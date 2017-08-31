Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 02, 2020, 01:25:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks  (Read 583 times)
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 391


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 12:11:15 PM »
Why dont they just shut their gobs? She was in our country 5 minutes- yet believes she is in a position to comment on young blacks not been given equal opportunities. Lap dog Harry nods in the right places.When will the penny drop she is playing him for a fool? They say love is blind - in his case 100% true.

Manipulative mini Monarch she is a disgrace and an embarrassment- the sooner they are stripped of any remaining titles the better. Horrible cow that she is
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 033


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:12:40 PM »
Buck.




 :like:





 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 702

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:20:04 PM »
Yes, Harry is proper under the thumb with this black bitch , the day she has his life and near ruins him wont be that far off
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 494


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:32:27 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 12:20:04 PM
Yes, Harry is proper under the thumb with this black bitch , the day she has his life and near ruins him wont be that far off

He might leak the sex videos though.   klins
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 286


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:14:05 PM »
I felt quite sorry for them. It must be tough being in the limelight and I could certainly understand Harry's motives,  but what the fuck is going on now ? Whats he gotten himself into???

 To think he could of stayed single and become a top top shagger  .   He must be having second thoughts now.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 033


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:19:20 PM »
They thought they could take on the British press.


What a fuckin monumental mistake that was.



Them nasty cunts fuckin destroy anyone that dares to cross them.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 391


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:21:06 PM »
The whole world - apart from her friends- cottoned on very quickly that personal gain and recognition was the name of her game. This was sealed when marrying Harry Boy. Divorce will be inevitable as she has a thirst for more and more recognition. Evil Yank
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 016


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:30:15 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 03:19:20 PM
They thought they could take on the British press.


What a fuckin monumental mistake that was.



Them nasty cunts fuckin destroy anyone that dares to cross them.

That might of worked if it wasn't for him been as thick as a castle wall  lost
Logged
ALLAH AKBAR
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 540



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:58:22 PM »
She'll have him cuckolding soon enough.

Cupping their balls while they plough her.

The fucking thick pansy.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 286


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:14:41 PM »
Thats a rather deep knowledge CLEM
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 982



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:21:03 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:58:22 PM
She'll have him cuckolding soon enough.

Cupping their balls while they plough her.

The fucking thick pansy.

 oleary

Perhaps DaftJim can interject he with expert opinion?

 
Logged
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 991


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:21:34 PM »
As The Don said last week, harry will need all the luck with her.  Stupid 3rd tprste actress should keep her gob shut when it comes to the UK as she soon fucked off once the press finished their honeymoon period with her.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 671


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:45:26 PM »
Markle's whole family seem weird to me.........
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 230



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:40:04 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:58:22 PM
She'll have him cuckolding soon enough.

Cupping their balls while they plough her.

The fucking thick pansy.

 oleary

You say very naughty things quite often
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 540



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:49:31 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:40:04 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:58:22 PM
She'll have him cuckolding soon enough.

Cupping their balls while they plough her.

The fucking thick pansy.

 oleary

You say very naughty things quite often

Thanks
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 957

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:54:53 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 04:21:03 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:58:22 PM
She'll have him cuckolding soon enough.

Cupping their balls while they plough her.

The fucking thick pansy.

 oleary

Perhaps DaftJim can interject he with expert opinion?

 

He'll just stand in the corner with Harry crying and watching, shit scared to say anything for fear of a getting a bat.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 912


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:56:44 PM »
To be fair, he's no different from all those other brainwashed millennials. In that the richer they become the more Lefty the pretend to be.
                                     Utter  :wanker: s
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 702

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:43:33 PM »
Id like to hear about Harry banging one of the servants behind her back  :alastair:

But unfortunately hes been that downtrodden by the bitch he wouldnt dare look at one nevermind back scuttle one
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 391


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:00:23 PM »
What I would like to say to the bitch is - you do realise youre half white dont you?!
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 935



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:30:56 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:54:53 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 04:21:03 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:58:22 PM
She'll have him cuckolding soon enough.

Cupping their balls while they plough her.

The fucking thick pansy.

 oleary

Perhaps DaftJim can interject he with expert opinion?

 

He'll just stand in the corner with Harry crying and watching, shit scared to say anything for fear of a getting a bat.
haha, beauty.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 729

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:55:39 PM »
WILLIAM SAID TO HARRY IN A PHONE CALL THE OTHER DAY....

FOR FUCKS SAKE WHAT ARE YOU A MAN OR A FUCKING MOUSE ????



























HARRY REPLIED BACK.......PASS ME THE FUCKING CHEESE WILL YOU  👍🧀🧀🧀👍😂😂😂
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 770


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:10:04 PM »
Fucked off to the US so wants to worry about what goes on over there, had their chance to shout the odds here but realised next to no one gave a shite about what they thought  :unlike:
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 493


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:10:26 PM »
Love to see her personal pic collection. I bet she's had half of Buckingham palace up her cunt while Harry snaps away. Those candle stands must smell like Dicky rd market.
Logged
daftjim
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 541


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:44:45 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 12:20:04 PM
Yes, Harry is proper under the thumb with this black bitch

This place just gets worse and worse 
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 671


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:51:11 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 08:44:45 AM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 12:20:04 PM
Yes, Harry is proper under the thumb with this black bitch

This place just gets worse and worse 

Freedom of choice. You could always fuck off to another board that you feel may be sympathetic to your views. Give Mumsnet a whirl..........
Logged
daftjim
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 541


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:56:13 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 08:51:11 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 08:44:45 AM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 12:20:04 PM
Yes, Harry is proper under the thumb with this black bitch

This place just gets worse and worse 

Freedom of choice. You could always fuck off to another board that you feel may be sympathetic to your views. Give Mumsnet a whirl..........

FFS how do you manage to get online?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 230



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:56:39 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 08:51:11 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 08:44:45 AM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 12:20:04 PM
Yes, Harry is proper under the thumb with this black bitch

This place just gets worse and worse 

Freedom of choice. You could always fuck off to another board that you feel may be sympathetic to your views. Give Mumsnet a whirl..........

You mean somewhere where that expression is looked on with disgust? Somewhere strict like that?
Logged
daftjim
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 541


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:19:09 AM »
"Offensive Material and the Law

The internet has changed the way we communicate. It has many positive values but has also allowed hateful content to spread to a broader audience, without editorial control and often behind a veil of anonymity."

Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.  souey
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 230



View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:21:25 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:19:09 AM
"Offensive Material and the Law

The internet has changed the way we communicate. It has many positive values but has also allowed hateful content to spread to a broader audience, without editorial control and often behind a veil of anonymity."

Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.  souey

Well I don't think it's moderated at all now, truly. Steve has a look in every ten months, talks a load of coked-up shite about sorting it out then gets back under the duvet
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 220


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:23:07 AM »
I heard it was all a smokescreen to take the heat off the real story which is that she got drilled all over by mason greenwood.

Not sure how true that is but it makes sense.
Logged
daftjim
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 541


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:25:51 AM »
Someone is saving up all the unchecked racism and listing it, can't be arsed to look for the posts but it's there.

Tbh the odd comment here and there can be shrugged off as it always was but when it's regular and unmoderated as it is now it becomes more of a problem.

I can see the board getting reported.  lost
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 610


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:29:35 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:19:09 AM


Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.  souey

Try a spot of self-awareness. You only ever post on this forum to cry like a little kid with a skinned knee about it and the people on here. Do you think you are part of the solution?  :pd:
Logged
CoB scum
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 220


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:33:25 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:25:51 AM
Someone is saving up all the unchecked racism and listing it, can't be arsed to look for the posts but it's there.

Tbh the odd comment here and there can be shrugged off as it always was but when it's regular and unmoderated as it is now it becomes more of a problem.

I can see the board getting reported.  lost

Her colour is irrelevant. If she has been getting banged then it doesn't matter if she is purple. Any wife that does that needs outing don't you think?
Logged
daftjim
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 541


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:33:34 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:29:35 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:19:09 AM


Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.  souey

Try a spot of self-awareness. You only ever post on this forum to cry like a little kid with a skinned knee about it and the people on here. Do you think you are part of the solution?  :pd:

Never said I was part of the solution Lofty.
By highlighting it occasionally maybe I am a small part of the solution.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 551


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:50:24 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:33:34 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:29:35 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:19:09 AM


Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.  souey

Try a spot of self-awareness. You only ever post on this forum to cry like a little kid with a skinned knee about it and the people on here. Do you think you are part of the solution?  :pd:

Never said I was part of the solution Lofty.
By highlighting it occasionally maybe I am a small part of the solution.



Nah - you're just a self righteous cunt

 :wanker:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 671


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 09:54:34 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:33:34 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:29:35 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:19:09 AM


Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.  souey

Try a spot of self-awareness. You only ever post on this forum to cry like a little kid with a skinned knee about it and the people on here. Do you think you are part of the solution?  :pd:

Never said I was part of the solution Lofty.
By highlighting it occasionally maybe I am a small part of the solution.



Ohhh heard Lewis Hamilton there....Watch that halo dont slip and choke you....
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 826


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:48:04 AM »
Neither of them are qualified to comment - she isnt even british and a wealthy actress and a member of the royal family have absolutely zero understanding of what it is to be working/benefit class in this country. Id say press where on her side initially but she revealed herself to be an entitled cunt so they fucked her off. UK isnt their concern anymore - they chased the dollar so they can fuck off over there and stay there.

If people dont like whats posted on this board why use it and male the sole contribution of bitching about it? I dont watch eastenders just to then moan about how much i dislike it. If you dont like it fuck off and let those that do run the board or post questionable stuff deal with the consequences.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 671


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 11:04:38 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:19:09 AM
"Offensive Material and the Law

The internet has changed the way we communicate. It has many positive values but has also allowed hateful content to spread to a broader audience, without editorial control and often behind a veil of anonymity."

Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.  souey

Ok so you do not hide behind your anonymity?  Spouting off behind your veil. Ohhh the fucking irony.....
Logged
daftjim
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 541


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 12:44:09 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 10:48:04 AM
I dont watch eastenders

  :nige: :alf:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 995


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 12:51:31 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:19:09 AM
"Offensive Material and the Law

The internet has changed the way we communicate. It has many positive values but has also allowed hateful content to spread to a broader audience, without editorial control and often behind a veil of anonymity."

Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.  souey

The place is like a sewer. Constant racism and talk of Paedos.

The ones who did their best to get rid of other posters are the ones responsible as well.

 souey
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 671


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:55:41 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:51:31 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:19:09 AM
"Offensive Material and the Law

The internet has changed the way we communicate. It has many positive values but has also allowed hateful content to spread to a broader audience, without editorial control and often behind a veil of anonymity."

Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.  souey

The place is like a sewer. Constant racism and talk of Paedos.

The ones who did their best to get rid of other posters are the ones responsible as well.

 souey

What did you get caught out for in real life Bernie? You are no fucking better than anyone on here....
Logged
daftjim
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 541


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:06:36 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:55:41 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:51:31 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:19:09 AM
"Offensive Material and the Law

The internet has changed the way we communicate. It has many positive values but has also allowed hateful content to spread to a broader audience, without editorial control and often behind a veil of anonymity."

Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.  souey

The place is like a sewer. Constant racism and talk of Paedos.

The ones who did their best to get rid of other posters are the ones responsible as well.

 souey

What did you get caught out for in real life Bernie? You are no fucking better than anyone on here....

He didnt get caught out for anything you fucking moron. This isnt 'real life'  lost
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 995


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:07:01 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:55:41 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:51:31 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:19:09 AM
"Offensive Material and the Law

The internet has changed the way we communicate. It has many positive values but has also allowed hateful content to spread to a broader audience, without editorial control and often behind a veil of anonymity."

Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.  souey

The place is like a sewer. Constant racism and talk of Paedos.

The ones who did their best to get rid of other posters are the ones responsible as well.

 souey

What did you get caught out for in real life Bernie? You are no fucking better than anyone on here....

I think you are confusing real life with message board fiction  souey
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 995


View Profile
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:08:11 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 01:06:36 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:55:41 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:51:31 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:19:09 AM
"Offensive Material and the Law

The internet has changed the way we communicate. It has many positive values but has also allowed hateful content to spread to a broader audience, without editorial control and often behind a veil of anonymity."

Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.  souey

The place is like a sewer. Constant racism and talk of Paedos.

The ones who did their best to get rid of other posters are the ones responsible as well.

 souey

What did you get caught out for in real life Bernie? You are no fucking better than anyone on here....

He didnt get caught out for anything you fucking moron. This isnt 'real life'  lost


At last - a voice of sanity  jc
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 671


View Profile
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:09:53 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 01:06:36 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:55:41 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:51:31 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:19:09 AM
"Offensive Material and the Law

The internet has changed the way we communicate. It has many positive values but has also allowed hateful content to spread to a broader audience, without editorial control and often behind a veil of anonymity."

Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.  souey

The place is like a sewer. Constant racism and talk of Paedos.

The ones who did their best to get rid of other posters are the ones responsible as well.

 souey

What did you get caught out for in real life Bernie? You are no fucking better than anyone on here....

He didnt get caught out for anything you fucking moron. This isnt 'real life'  lost

How the fuck would you know for certain? Oh i know pillow talk........
Logged
daftjim
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 541


View Profile
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:14:26 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:09:53 PM

What did you get caught out for in real life Bernie?


Are you really that dim? FFS you make socket look lucid. 
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 671


View Profile
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:22:51 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 01:14:26 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:09:53 PM

What did you get caught out for in real life Bernie?


Are you really that dim? FFS you make socket look lucid. 

Ohhh i better be careful im getting tag teamed by The Desktop Bandits .........
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 