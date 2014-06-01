|
Bobupanddown
|
Why do you think it is dangerous?
Lot of people are saying its invasive and the Gov have your data etc.
Is that not the same as a driving licence/passport?
No Ned, its not the same at all.
Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.
Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.
El Capitan
|
If doesnt even have any of your data (not even your name)... just your postcode area.
It logs every other device you come into contact with, then notifies you if anyone you came into contact with tests positive. Doesnt seem dangerous at all to me.
I suppose you've decompiled its code? Or better yet they've released the source and you can check for yourself?
Oh.
What device and browser are you currently posting on Bob?
(You prick, etc)
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
|
If doesnt even have any of your data (not even your name)... just your postcode area.
It logs every other device you come into contact with, then notifies you if anyone you came into contact with tests positive. Doesnt seem dangerous at all to me.
I suppose you've decompiled its code? Or better yet they've released the source and you can check for yourself?
Oh.
What device and browser are you currently posting on Bob?
(You prick, etc)
Not one provided by my government. Not one monitored by my government.
Seriously if you love that life so much why not move to China?
100% government surveillance, social credit score and you can have an open relationship with a Waifu. Sounds like paradise for you.
nekder365
|
Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.......
When it comes to that i am in the camp of if you have nothing to hide etc etc. I just struggle to kind of understand with CCTV everywhere looking at us, having to sign up for gas etc, sign up for Facebook/Twitter we put our info out there all the time?
Or is that a naive rose tinted specs view?............
Bobupanddown
|
You understand that this is bigger than you though right? That governments only remain in check because the people keep them that way?
You get that given a sufficient level of power and control ALL Governments turn tyrannical?
Want to go to a gulag or re-education centre because you said Boris was a cunt on COB?
We're not there yet but this shit right here is the top of that very slippery slope.
