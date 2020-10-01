Welcome,
October 01, 2020, 06:23:48 PM
TURKEY AND POLAND ON THE QUARENTINE LIST 👎
Author
Topic: TURKEY AND POLAND ON THE QUARENTINE LIST 👎 (Read 37 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 701
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
TURKEY AND POLAND ON THE QUARENTINE LIST 👎
«
on:
Today
at 05:56:12 PM »
LOOKS LIKE I GOT BACK IN TIME 👍
OUR GOVERMENT ARE FUCKING CLOWNS 👎🤡🤡🤡👎😠
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
