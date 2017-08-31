Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 02, 2020, 08:40:13 PM
Author Topic: TURKEY AND POLAND ON THE QUARENTINE LIST 👎  (Read 680 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 729

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Yesterday at 05:56:12 PM »
LOOKS LIKE I GOT BACK IN TIME  👍

OUR GOVERMENT ARE FUCKING CLOWNS  👎🤡🤡🤡👎😠
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
monkeyman
Posts: 11 103


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:57:36 PM »
WHERE YOU IN POLAND LIKE  mcl
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 729

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:50:54 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:57:36 PM
WHERE YOU IN POLAND LIKE  mcl



I WAS IN THE 90'S  WHEN IT GOT A BIT HAIRY IN THAT PARK    klins


I DON'T LIKE PEOPLE HOLDING AXES AND MEAT CLEAVERS    mick
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Micksgrill
Posts: 991


« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:05:05 AM »
You sure about that Lids?  I was with boro lads on that trip and cant recall seeing your face.  You telling porky fella?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 729

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:12:22 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 07:05:05 AM
You sure about that Lids?  I was with boro lads on that trip and cant recall seeing your face.  You telling porky fella?


WE PLAYED OVER THERE TWICE IN THE 90'S  FELLA   :like:


AND THE TIME IT KICKED OFF I WAS WITH  A FEW POMPEY LADS WHO I HAD WENT OVER WITH  :like:


WAS WORKING DOWN THERE AT TNE TIME   :like:


DON'T TRY AND MAKE A MUG OF ME LAD......IF YOU WANT TO TRY IT....AT LEAST HAVE THE BALLS TO DO IT TOO MY FACE   oleary
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Minge
Posts: 9 704

Superstar


« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:21:15 AM »
Soynds like the real lids is back  :mido:

 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 729

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:45:35 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:21:15 AM
Soynds like the real lids is back  :mido:

 


FRIDAY INNIT   mcl


FIGHT CLUB   
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 13 043


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:46:28 AM »
 :alastair:


 :pope2:



 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Micksgrill
Posts: 991


« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:47:29 AM »
Ahhh so when we played in Warsaw you binned off the boro lads, and went with Pompey into saskia park. You talk some waffle lids.   Cant recall any tear up in a park in katowice,  but you being ITK, I'm sure you were there  

LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 729

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:53:56 AM »
I NEVER TRAVELLED WITH THE BORO LADS.....ALREADY TOLD YOU THAT.....I DID SEE A COUPLE OF BORO LADS OVER THERE BUT OBS NOT YOU........I WENT TO MANY ENGLAND GAMES IN THE 80S 90S 2000   :like:


NOT ALWAYS WITH THE BORO LADS.......WOULD THINK MORE OF YOU CALLING ME OUT TO MY FACE  INSTEAD OF SPOUTING ON ERE   :unlike:
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Micksgrill
Posts: 991


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:03:41 AM »
So what's your gameplan...you move around the country contracting, and just so happens where you are working, theres always a group of england lads who allow you to tag on to their pre planned next england trip?  What a guy.  You ain't a bad lad lids, just stop the porkies  though.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 729

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:11:18 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:03:41 AM
So what's your gameplan...you move around the country contracting, and just so happens where you are working, theres always a group of england lads who allow you to tag on to their pre planned next england trip?  What a guy.  You ain't a bad lad lids, just stop the porkies  though.

YOU NOT LISTENING ARE YOU  👎 WHO MENTIONED GROUPS OF ENGLAND FANS.... I WORKED IN POMPEY ON AND OFF FOR 4 YEARS.... MET SOME GOOD LADS DOWN THERE WHO I STILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH NOW.... I WENT TO A FEW ENGLAND GAMES WITH THEM  👍 WHAT IS YER PROBLEM... LIKE I SAID IT YOU WANT TO DISCUSS IT MORE ASK ME TO MY FACE WHEN YOU SEE ME 👍 I DONT LIKE BEING CALLED A LIAR  👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Micksgrill
Posts: 991


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:23:02 AM »
Lids  and where would you like to meet for this face t face ? Gilzeans pub ok?  Although it didn't end well the last time you got in a s ape in there did it? Lobbing bottles at lads is a bit snidey  isn't it?  Or perhaps you weren't there on that occasion when you got a shoeing
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 729

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:30:38 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:23:02 AM
Lids  and where would you like to meet for this face t face ? Gilzeans pub ok?  Although it didn't end well the last time you got in a s ape in there did it? Lobbing bottles at lads is a bit snidey  isn't it?  Or perhaps you weren't there on that occasion when you got a shoeing


GETTING A BIT NASTY NOW EH  👎

IT WAS A MISTAKE THAT ON MY PART... BUT MOST THOUGHT THAT IT WAS GEORDIES AT THE FRONT... I MEAN YOU DONT EXPECT A STOCKTON LAD TO HAVE A NEWCASTLE TATTOO 👎 AND GILZ IS SHUT NOW LAD... WHO HAS ARRANGED A MEET ? I SAID NEXT TIME YOU SEE ME YOU CAN DISCUSS IT WITH ME AND LET YERSELF BE KNOWN..... YOU ARE THE ONE COMING ACROSS AS A CUNT ON ERE  👍

PUT YER NAME UP... YOU SOUND THAT CLEVER 👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bernie
Posts: 5 997


« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:30:43 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 07:05:05 AM
You sure about that Lids?  I was with boro lads on that trip and cant recall seeing your face.  You telling porky fella?

What? Liddle? Porkies?  

No way, never, surely not....................

 
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bernie
Posts: 5 997


« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:33:59 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:03:41 AM
So what's your gameplan...you move around the country contracting, and just so happens where you are working, theres always a group of england lads who allow you to tag on to their pre planned next england trip?  What a guy.  You ain't a bad lad lids, just stop the porkies  though.

It's an insult to the intelligence that he actually thinks people (other than Rik Waller) belives this bullshit that he comes out with. It's been shown time after time that non of the genuine hoolies/frontline from back in the day have ever heard of him.


And it boils his piss  :meltdown: charles
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Micksgrill
Posts: 991


« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:36:27 AM »
A mistake,.....a cowardly one chucking bottles cos someone has got a tattoo you dont like.  I'll tap u on your shoulder when I'm back in town wee man.
Bernie
Posts: 5 997


« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:40:51 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:36:27 AM
A mistake,.....a cowardly one chucking bottles cos someone has got a tattoo you dont like.


He is deffo a coward like - just a few months ago he admitted on here that him and ten others had started on two 19 year old Leeds fans in town. He admitted giving them a slap. Someone shared the Leeds lads twitter about it.

If he had been on his own he would have been hiding in the toilets.


Deffo one of those who is only a big hard man in a group. The rest of the time he's a coward.   
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Micksgrill
Posts: 991


« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:46:05 AM »
Yeah making excuses about thinking newcastle were in gilzeans. As he says him being ITK he should have known the stockton lads were boro. Oh well his stupid actions got him a kicking. As for starting on 19 year olds, he needs his head seeing to if that's his game. Dont worry he will go quiet on this one
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 31


« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:15:20 AM »
May I offer my services as promoter. I already have a venue. Southern cross car park. if you'd like to negotiate terms, and rules; let me know.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 353


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:42:15 AM »
And here he is, the boards very own sex offender. Pop your name up cowardly Bernie, theres a register waiting for you.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bernie
Posts: 5 997


« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:52:08 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:42:15 AM
And here he is, the boards very own sex offender. Pop your name up cowardly Bernie, theres a register waiting for you.

Now then Rik Waller. How's the diet going?  :nige:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 729

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:56:48 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:46:05 AM
Yeah making excuses about thinking newcastle were in gilzeans. As he says him being ITK he should have known the stockton lads were boro. Oh well his stupid actions got him a kicking. As for starting on 19 year olds, he needs his head seeing to if that's his game. Dont worry he will go quiet on this one

STILL WAITING FOR YOU TO PUT YA NAME UP LAD ?

TAP ME ON THE SHOULDER EH..... I KNOW WHO YOU ARE DICKHEAD..... HOW ABOUT I TAP YOU ON THE JAW 👍 WEE MAN AM I 😂😂😂 YA NOT SO BIG YERSELF FELLA 👎

LOOK FORWARD TO IT 👍👊👊👊👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 729

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:58:31 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:36:27 AM
A mistake,.....a cowardly one chucking bottles cos someone has got a tattoo you dont like.  I'll tap u on your shoulder when I'm back in town wee man.


INBOX ME YA NAME HARD MAN  🐔🐔🐔

SILLY ME... I KNOW IT ALREADY EH 👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
evilghost
Posts: 2 676


« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:27:41 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:33:59 AM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:03:41 AM
So what's your gameplan...you move around the country contracting, and just so happens where you are working, theres always a group of england lads who allow you to tag on to their pre planned next england trip?  What a guy.  You ain't a bad lad lids, just stop the porkies  though.

It's an insult to the intelligence that he actually thinks people (other than Rik Waller) belives this bullshit that he comes out with. It's been shown time after time that non of the genuine hoolies/frontline from back in the day have ever heard of him.


Sorry to say bud

But lots of the old lads know him
Some say really good lad
Some say a gobshite
But suppose you cant keep everyone happy
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 729

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:50:04 AM »
Quote from: evilghost on Today at 10:27:41 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:33:59 AM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:03:41 AM
So what's your gameplan...you move around the country contracting, and just so happens where you are working, theres always a group of england lads who allow you to tag on to their pre planned next england trip?  What a guy.  You ain't a bad lad lids, just stop the porkies  though.

It's an insult to the intelligence that he actually thinks people (other than Rik Waller) belives this bullshit that he comes out with. It's been shown time after time that non of the genuine hoolies/frontline from back in the day have ever heard of him.


Sorry to say bud

But lots of the old lads know him
Some say really good lad
Some say a gobshite
But suppose you cant keep everyone happy

I KNOW THE ONES WHO CALL ME MATE  👍

FUNNY THING IS THEY NEVER DO IT TO MY FACE... THEY LOOK THE OTHER WAY WHEN I SEE EM  👍

TELLS ME ALL I NEED TO KNOW 👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
kippers
Posts: 2 286


« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:58:53 AM »
Fighting is for mugs these days.
nekder365
Posts: 2 692


« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:01:45 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 11:58:53 AM
Fighting is for mugs these days.



Your spot on Kippers....But some people just ask for a slap.......
kippers
Posts: 2 286


« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:03:41 PM »
Can understand younguns at it,  but anyone over 50, its a bit ridiculous and dangerous
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 729

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:08:23 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 11:58:53 AM
Fighting is for mugs these days.



I'M AN EASY GOING BLOKE.... I NEVER START BOTHER IN PUBS... THE GILZ INCIDENT WAS OVER 22 YEARS AGO....   I KNOW I MADE A CUNT OF MESELF THAT NIGHT... I WOULD HOWEVER STAND MY GROUND AND NOT BACK DOWN TO SOME CUNT TAKING THE PISS 👎

AND YER RIGHT.... IT'S A MUGS GAME  👍

A BIT LIKE WORKING  😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
nekder365
Posts: 2 692


« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:15:46 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 12:03:41 PM
Can understand younguns at it,  but anyone over 50, its a bit ridiculous and dangerous

Again agree, but some of the poster's on here act like 12yr old girls sometimes, whilst hiding behind an assumed username and anonymity, giving it the "big un" and never taking the opportunity to say it IRL.....
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 353


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:42:54 PM »
The diet is going fine thanks Bernie, hows the facebook stalking going....
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bernie
Posts: 5 997


« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:46:52 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 12:42:54 PM
The diet is going fine thanks Bernie, hows the facebook stalking going....

Pretty Good  :like:

Can you put a new message on yours for me, or maybe a video?

I love that video where you are sat in a small room full of stacked up chairs and refer to it as "The dressing room". It's a cupboard mate..............

Have three Sids
 
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 353


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:50:10 PM »
Why didn't you comment?

Daft question fat lad, because he's a coward.


Tell you what Bernie, i'll be upstairs in the Eston Institute tonight, come in, i'll buy you a pint and don't worry, i won't ask you your name, nor will i contact the police over your hard drives.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bernie
Posts: 5 997


« Reply #
 monkey


Yeah, like i would want to spend my Friday evening with you.....in a place like that 


I'll just stick to tormenting you and your cock buddy on here  :like:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 353


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:54:17 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:53:15 PM
monkey


Yeah, like i would want to spend my Friday evening with you.....in a place like that 


I'll just stick to tormenting you and your cock buddy on here  :like:


you don't torment me, just slightly bore me.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
nekder365
Posts: 2 692


« Reply #36 on: Today at 01:02:57 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:53:15 PM
monkey


Yeah, like i would want to spend my Friday evening with you.....in a place like that 


I'll just stick to tormenting you and your cock buddy on here  :like:

So now you have a pop at Eston? I am sure you would get a nice Eston greeting if you popped in.........
Bernie
Posts: 5 997


« Reply #37 on: Today at 01:04:22 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:02:57 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:53:15 PM
monkey


Yeah, like i would want to spend my Friday evening with you.....in a place like that 


I'll just stick to tormenting you and your cock buddy on here  :like:

So now you have a pop at Eston? I am sure you would get a nice Eston greeting if you popped in.........

Yes it's a shithole.

Has anyone EVER said "Oh, i'd love to live in Eston" ?

No.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
nekder365
Posts: 2 692


« Reply #38 on: Today at 01:07:12 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:04:22 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:02:57 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:53:15 PM
monkey


Yeah, like i would want to spend my Friday evening with you.....in a place like that 


I'll just stick to tormenting you and your cock buddy on here  :like:

So now you have a pop at Eston? I am sure you would get a nice Eston greeting if you popped in.........

Yes it's a shithole.

Has anyone EVER said "Oh, i'd love to live in Eston" ?

No.



You are fucking unreal....Request for tonight Rik can you chant "UPSKIRT TOP RANKING"???....
Bernie
Posts: 5 997


« Reply #39 on: Today at 01:09:27 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:07:12 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:04:22 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:02:57 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:53:15 PM
monkey


Yeah, like i would want to spend my Friday evening with you.....in a place like that 


I'll just stick to tormenting you and your cock buddy on here  :like:

So now you have a pop at Eston? I am sure you would get a nice Eston greeting if you popped in.........

Yes it's a shithole.

Has anyone EVER said "Oh, i'd love to live in Eston" ?

No.



You are fucking unreal....Request for tonight Rik can you chant "UPSKIRT TOP RANKING"???....

I must admit, that made me laugh out loud  jc :like:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 13 043


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #40 on: Today at 03:07:07 PM »
Oy. Fuck all wrong with Eston ye cunt.





 




 mcl
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Oldfield
Posts: 983



« Reply #41 on: Today at 03:37:36 PM »
Anyone else enjoying Nekders rampage through the board

Already given DaftJim his timpsons now walloping Bernie

Great friday entertainment

Ps didn't Eston used to be posh in the 60s?
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 556



« Reply #42 on: Today at 03:38:31 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:37:36 PM

Ps didn't Eston used to be posh in the 60s?

No - it didn't.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 13 043


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:43:49 PM »
Fuck off ye sister shagging Lazenby cunt.





 mcl
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
nekder365
Posts: 2 692


« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:50:47 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:37:36 PM
Anyone else enjoying Nekders rampage through the board

Already given DaftJim his timpsons now walloping Bernie

Great friday entertainment

Ps didn't Eston used to be posh in the 60s?

Rather. It all depended which end of Church Lane you lived. If you were north of the GBC you were posh. The only exception to the rule was Whale Hill.....Different breed round that bit.........
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 556



« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:52:04 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:43:49 PM
Fuck off ye sister shagging Lazenby cunt.





 mcl

There have been plenty of horrible insults on here over the years but that is by far the worst.
 
 







Lazenby?  You should be banned.

 mick
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 13 043


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:52:57 PM »
 mcl
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
nekder365
Posts: 2 692


« Reply #47 on: Today at 04:15:32 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:52:04 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:43:49 PM
Fuck off ye sister shagging Lazenby cunt.





 mcl

There have been plenty of horrible insults on here over the years but that is by far the worst.
 
 







Lazenby?  You should be banned.

 mick

Now that is funny....Sidx3
evilghost
Posts: 2 676


« Reply #48 on: Today at 06:47:57 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:50:04 AM
Quote from: evilghost on Today at 10:27:41 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:33:59 AM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:03:41 AM
So what's your gameplan...you move around the country contracting, and just so happens where you are working, theres always a group of england lads who allow you to tag on to their pre planned next england trip?  What a guy.  You ain't a bad lad lids, just stop the porkies  though.

It's an insult to the intelligence that he actually thinks people (other than Rik Waller) belives this bullshit that he comes out with. It's been shown time after time that non of the genuine hoolies/frontline from back in the day have ever heard of him.


Sorry to say bud

But lots of the old lads know him
Some say really good lad
Some say a gobshite
But suppose you cant keep everyone happy

I KNOW THE ONES WHO CALL ME MATE  👍

FUNNY THING IS THEY NEVER DO IT TO MY FACE... THEY LOOK THE OTHER WAY WHEN I SEE EM  👍

TELLS ME ALL I NEED TO KNOW 👎


True bud
People need to remember everyone has a past
RedSteel
Posts: 9 960

UTB


« Reply #49 on: Today at 07:39:45 PM »
Quote from: evilghost on Today at 06:47:57 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:50:04 AM
Quote from: evilghost on Today at 10:27:41 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:33:59 AM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:03:41 AM
So what's your gameplan...you move around the country contracting, and just so happens where you are working, theres always a group of england lads who allow you to tag on to their pre planned next england trip?  What a guy.  You ain't a bad lad lids, just stop the porkies  though.

It's an insult to the intelligence that he actually thinks people (other than Rik Waller) belives this bullshit that he comes out with. It's been shown time after time that non of the genuine hoolies/frontline from back in the day have ever heard of him.


Sorry to say bud

But lots of the old lads know him
Some say really good lad
Some say a gobshite
But suppose you cant keep everyone happy

I KNOW THE ONES WHO CALL ME MATE  👍

FUNNY THING IS THEY NEVER DO IT TO MY FACE... THEY LOOK THE OTHER WAY WHEN I SEE EM  👍

TELLS ME ALL I NEED TO KNOW 👎


True bud
People need to remember everyone has a past

Weren't you the cunt who put cock post every time Lids posted something? The hypocrisy 
