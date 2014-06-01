LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 717



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 717I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... TURKEY AND POLAND ON THE QUARENTINE LIST 👎 « on: Yesterday at 05:56:12 PM » LOOKS LIKE I GOT BACK IN TIME 👍



OUR GOVERMENT ARE FUCKING CLOWNS 👎🤡🤡🤡👎😠 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 717



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 717I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: TURKEY AND POLAND ON THE QUARENTINE LIST 👎 « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:12:22 AM » Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 07:05:05 AM You sure about that Lids? I was with boro lads on that trip and cant recall seeing your face. You telling porky fella?





WE PLAYED OVER THERE TWICE IN THE 90'S FELLA





AND THE TIME IT KICKED OFF I WAS WITH A FEW POMPEY LADS WHO I HAD WENT OVER WITH





WAS WORKING DOWN THERE AT TNE TIME





DON'T TRY AND MAKE A MUG OF ME LAD......IF YOU WANT TO TRY IT....AT LEAST HAVE THE BALLS TO DO IT TOO MY FACE WE PLAYED OVER THERE TWICE IN THE 90'S FELLAAND THE TIME IT KICKED OFF I WAS WITH A FEW POMPEY LADS WHO I HAD WENT OVER WITHWAS WORKING DOWN THERE AT TNE TIMEDON'T TRY AND MAKE A MUG OF ME LAD......IF YOU WANT TO TRY IT....AT LEAST HAVE THE BALLS TO DO IT TOO MY FACE Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Micksgrill

Online



Posts: 991





Posts: 991 Re: TURKEY AND POLAND ON THE QUARENTINE LIST 👎 « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:47:29 AM »



Ahhh so when we played in Warsaw you binned off the boro lads, and went with Pompey into saskia park. You talk some waffle lids. Cant recall any tear up in a park in katowice, but you being ITK, I'm sure you were there Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 717



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 717I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: TURKEY AND POLAND ON THE QUARENTINE LIST 👎 « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:53:56 AM »





NOT ALWAYS WITH THE BORO LADS.......WOULD THINK MORE OF YOU CALLING ME OUT TO MY FACE INSTEAD OF SPOUTING ON ERE I NEVER TRAVELLED WITH THE BORO LADS.....ALREADY TOLD YOU THAT.....I DID SEE A COUPLE OF BORO LADS OVER THERE BUT OBS NOT YOU........I WENT TO MANY ENGLAND GAMES IN THE 80S 90S 2000NOT ALWAYS WITH THE BORO LADS.......WOULD THINK MORE OF YOU CALLING ME OUT TO MY FACE INSTEAD OF SPOUTING ON ERE Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Micksgrill

Online



Posts: 991





Posts: 991 Re: TURKEY AND POLAND ON THE QUARENTINE LIST 👎 « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:03:41 AM » So what's your gameplan...you move around the country contracting, and just so happens where you are working, theres always a group of england lads who allow you to tag on to their pre planned next england trip? What a guy. You ain't a bad lad lids, just stop the porkies though. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 717



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 717I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: TURKEY AND POLAND ON THE QUARENTINE LIST 👎 « Reply #11 on: Today at 08:11:18 AM » Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:03:41 AM So what's your gameplan...you move around the country contracting, and just so happens where you are working, theres always a group of england lads who allow you to tag on to their pre planned next england trip? What a guy. You ain't a bad lad lids, just stop the porkies though.



YOU NOT LISTENING ARE YOU 👎 WHO MENTIONED GROUPS OF ENGLAND FANS.... I WORKED IN POMPEY ON AND OFF FOR 4 YEARS.... MET SOME GOOD LADS DOWN THERE WHO I STILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH NOW.... I WENT TO A FEW ENGLAND GAMES WITH THEM 👍 WHAT IS YER PROBLEM... LIKE I SAID IT YOU WANT TO DISCUSS IT MORE ASK ME TO MY FACE WHEN YOU SEE ME 👍 I DONT LIKE BEING CALLED A LIAR 👎 YOU NOT LISTENING ARE YOU 👎 WHO MENTIONED GROUPS OF ENGLAND FANS.... I WORKED IN POMPEY ON AND OFF FOR 4 YEARS.... MET SOME GOOD LADS DOWN THERE WHO I STILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH NOW.... I WENT TO A FEW ENGLAND GAMES WITH THEM 👍 WHAT IS YER PROBLEM... LIKE I SAID IT YOU WANT TO DISCUSS IT MORE ASK ME TO MY FACE WHEN YOU SEE ME 👍 I DONT LIKE BEING CALLED A LIAR 👎 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Micksgrill

Online



Posts: 991





Posts: 991 Re: TURKEY AND POLAND ON THE QUARENTINE LIST 👎 « Reply #12 on: Today at 08:23:02 AM » Lids and where would you like to meet for this face t face ? Gilzeans pub ok? Although it didn't end well the last time you got in a s ape in there did it? Lobbing bottles at lads is a bit snidey isn't it? Or perhaps you weren't there on that occasion when you got a shoeing Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 717



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 717I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: TURKEY AND POLAND ON THE QUARENTINE LIST 👎 « Reply #13 on: Today at 08:30:38 AM » Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:23:02 AM Lids and where would you like to meet for this face t face ? Gilzeans pub ok? Although it didn't end well the last time you got in a s ape in there did it? Lobbing bottles at lads is a bit snidey isn't it? Or perhaps you weren't there on that occasion when you got a shoeing





GETTING A BIT NASTY NOW EH 👎



IT WAS A MISTAKE THAT ON MY PART... BUT MOST THOUGHT THAT IT WAS GEORDIES AT THE FRONT... I MEAN YOU DONT EXPECT A STOCKTON LAD TO HAVE A NEWCASTLE TATTOO 👎 AND GILZ IS SHUT NOW LAD... WHO HAS ARRANGED A MEET ? I SAID NEXT TIME YOU SEE ME YOU CAN DISCUSS IT WITH ME AND LET YERSELF BE KNOWN..... YOU ARE THE ONE COMING ACROSS AS A CUNT ON ERE 👍



PUT YER NAME UP... YOU SOUND THAT CLEVER 👍 GETTING A BIT NASTY NOW EH 👎IT WAS A MISTAKE THAT ON MY PART... BUT MOST THOUGHT THAT IT WAS GEORDIES AT THE FRONT... I MEAN YOU DONT EXPECT A STOCKTON LAD TO HAVE A NEWCASTLE TATTOO 👎 AND GILZ IS SHUT NOW LAD... WHO HAS ARRANGED A MEET ? I SAID NEXT TIME YOU SEE ME YOU CAN DISCUSS IT WITH ME AND LET YERSELF BE KNOWN..... YOU ARE THE ONE COMING ACROSS AS A CUNT ON ERE 👍PUT YER NAME UP... YOU SOUND THAT CLEVER 👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 980





Posts: 5 980 Re: TURKEY AND POLAND ON THE QUARENTINE LIST 👎 « Reply #15 on: Today at 08:33:59 AM » Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:03:41 AM So what's your gameplan...you move around the country contracting, and just so happens where you are working, theres always a group of england lads who allow you to tag on to their pre planned next england trip? What a guy. You ain't a bad lad lids, just stop the porkies though.



It's an insult to the intelligence that he actually thinks people (other than Rik Waller) belives this bullshit that he comes out with. It's been shown time after time that non of the genuine hoolies/frontline from back in the day have ever heard of him.





And it boils his piss It's an insult to the intelligence that he actually thinks people (other than Rik Waller) belives this bullshit that he comes out with. It's been shown time after time that non of the genuine hoolies/frontline from back in the day have ever heard of him.And it boils his piss Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 980





Posts: 5 980 Re: TURKEY AND POLAND ON THE QUARENTINE LIST 👎 « Reply #17 on: Today at 08:40:51 AM » Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:36:27 AM A mistake,.....a cowardly one chucking bottles cos someone has got a tattoo you dont like.





He is deffo a coward like - just a few months ago he admitted on here that him and ten others had started on two 19 year old Leeds fans in town. He admitted giving them a slap. Someone shared the Leeds lads twitter about it.



If he had been on his own he would have been hiding in the toilets.





Deffo one of those who is only a big hard man in a group. The rest of the time he's a coward. He is deffo a coward like - just a few months ago he admitted on here that him and ten others had started on two 19 year old Leeds fans in town. He admitted giving them a slap. Someone shared the Leeds lads twitter about it.If he had been on his own he would have been hiding in the toilets.Deffo one of those who is only a big hard man in a group. The rest of the time he's a coward. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Micksgrill

Online



Posts: 991





Posts: 991 Re: TURKEY AND POLAND ON THE QUARENTINE LIST 👎 « Reply #18 on: Today at 08:46:05 AM » Yeah making excuses about thinking newcastle were in gilzeans. As he says him being ITK he should have known the stockton lads were boro. Oh well his stupid actions got him a kicking. As for starting on 19 year olds, he needs his head seeing to if that's his game. Dont worry he will go quiet on this one Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 717



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 717I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: TURKEY AND POLAND ON THE QUARENTINE LIST 👎 « Reply #22 on: Today at 09:56:48 AM » Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:46:05 AM Yeah making excuses about thinking newcastle were in gilzeans. As he says him being ITK he should have known the stockton lads were boro. Oh well his stupid actions got him a kicking. As for starting on 19 year olds, he needs his head seeing to if that's his game. Dont worry he will go quiet on this one



STILL WAITING FOR YOU TO PUT YA NAME UP LAD ?



TAP ME ON THE SHOULDER EH..... I KNOW WHO YOU ARE DICKHEAD..... HOW ABOUT I TAP YOU ON THE JAW 👍 WEE MAN AM I 😂😂😂 YA NOT SO BIG YERSELF FELLA 👎



LOOK FORWARD TO IT 👍👊👊👊👍 STILL WAITING FOR YOU TO PUT YA NAME UP LAD ?TAP ME ON THE SHOULDER EH..... I KNOW WHO YOU ARE DICKHEAD..... HOW ABOUT I TAP YOU ON THE JAW 👍 WEE MAN AM I 😂😂😂 YA NOT SO BIG YERSELF FELLA 👎LOOK FORWARD TO IT 👍👊👊👊👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊