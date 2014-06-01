Pigeon droppings

TS6 covid risk « on: Today at 07:10:04 PM »



I have no idea what "extra precautions" this will require me to take....its really rather vague!



My NHS covid app has just flashed a message saying TS6 risk has risen from medium, to high.I have no idea what "extra precautions" this will require me to take....its really rather vague!

RIK MAYALL

Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:55:27 PM » Good for you Bri

nekder365

Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:24:08 PM » Have any of you there is no virus gang lost anyone close to this alleged Covid?..........

El Capitan

Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:38:01 PM » If doesnt even have any of your data (not even your name)... just your postcode area.







It logs every other device you come into contact with, then notifies you if anyone you came into contact with tests positive. Doesnt seem dangerous at all to me.

Snoozy

Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:15:54 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:38:01 PM If doesnt even have any of your data (not even your name)... just your postcode area.







It logs every other device you come into contact with, then notifies you if anyone you came into contact with tests positive. Doesnt seem dangerous at all to me.

If you believe that Ive got a bridge to sell you



El Capitan

Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:21:03 PM » Thats just how it works. Its not a question of believing or not believing anything.

nekder365

Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #12 on: Today at 10:50:02 PM » My point was nobody whinges with the info you have to give for DL and Passports. They have our details already.



I understand why some call the whole thing a fraud but that means its a global conspiracy because every country is at it.......

....... Logged

nekder365

Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #16 on: Today at 10:57:27 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:53:11 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:26:42 PM Why do you think it is dangerous?

Have you not read 1984? Or are you just being your usual prick self?



Bob do you get my reason for being confused? Got to say im getting a little jumpy. If i take a risk and its proved to be a real threat im fucked. If its not real im locked down because to be honest the folks that dont believe it are prepared to fuck me up in the hope they are proved right....

Bobupanddown

Posts: 4 280 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #17 on: Today at 10:57:34 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 08:28:56 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:26:42 PM Why do you think it is dangerous?



Lot of people are saying its invasive and the Gov have your data etc.



No Ned, its not the same at all.



Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.



Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.



No Ned, its not the same at all.Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





El Capitan

Posts: 43 160 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #19 on: Today at 11:03:21 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:57:34 PM

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.



Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.

















There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hattery







Crack on, Bob







But remember to burn all your mobile devices and laptops before you hit the hay tonight

nekder365

Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #21 on: Today at 11:08:25 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:57:34 PM Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 08:28:56 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:26:42 PM Why do you think it is dangerous?

Lot of people are saying its invasive and the Gov have your data etc.

Is that not the same as a driving licence/passport?



No Ned, its not the same at all.



Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.



Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.





No Ned, its not the same at all.Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.......



When it comes to that i am in the camp of if you have nothing to hide etc etc. I just struggle to kind of understand with CCTV everywhere looking at us, having to sign up for gas etc, sign up for Facebook/Twitter we put our info out there all the time?

Or is that a naive rose tinted specs view?............



Or is that a naive rose tinted specs view?............ Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.......When it comes to that i am in the camp of if you have nothing to hide etc etc. I just struggle to kind of understand with CCTV everywhere looking at us, having to sign up for gas etc, sign up for Facebook/Twitter we put our info out there all the time?Or is that a naive rose tinted specs view?............ Logged

Bobupanddown

Posts: 4 280 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #22 on: Today at 11:08:43 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:03:21 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:57:34 PM

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.



Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.

















There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hattery







Crack on, Bob







What do you know about apps, programming or data harvesting? Fuck all I'd bet. Every app on your phone harvests data but they don't give it to central governments. Central governments having that data is dangerous in the same way that having a CCTV camera in every room and on every street is dangerous.



If you don't understand that you need to read a bit more or if books aren't your thing watch enemy of the state (will Smith, gene hackman).









What do you know about apps, programming or data harvesting? Fuck all I'd bet. Every app on your phone harvests data but they don't give it to central governments. Central governments having that data is dangerous in the same way that having a CCTV camera in every room and on every street is dangerous.If you don't understand that you need to read a bit more or if books aren't your thing watch enemy of the state (will Smith, gene hackman). Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





El Capitan

Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #23 on: Today at 11:09:16 PM »





https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/nhs-covid-19-app-privacy-information/nhs-test-and-trace-app-early-adopter-trial-august-2020-privacy-notice#what-data-the-app-uses









Here you go, Bob. Put your mind at rest

The app has been designed to use as little personal data and information as possible. All the data that could directly identify you is held on your phone, is not stored centrally and is not shared anywhere else. Any data that is provided from the phone will always be anonymised or aggregated, to prevent us and anyone else from identifying you or others.

nekder365

Posts: 2 626 Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #24 on: Today at 11:10:20 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:08:43 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:03:21 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:57:34 PM

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.



Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.

















There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hattery







Crack on, Bob







What do you know about apps, programming or data harvesting? Fuck all I'd bet. Every app on your phone harvests data but they don't give it to central governments. Central governments having that data is dangerous in the same way that having a CCTV camera in every room and on every street is dangerous.



If you don't understand that you need to read a bit more or if books aren't your thing watch enemy of the state (will Smith, gene hackman).











What do you know about apps, programming or data harvesting? Fuck all I'd bet. Every app on your phone harvests data but they don't give it to central governments. Central governments having that data is dangerous in the same way that having a CCTV camera in every room and on every street is dangerous.If you don't understand that you need to read a bit more or if books aren't your thing watch enemy of the state (will Smith, gene hackman).

Great movie Thumbs upx2

Ural Quntz



Phew thats betterPosts: 7 545Pack o cunts Re: TS6 covid risk « Reply #25 on: Today at 11:11:13 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:03:21 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:57:34 PM

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.



Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.

















There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hattery







Crack on, Bob







But remember to burn all your mobile devices and laptops before you hit the hay tonight

There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hatteryCrack on, BobBut remember to burn all your mobile devices and laptops before you hit the hay tonight





Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018