored centrally" but it is stored via decentralized storage arrays hosted in different facilities and connected using dark fibre.

Oh they'll encrypt the data, sure. But they have the key, which means it might as well not be encrypted for them.

But of course, our government would never lie would it?

This isn't tinfoil hat shit this is every app maker on the planet does this shit too. Only they usually bury your acceptance in a 50 page long EULA that nobody ever reads.




Bobupanddown
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:25:39 PM »
Ned - you just need to take sensible precautions. Wash your hands regularly and try to keep them out of your eyes and mouth. Wear a mask when you go out etc

And if anyone at your work or in your family gets ill go and get tested.

nekder365
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:26:57 PM »
I got sent an O.N.S survey request today. It says it is to compile employment/unemployment statistics. The leaflet is a good read. Full of "not affiliated with any political party"......
nekder365
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:27:32 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:25:39 PM
Ned - you just need to take sensible precautions. Wash your hands regularly and try to keep them out of your eyes and mouth. Wear a mask when you go out etc

And if anyone at your work or in your family gets ill go and get tested.



Thumbs up.....
El Capitan
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:30:53 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:27:32 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:25:39 PM
Ned - you just need to take sensible precautions. Wash your hands regularly and try to keep them out of your eyes and mouth. Wear a mask when you go out etc

And if anyone at your work or in your family gets ill go and get tested.



Thumbs up.....



Dont know how he can suddenly post something fairly sensible like that after the previous post  charles :like:
nekder365
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:34:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:30:53 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:27:32 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:25:39 PM
Ned - you just need to take sensible precautions. Wash your hands regularly and try to keep them out of your eyes and mouth. Wear a mask when you go out etc

And if anyone at your work or in your family gets ill go and get tested.



Thumbs up.....



Dont know how he can suddenly post something fairly sensible like that after the previous post  charles :like:
Why not? I like to believe whatever we believe people can still show empathy to some people.....
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:34:52 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:25:39 PM
Ned - you just need to take sensible precautions. Wash your hands regularly and try to keep them out of your eyes and mouth. Wear a mask when you go out etc

And if anyone at your work or in your family gets ill go and get tested.



What have you done with the real BOBUP!

 

YOU MONSTER!!!!!!!
El Capitan
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 11:35:25 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:34:18 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:30:53 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:27:32 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:25:39 PM
Ned - you just need to take sensible precautions. Wash your hands regularly and try to keep them out of your eyes and mouth. Wear a mask when you go out etc

And if anyone at your work or in your family gets ill go and get tested.



Thumbs up.....



Dont know how he can suddenly post something fairly sensible like that after the previous post  charles :like:
Why not? I like to believe whatever we believe people can still show empathy to some people.....


That doesnt really make any sense  :pd:
nekder365
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:38:48 PM »
Ok......No matter our beliefs or whether we disagree we can still show empathy to some people......

Peu importe nos croyances ou si nous sommes en désaccord, nous pouvons toujours faire preuve d'empathie envers certaines personnes.
El Capitan
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:40:22 PM »
It makes sense, but doesnt really have any relevance here
nekder365
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 11:42:44 PM »
What. Are you high? You said after what Bob posts etc you were shocked he could show some empathy with his post.......
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 11:44:55 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:42:44 PM
What. Are you high? You said after what Bob posts etc you were shocked he could show some empathy with his post.......

I think because of the 1,000+ deranged posts before that it seemed a bit out of character.

Just a guess.

 
El Capitan
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:47:23 PM »
No it was an observation on the juxtaposition of his posts from the mass data harvesting Enemy of the State out there shit, to ... but yeah, wash your hands regularly and wear a mask sensible shit.



Nothing to do with showing or not showing empathy.
El Capitan
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:49:34 PM »
Whether Im high or not if neither here nor there  oleary
nekder365
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:55:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:47:23 PM
No it was an observation on the juxtaposition of his posts from the mass data harvesting Enemy of the State out there shit, to ... but yeah, wash your hands regularly and wear a mask sensible shit.



Nothing to do with showing or not showing empathy.

So you are shocked that because you think he is Radio Rental that person would say to someone like me at risk of even severe flu being dangerous to me take care wash hands. I would hope they would not see someone like me as collateral damage just to prove themselves right. Hence why it didnt shock me....
El Capitan
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:03:20 AM »
I dont know how to word it any clearer for you Ken.


Shocked at the sensible post, not the empathy.
nekder365
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:14:43 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:03:20 AM
I dont know how to word it any clearer for you Ken.


Shocked at the sensible post, not the empathy.

You are being very dominant tonight Matty you minx.....

Its a long night for me tonight to i will take time to digest your point. Thumbs up.......
