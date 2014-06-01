Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 02, 2020, 10:32:15 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: TURKEY AND POLAND ON THE QUARENTINE LIST 👎  (Read 353 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 717

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:56:12 PM »
LOOKS LIKE I GOT BACK IN TIME  👍

OUR GOVERMENT ARE FUCKING CLOWNS  👎🤡🤡🤡👎😠
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 103


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:57:36 PM »
WHERE YOU IN POLAND LIKE  mcl
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 717

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:50:54 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:57:36 PM
WHERE YOU IN POLAND LIKE  mcl



I WAS IN THE 90'S  WHEN IT GOT A BIT HAIRY IN THAT PARK    klins


I DON'T LIKE PEOPLE HOLDING AXES AND MEAT CLEAVERS    mick
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Micksgrill
*****
Online Online

Posts: 991


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:05:05 AM »
You sure about that Lids?  I was with boro lads on that trip and cant recall seeing your face.  You telling porky fella?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 717

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:12:22 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 07:05:05 AM
You sure about that Lids?  I was with boro lads on that trip and cant recall seeing your face.  You telling porky fella?


WE PLAYED OVER THERE TWICE IN THE 90'S  FELLA   :like:


AND THE TIME IT KICKED OFF I WAS WITH  A FEW POMPEY LADS WHO I HAD WENT OVER WITH  :like:


WAS WORKING DOWN THERE AT TNE TIME   :like:


DON'T TRY AND MAKE A MUG OF ME LAD......IF YOU WANT TO TRY IT....AT LEAST HAVE THE BALLS TO DO IT TOO MY FACE   oleary
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 700

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:21:15 AM »
Soynds like the real lids is back  :mido:

 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 717

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:45:35 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:21:15 AM
Soynds like the real lids is back  :mido:

 


FRIDAY INNIT   mcl


FIGHT CLUB   
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 033


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:46:28 AM »
 :alastair:


 :pope2:



 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Micksgrill
*****
Online Online

Posts: 991


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:47:29 AM »
Ahhh so when we played in Warsaw you binned off the boro lads, and went with Pompey into saskia park. You talk some waffle lids.   Cant recall any tear up in a park in katowice,  but you being ITK, I'm sure you were there  

Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 717

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:53:56 AM »
I NEVER TRAVELLED WITH THE BORO LADS.....ALREADY TOLD YOU THAT.....I DID SEE A COUPLE OF BORO LADS OVER THERE BUT OBS NOT YOU........I WENT TO MANY ENGLAND GAMES IN THE 80S 90S 2000   :like:


NOT ALWAYS WITH THE BORO LADS.......WOULD THINK MORE OF YOU CALLING ME OUT TO MY FACE  INSTEAD OF SPOUTING ON ERE   :unlike:
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Micksgrill
*****
Online Online

Posts: 991


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:03:41 AM »
So what's your gameplan...you move around the country contracting, and just so happens where you are working, theres always a group of england lads who allow you to tag on to their pre planned next england trip?  What a guy.  You ain't a bad lad lids, just stop the porkies  though.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 717

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:11:18 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:03:41 AM
So what's your gameplan...you move around the country contracting, and just so happens where you are working, theres always a group of england lads who allow you to tag on to their pre planned next england trip?  What a guy.  You ain't a bad lad lids, just stop the porkies  though.

YOU NOT LISTENING ARE YOU  👎 WHO MENTIONED GROUPS OF ENGLAND FANS.... I WORKED IN POMPEY ON AND OFF FOR 4 YEARS.... MET SOME GOOD LADS DOWN THERE WHO I STILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH NOW.... I WENT TO A FEW ENGLAND GAMES WITH THEM  👍 WHAT IS YER PROBLEM... LIKE I SAID IT YOU WANT TO DISCUSS IT MORE ASK ME TO MY FACE WHEN YOU SEE ME 👍 I DONT LIKE BEING CALLED A LIAR  👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Micksgrill
*****
Online Online

Posts: 991


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:23:02 AM »
Lids  and where would you like to meet for this face t face ? Gilzeans pub ok?  Although it didn't end well the last time you got in a s ape in there did it? Lobbing bottles at lads is a bit snidey  isn't it?  Or perhaps you weren't there on that occasion when you got a shoeing
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 717

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:30:38 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:23:02 AM
Lids  and where would you like to meet for this face t face ? Gilzeans pub ok?  Although it didn't end well the last time you got in a s ape in there did it? Lobbing bottles at lads is a bit snidey  isn't it?  Or perhaps you weren't there on that occasion when you got a shoeing


GETTING A BIT NASTY NOW EH  👎

IT WAS A MISTAKE THAT ON MY PART... BUT MOST THOUGHT THAT IT WAS GEORDIES AT THE FRONT... I MEAN YOU DONT EXPECT A STOCKTON LAD TO HAVE A NEWCASTLE TATTOO 👎 AND GILZ IS SHUT NOW LAD... WHO HAS ARRANGED A MEET ? I SAID NEXT TIME YOU SEE ME YOU CAN DISCUSS IT WITH ME AND LET YERSELF BE KNOWN..... YOU ARE THE ONE COMING ACROSS AS A CUNT ON ERE  👍

PUT YER NAME UP... YOU SOUND THAT CLEVER 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 980


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:30:43 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 07:05:05 AM
You sure about that Lids?  I was with boro lads on that trip and cant recall seeing your face.  You telling porky fella?

What? Liddle? Porkies?  

No way, never, surely not....................

 
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 980


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:33:59 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:03:41 AM
So what's your gameplan...you move around the country contracting, and just so happens where you are working, theres always a group of england lads who allow you to tag on to their pre planned next england trip?  What a guy.  You ain't a bad lad lids, just stop the porkies  though.

It's an insult to the intelligence that he actually thinks people (other than Rik Waller) belives this bullshit that he comes out with. It's been shown time after time that non of the genuine hoolies/frontline from back in the day have ever heard of him.


And it boils his piss  :meltdown: charles
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Micksgrill
*****
Online Online

Posts: 991


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:36:27 AM »
A mistake,.....a cowardly one chucking bottles cos someone has got a tattoo you dont like.  I'll tap u on your shoulder when I'm back in town wee man.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 980


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:40:51 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:36:27 AM
A mistake,.....a cowardly one chucking bottles cos someone has got a tattoo you dont like.


He is deffo a coward like - just a few months ago he admitted on here that him and ten others had started on two 19 year old Leeds fans in town. He admitted giving them a slap. Someone shared the Leeds lads twitter about it.

If he had been on his own he would have been hiding in the toilets.


Deffo one of those who is only a big hard man in a group. The rest of the time he's a coward.   
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Micksgrill
*****
Online Online

Posts: 991


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:46:05 AM »
Yeah making excuses about thinking newcastle were in gilzeans. As he says him being ITK he should have known the stockton lads were boro. Oh well his stupid actions got him a kicking. As for starting on 19 year olds, he needs his head seeing to if that's his game. Dont worry he will go quiet on this one
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 29


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:15:20 AM »
May I offer my services as promoter. I already have a venue. Southern cross car park. if you'd like to negotiate terms, and rules; let me know.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 345


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:42:15 AM »
And here he is, the boards very own sex offender. Pop your name up cowardly Bernie, theres a register waiting for you.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 980


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:52:08 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:42:15 AM
And here he is, the boards very own sex offender. Pop your name up cowardly Bernie, theres a register waiting for you.

Now then Rik Waller. How's the diet going?  :nige:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 717

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:56:48 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:46:05 AM
Yeah making excuses about thinking newcastle were in gilzeans. As he says him being ITK he should have known the stockton lads were boro. Oh well his stupid actions got him a kicking. As for starting on 19 year olds, he needs his head seeing to if that's his game. Dont worry he will go quiet on this one

STILL WAITING FOR YOU TO PUT YA NAME UP LAD ?

TAP ME ON THE SHOULDER EH..... I KNOW WHO YOU ARE DICKHEAD..... HOW ABOUT I TAP YOU ON THE JAW 👍 WEE MAN AM I 😂😂😂 YA NOT SO BIG YERSELF FELLA 👎

LOOK FORWARD TO IT 👍👊👊👊👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 717

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:58:31 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:36:27 AM
A mistake,.....a cowardly one chucking bottles cos someone has got a tattoo you dont like.  I'll tap u on your shoulder when I'm back in town wee man.


INBOX ME YA NAME HARD MAN  🐔🐔🐔

SILLY ME... I KNOW IT ALREADY EH 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
evilghost
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 675


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:27:41 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:33:59 AM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:03:41 AM
So what's your gameplan...you move around the country contracting, and just so happens where you are working, theres always a group of england lads who allow you to tag on to their pre planned next england trip?  What a guy.  You ain't a bad lad lids, just stop the porkies  though.

It's an insult to the intelligence that he actually thinks people (other than Rik Waller) belives this bullshit that he comes out with. It's been shown time after time that non of the genuine hoolies/frontline from back in the day have ever heard of him.


Sorry to say bud

But lots of the old lads know him
Some say really good lad
Some say a gobshite
But suppose you cant keep everyone happy
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 