October 01, 2020
Topic: Corbyn & old man Johnson
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


Today at 01:20:46 PM
Corbyn and Stanley Johnson breached lockdown rules.

Have the cunts been fined?

Awful lot of people no longer give a fuck do they??

They will be falling over themselves over the road to make excuses for corbyn.  Whilst blaming boris for his crazy old man
Squarewheelbike
Reply #1 on: Today at 03:19:30 PM
TBH there's all sorts of people thinking the rules don't apply to them. A few days in to the lockdown being lifted I was exempted for wearing a mask at UCL A&E by two doctors, but at that time it was advice so no paperwork came with it. Those regular masks cause me breathing difficulties so I now use a neckerchief just to make life easier.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #2 on: Today at 03:21:16 PM
And I bet when yer in the house yer run about making clippety clop noises and shouting hi-ho silver.




 
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


Reply #3 on: Today at 03:28:38 PM
THEY WON'T GET FINED BUT JOE FUCKING SOAP WILL  👎😠👎
Squarewheelbike
Reply #4 on: Today at 03:29:49 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:21:16 PM
And I bet when yer in the house yer run about making clippety clop noises and shouting hi-ho silver.




 

I will now!
El Capitan
Reply #5 on: Today at 03:30:02 PM
Squarewheelbike
Reply #6 on: Today at 03:55:42 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:30:02 PM


Weirdly when I tried to buy one and asked for a "neckerchief " I got met with blank looks. It was the fourth shop I went into said "don't think we have them, but we have bandanas " Guessing it's a generational thing!
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #7 on: Today at 03:57:05 PM
Prefer a Shemagh personally.




 :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #8 on: Today at 03:59:25 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:57:05 PM
Prefer a Shemale personally.




 :like:

 

 klins
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #9 on: Today at 04:16:04 PM
 oleary
Oldfield
Reply #10 on: Today at 04:19:54 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:30:02 PM


Is that the neighbours in Linthorpe Matty?

Now i get all the voodoo and witch doctor routine

  :basil: monkey
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


Reply #11 on: Today at 05:37:12 PM
POLICE HAVE SAID BORIS'S  DAD WAS UNSURE OF THE RULES SO HE WONT BE FINED  👎😠👎

FUCK OFF YA CUNTS 😠😠😠
El Capitan
Reply #12 on: Today at 05:42:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:37:12 PM
POLICE HAVE SAID BORIS'S  DAD WAS UNSURE OF THE RULES




Not surprised if his son was explaining them to him  lost souey



I read that Corbyn got a £200 fine
kippers
Reply #13 on: Today at 06:09:15 PM
Somebodies job must be to follow Stanley Johnson around day and night for scoops like this.
