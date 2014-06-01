Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: TS6 covid risk
Pigeon droppings
« on: Today at 07:10:04 PM »
My NHS covid app has just flashed a message saying TS6 risk has risen from medium, to high.

I have no idea what "extra precautions" this will require me to take....its really rather vague!

 :alf:
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:55:27 PM »
Good for you Bri
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:13:50 PM »
Anyone installing that pile of dangerous shite deserves all thats coming.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:21:22 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 08:13:50 PM
Anyone installing that pile of dangerous shite deserves all thats coming.

Exactamundo.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
nekder365
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:24:08 PM »
Have any of you there is no virus gang lost anyone close to this alleged Covid?..........
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:26:42 PM »
Why do you think it is dangerous?
nekder365
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:28:56 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:26:42 PM
Why do you think it is dangerous?

Lot of people are saying its invasive and the Gov have your data etc.

Is that not the same as a driving licence/passport?
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:38:01 PM »
If doesnt even have any of your data (not even your name)... just your postcode area.



It logs every other device you come into contact with, then notifies you if anyone you came into contact with tests positive. Doesnt seem dangerous at all to me.
Snoozy
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:15:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:38:01 PM
If doesnt even have any of your data (not even your name)... just your postcode area.



It logs every other device you come into contact with, then notifies you if anyone you came into contact with tests positive. Doesnt seem dangerous at all to me.

If you believe that Ive got a bridge to sell you
tunstall
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:18:37 PM »
fuck me

paranoid cunts....

charles
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:21:03 PM »
Thats just how it works. Its not a question of believing or not believing anything.
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:45:09 PM »
Get the tin foil hats
nekder365
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:50:02 PM »
My point was nobody whinges with the info you have to give for DL and Passports. They have our details already.

I understand why some call the whole thing a fraud but that means its a global conspiracy because every country is at it
.......
nekder365
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:51:16 PM »
Turkey and Poland added to hotlist now......
Bobupanddown
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:53:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:26:42 PM
Why do you think it is dangerous?

Have you not read 1984? Or are you just being your usual prick self?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:54:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:38:01 PM
If doesnt even have any of your data (not even your name)... just your postcode area.



It logs every other device you come into contact with, then notifies you if anyone you came into contact with tests positive. Doesnt seem dangerous at all to me.

I suppose you've decompiled its code? Or better yet they've released the source and you can check for yourself?

Oh.
nekder365
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:57:27 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:53:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:26:42 PM
Why do you think it is dangerous?

Have you not read 1984? Or are you just being your usual prick self?


Bob do you get my reason for being confused? Got to say im getting a little jumpy. If i take a risk and its proved to be a real threat im fucked. If its not real im locked down because to be honest the folks that dont believe it are prepared to fuck me up in the hope they are proved right....
Bobupanddown
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:57:34 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 08:28:56 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:26:42 PM
Why do you think it is dangerous?

Lot of people are saying its invasive and the Gov have your data etc.

Is that not the same as a driving licence/passport?

No Ned, its not the same at all.

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.

Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.

El Capitan
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:59:38 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:54:16 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:38:01 PM
If doesnt even have any of your data (not even your name)... just your postcode area.



It logs every other device you come into contact with, then notifies you if anyone you came into contact with tests positive. Doesnt seem dangerous at all to me.

I suppose you've decompiled its code? Or better yet they've released the source and you can check for yourself?

Oh.




What device and browser are you currently posting on Bob?  mick mick



(You prick, etc)
El Capitan
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:03:21 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:57:34 PM

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.

Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.








There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hattery  lost



Crack on, Bob  :bc:



But remember to burn all your mobile devices and laptops before you hit the hay tonight  :beer: :beer:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:04:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:59:38 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:54:16 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:38:01 PM
If doesnt even have any of your data (not even your name)... just your postcode area.



It logs every other device you come into contact with, then notifies you if anyone you came into contact with tests positive. Doesnt seem dangerous at all to me.

I suppose you've decompiled its code? Or better yet they've released the source and you can check for yourself?

Oh.




What device and browser are you currently posting on Bob?  mick mick



(You prick, etc)

Not one provided by my government. Not one monitored by my government.

Seriously if you love that life so much why not move to China?

100% government surveillance, social credit score and you can have an open relationship with a Waifu. Sounds like paradise for you.
nekder365
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:08:25 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:57:34 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 08:28:56 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:26:42 PM
Why do you think it is dangerous?

Lot of people are saying its invasive and the Gov have your data etc.

Is that not the same as a driving licence/passport?

No Ned, its not the same at all.

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.

Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.



Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.......

When it comes to that i am in the camp of if you have nothing to hide etc etc. I just struggle to kind of understand with CCTV everywhere looking at us, having to sign up for gas etc, sign up for Facebook/Twitter we put our info out there all the time?

Or is that a naive  rose tinted specs view?............
Bobupanddown
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:08:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:03:21 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:57:34 PM

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.

Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.








There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hattery  lost



Crack on, Bob  :bc:



But remember to burn all your mobile devices and laptops before you hit the hay tonight  :beer: :beer:

What do you know about apps, programming or data harvesting? Fuck all I'd bet. Every app on your phone harvests data but they don't give it to central governments. Central governments having that data is dangerous in the same way that having a CCTV camera in every room and on every street is dangerous.

If you don't understand that you need to read a bit more or if books aren't your thing watch enemy of the state (will Smith, gene hackman).




El Capitan
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:09:16 PM »
Here you go, Bob. Put your mind at rest


https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/nhs-covid-19-app-privacy-information/nhs-test-and-trace-app-early-adopter-trial-august-2020-privacy-notice#what-data-the-app-uses




 The app has been designed to use as little personal data and information as possible. All the data that could directly identify you is held on your phone, is not stored centrally and is not shared anywhere else. Any data that is provided from the phone will always be anonymised or aggregated, to prevent us and anyone else from identifying you or others.
nekder365
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:10:20 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:08:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:03:21 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:57:34 PM

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.

Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.








There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hattery  lost



Crack on, Bob  :bc:



But remember to burn all your mobile devices and laptops before you hit the hay tonight  :beer: :beer:

What do you know about apps, programming or data harvesting? Fuck all I'd bet. Every app on your phone harvests data but they don't give it to central governments. Central governments having that data is dangerous in the same way that having a CCTV camera in every room and on every street is dangerous.

If you don't understand that you need to read a bit more or if books aren't your thing watch enemy of the state (will Smith, gene hackman).






Great movie Thumbs upx2
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:11:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:03:21 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:57:34 PM

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.

Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.








There is literally no point discussing with this level of absolutely mental tinfoil hattery  lost



Crack on, Bob  :bc:



But remember to burn all your mobile devices and laptops before you hit the hay tonight  :beer: :beer:

 :like:

 :nige: :nige:
Bobupanddown
*****
« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:14:28 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:08:25 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:57:34 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 08:28:56 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:26:42 PM
Why do you think it is dangerous?

Lot of people are saying its invasive and the Gov have your data etc.

Is that not the same as a driving licence/passport?

No Ned, its not the same at all.

Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.

Yes they can probably do it anyway but it takes them ages, is expensive and could land them in bother. When you click that 'Accept' button on that app you sign away any and all privacy on your device and it allows Government to do mass invasive surveillance using automated systems.



Government literally tracking your movements 24/7, being able to access your contacts and probably social media feeds is fucking terrifying.......

When it comes to that i am in the camp of if you have nothing to hide etc etc. I just struggle to kind of understand with CCTV everywhere looking at us, having to sign up for gas etc, sign up for Facebook/Twitter we put our info out there all the time?

Or is that a naive  rose tinted specs view?............

You understand that this is bigger than you though right? That governments only remain in check because the people keep them that way?

You get that given a sufficient level of power and control ALL Governments turn tyrannical?
Want to go to a gulag or re-education centre because you said Boris was a cunt on COB?

We're not there yet but this shit right here is the top of that very slippery slope.




