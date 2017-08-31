Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 01, 2020, 06:23:43 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Corbyn & old man Johnson
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Corbyn & old man Johnson (Read 175 times)
maggiethatcherrulesok
Offline
Posts: 485
WLM
Corbyn & old man Johnson
«
on:
Today
at 01:20:46 PM »
Corbyn and Stanley Johnson breached lockdown rules.
Have the cunts been fined?
Awful lot of people no longer give a fuck do they??
They will be falling over themselves over the road to make excuses for corbyn. Whilst blaming boris for his crazy old man
Logged
WLM
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 957
Re: Corbyn & old man Johnson
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:19:30 PM »
TBH there's all sorts of people thinking the rules don't apply to them. A few days in to the lockdown being lifted I was exempted for wearing a mask at UCL A&E by two doctors, but at that time it was advice so no paperwork came with it. Those regular masks cause me breathing difficulties so I now use a neckerchief just to make life easier.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 13 023
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Corbyn & old man Johnson
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:21:16 PM »
And I bet when yer in the house yer run about making clippety clop noises and shouting hi-ho silver.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 701
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Corbyn & old man Johnson
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:28:38 PM »
THEY WON'T GET FINED BUT JOE FUCKING SOAP WILL 👎😠👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 957
Re: Corbyn & old man Johnson
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:29:49 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 03:21:16 PM
And I bet when yer in the house yer run about making clippety clop noises and shouting hi-ho silver.
I will now!
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 149
Re: Corbyn & old man Johnson
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:30:02 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 957
Re: Corbyn & old man Johnson
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:55:42 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:30:02 PM
Weirdly when I tried to buy one and asked for a "neckerchief " I got met with blank looks. It was the fourth shop I went into said "don't think we have them, but we have bandanas " Guessing it's a generational thing!
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 13 023
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Corbyn & old man Johnson
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:57:05 PM »
Prefer a Shemagh personally.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 533
Re: Corbyn & old man Johnson
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:59:25 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 03:57:05 PM
Prefer a Shemale personally.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 13 023
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Corbyn & old man Johnson
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:16:04 PM »
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 982
Re: Corbyn & old man Johnson
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:19:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:30:02 PM
Is that the neighbours in Linthorpe Matty?
Now i get all the voodoo and witch doctor routine
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 701
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Corbyn & old man Johnson
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:37:12 PM »
POLICE HAVE SAID BORIS'S DAD WAS UNSURE OF THE RULES SO HE WONT BE FINED 👎😠👎
FUCK OFF YA CUNTS 😠😠😠
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 149
Re: Corbyn & old man Johnson
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 05:42:00 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:37:12 PM
POLICE HAVE SAID BORIS'S DAD WAS UNSURE OF THE RULES
Not surprised if his son was explaining them to him
I read that Corbyn got a £200 fine
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 279
Re: Corbyn & old man Johnson
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:09:15 PM »
Somebodies job must be to follow Stanley Johnson around day and night for scoops like this.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...