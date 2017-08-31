Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 02, 2020, 01:25:59 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks (Read 583 times)
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 391
Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:11:15 PM »
Why dont they just shut their gobs? She was in our country 5 minutes- yet believes she is in a position to comment on young blacks not been given equal opportunities. Lap dog Harry nods in the right places.When will the penny drop she is playing him for a fool? They say love is blind - in his case 100% true.
Manipulative mini Monarch she is a disgrace and an embarrassment- the sooner they are stripped of any remaining titles the better. Horrible cow that she is
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 13 033
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:12:40 PM »
Buck.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 702
Superstar
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:20:04 PM »
Yes, Harry is proper under the thumb with this black bitch , the day she has his life and near ruins him wont be that far off
Logged
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 494
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 12:32:27 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 12:20:04 PM
Yes, Harry is proper under the thumb with this black bitch , the day she has his life and near ruins him wont be that far off
He might leak the sex videos though.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 286
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:14:05 PM »
I felt quite sorry for them. It must be tough being in the limelight and I could certainly understand Harry's motives, but what the fuck is going on now ? Whats he gotten himself into???
To think he could of stayed single and become a top top shagger
. He must be having second thoughts now.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 13 033
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 03:19:20 PM »
They thought they could take on the British press.
What a fuckin monumental mistake that was.
Them nasty cunts fuckin destroy anyone that dares to cross them.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 391
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 03:21:06 PM »
The whole world - apart from her friends- cottoned on very quickly that personal gain and recognition was the name of her game. This was sealed when marrying Harry Boy. Divorce will be inevitable as she has a thirst for more and more recognition. Evil Yank
Logged
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 016
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 03:30:15 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 03:19:20 PM
They thought they could take on the British press.
What a fuckin monumental mistake that was.
Them nasty cunts fuckin destroy anyone that dares to cross them.
That might of worked if it wasn't for him been as thick as a castle wall
Logged
ALLAH AKBAR
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 540
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 03:58:22 PM »
She'll have him cuckolding soon enough.
Cupping their balls while they plough her.
The fucking thick pansy.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 286
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 04:14:41 PM »
Thats a rather deep knowledge CLEM
Logged
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 982
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 04:21:03 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 03:58:22 PM
She'll have him cuckolding soon enough.
Cupping their balls while they plough her.
The fucking thick pansy.
Perhaps DaftJim can interject he with expert opinion?
Logged
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 991
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 04:21:34 PM »
As The Don said last week, harry will need all the luck with her. Stupid 3rd tprste actress should keep her gob shut when it comes to the UK as she soon fucked off once the press finished their honeymoon period with her.
Logged
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 671
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 04:45:26 PM »
Markle's whole family seem weird to me.........
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 230
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 05:40:04 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 03:58:22 PM
She'll have him cuckolding soon enough.
Cupping their balls while they plough her.
The fucking thick pansy.
You say very naughty things quite often
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 540
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 05:49:31 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 05:40:04 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 03:58:22 PM
She'll have him cuckolding soon enough.
Cupping their balls while they plough her.
The fucking thick pansy.
You say very naughty things quite often
Thanks
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 957
UTB
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 05:54:53 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on
Yesterday
at 04:21:03 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 03:58:22 PM
She'll have him cuckolding soon enough.
Cupping their balls while they plough her.
The fucking thick pansy.
Perhaps DaftJim can interject he with expert opinion?
He'll just stand in the corner with Harry crying and watching, shit scared to say anything for fear of a getting a bat.
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 912
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 05:56:44 PM »
To be fair, he's no different from all those other brainwashed millennials. In that the richer they become the more Lefty the pretend to be.
Utter
s
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 702
Superstar
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 06:43:33 PM »
Id like to hear about Harry banging one of the servants behind her back
But unfortunately hes been that downtrodden by the bitch he wouldnt dare look at one nevermind back scuttle one
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 391
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 07:00:23 PM »
What I would like to say to the bitch is - you do realise youre half white dont you?!
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 935
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 07:30:56 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 05:54:53 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on
Yesterday
at 04:21:03 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 03:58:22 PM
She'll have him cuckolding soon enough.
Cupping their balls while they plough her.
The fucking thick pansy.
Perhaps DaftJim can interject he with expert opinion?
He'll just stand in the corner with Harry crying and watching, shit scared to say anything for fear of a getting a bat.
haha, beauty.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 729
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 07:55:39 PM »
WILLIAM SAID TO HARRY IN A PHONE CALL THE OTHER DAY....
FOR FUCKS SAKE WHAT ARE YOU A MAN OR A FUCKING MOUSE ????
HARRY REPLIED BACK.......PASS ME THE FUCKING CHEESE WILL YOU 👍🧀🧀🧀👍😂😂😂
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 770
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 08:10:04 PM »
Fucked off to the US so wants to worry about what goes on over there, had their chance to shout the odds here but realised next to no one gave a shite about what they thought
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 493
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 08:10:26 PM »
Love to see her personal pic collection. I bet she's had half of Buckingham palace up her cunt while Harry snaps away. Those candle stands must smell like Dicky rd market.
Logged
daftjim
Online
Posts: 2 541
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 08:44:45 AM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 12:20:04 PM
Yes, Harry is proper under the thumb with this black bitch
This place just gets worse and worse
Logged
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 671
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 08:51:11 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 08:44:45 AM
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 12:20:04 PM
Yes, Harry is proper under the thumb with this black bitch
This place just gets worse and worse
Freedom of choice. You could always fuck off to another board that you feel may be sympathetic to your views. Give Mumsnet a whirl..........
Logged
daftjim
Online
Posts: 2 541
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 08:56:13 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 08:51:11 AM
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 08:44:45 AM
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 12:20:04 PM
Yes, Harry is proper under the thumb with this black bitch
This place just gets worse and worse
Freedom of choice. You could always fuck off to another board that you feel may be sympathetic to your views. Give Mumsnet a whirl..........
FFS how do you manage to get online?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 230
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 08:56:39 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 08:51:11 AM
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 08:44:45 AM
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 12:20:04 PM
Yes, Harry is proper under the thumb with this black bitch
This place just gets worse and worse
Freedom of choice. You could always fuck off to another board that you feel may be sympathetic to your views. Give Mumsnet a whirl..........
You mean somewhere where that expression is looked on with disgust? Somewhere strict like that?
Logged
daftjim
Online
Posts: 2 541
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 09:19:09 AM »
"
Offensive Material and the Law
The internet has changed the way we communicate. It has many positive values but has also allowed hateful content to spread to a broader audience, without editorial control and often behind a veil of anonymity."
Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 230
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 09:21:25 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 09:19:09 AM
"
Offensive Material and the Law
The internet has changed the way we communicate. It has many positive values but has also allowed hateful content to spread to a broader audience, without editorial control and often behind a veil of anonymity."
Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.
Well I don't think it's moderated at all now, truly. Steve has a look in every ten months, talks a load of coked-up shite about sorting it out then gets back under the duvet
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 220
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 09:23:07 AM »
I heard it was all a smokescreen to take the heat off the real story which is that she got drilled all over by mason greenwood.
Not sure how true that is but it makes sense.
Logged
daftjim
Online
Posts: 2 541
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 09:25:51 AM »
Someone is saving up all the unchecked racism and listing it, can't be arsed to look for the posts but it's there.
Tbh the odd comment here and there can be shrugged off as it always was but when it's regular and unmoderated as it is now it becomes more of a problem.
I can see the board getting reported.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 610
Not big and not clever
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 09:29:35 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 09:19:09 AM
Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.
Try a spot of self-awareness. You only ever post on this forum to cry like a little kid with a skinned knee about it and the people on here. Do you think you are part of the solution?
Logged
CoB scum
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 220
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 09:33:25 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 09:25:51 AM
Someone is saving up all the unchecked racism and listing it, can't be arsed to look for the posts but it's there.
Tbh the odd comment here and there can be shrugged off as it always was but when it's regular and unmoderated as it is now it becomes more of a problem.
I can see the board getting reported.
Her colour is irrelevant. If she has been getting banged then it doesn't matter if she is purple. Any wife that does that needs outing don't you think?
Logged
daftjim
Online
Posts: 2 541
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 09:33:34 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 09:29:35 AM
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 09:19:09 AM
Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.
Try a spot of self-awareness. You only ever post on this forum to cry like a little kid with a skinned knee about it and the people on here. Do you think you are part of the solution?
Never said I was part of the solution Lofty.
By highlighting it occasionally maybe I am a small part of the solution.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 551
Pack o cunts
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 09:50:24 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 09:33:34 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 09:29:35 AM
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 09:19:09 AM
Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.
Try a spot of self-awareness. You only ever post on this forum to cry like a little kid with a skinned knee about it and the people on here. Do you think you are part of the solution?
Never said I was part of the solution Lofty.
By highlighting it occasionally maybe I am a small part of the solution.
Nah - you're just a self righteous cunt
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 671
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #35 on:
Today
at 09:54:34 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 09:33:34 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 09:29:35 AM
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 09:19:09 AM
Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.
Try a spot of self-awareness. You only ever post on this forum to cry like a little kid with a skinned knee about it and the people on here. Do you think you are part of the solution?
Never said I was part of the solution Lofty.
By highlighting it occasionally maybe I am a small part of the solution.
Ohhh heard Lewis Hamilton there....Watch that halo dont slip and choke you....
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 826
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #36 on:
Today
at 10:48:04 AM »
Neither of them are qualified to comment - she isnt even british and a wealthy actress and a member of the royal family have absolutely zero understanding of what it is to be working/benefit class in this country. Id say press where on her side initially but she revealed herself to be an entitled cunt so they fucked her off. UK isnt their concern anymore - they chased the dollar so they can fuck off over there and stay there.
If people dont like whats posted on this board why use it and male the sole contribution of bitching about it? I dont watch eastenders just to then moan about how much i dislike it. If you dont like it fuck off and let those that do run the board or post questionable stuff deal with the consequences.
Logged
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 671
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #37 on:
Today
at 11:04:38 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 09:19:09 AM
"
Offensive Material and the Law
The internet has changed the way we communicate. It has many positive values but has also allowed hateful content to spread to a broader audience, without editorial control and often behind a veil of anonymity."
Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.
Ok so you do not hide behind your anonymity? Spouting off behind your veil. Ohhh the fucking irony.....
Logged
daftjim
Online
Posts: 2 541
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #38 on:
Today
at 12:44:09 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 10:48:04 AM
I dont watch eastenders
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 995
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #39 on:
Today
at 12:51:31 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 09:19:09 AM
"
Offensive Material and the Law
The internet has changed the way we communicate. It has many positive values but has also allowed hateful content to spread to a broader audience, without editorial control and often behind a veil of anonymity."
Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.
The place is like a sewer. Constant racism and talk of Paedos.
The ones who did their best to get rid of other posters are the ones responsible as well.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 671
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 12:55:41 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 12:51:31 PM
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 09:19:09 AM
"
Offensive Material and the Law
The internet has changed the way we communicate. It has many positive values but has also allowed hateful content to spread to a broader audience, without editorial control and often behind a veil of anonymity."
Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.
The place is like a sewer. Constant racism and talk of Paedos.
The ones who did their best to get rid of other posters are the ones responsible as well.
What did you get caught out for in real life Bernie? You are no fucking better than anyone on here....
Logged
daftjim
Online
Posts: 2 541
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 01:06:36 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 12:55:41 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 12:51:31 PM
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 09:19:09 AM
"
Offensive Material and the Law
The internet has changed the way we communicate. It has many positive values but has also allowed hateful content to spread to a broader audience, without editorial control and often behind a veil of anonymity."
Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.
The place is like a sewer. Constant racism and talk of Paedos.
The ones who did their best to get rid of other posters are the ones responsible as well.
What did you get caught out for in real life Bernie? You are no fucking better than anyone on here....
He didnt get caught out for anything you fucking moron. This isnt 'real life'
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 995
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 01:07:01 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 12:55:41 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 12:51:31 PM
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 09:19:09 AM
"
Offensive Material and the Law
The internet has changed the way we communicate. It has many positive values but has also allowed hateful content to spread to a broader audience, without editorial control and often behind a veil of anonymity."
Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.
The place is like a sewer. Constant racism and talk of Paedos.
The ones who did their best to get rid of other posters are the ones responsible as well.
What did you get caught out for in real life Bernie? You are no fucking better than anyone on here....
I think you are confusing real life with message board fiction
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 995
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 01:08:11 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 01:06:36 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 12:55:41 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 12:51:31 PM
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 09:19:09 AM
"
Offensive Material and the Law
The internet has changed the way we communicate. It has many positive values but has also allowed hateful content to spread to a broader audience, without editorial control and often behind a veil of anonymity."
Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.
The place is like a sewer. Constant racism and talk of Paedos.
The ones who did their best to get rid of other posters are the ones responsible as well.
What did you get caught out for in real life Bernie? You are no fucking better than anyone on here....
He didnt get caught out for anything you fucking moron. This isnt 'real life'
At last - a voice of sanity
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 671
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 01:09:53 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 01:06:36 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 12:55:41 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 12:51:31 PM
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 09:19:09 AM
"
Offensive Material and the Law
The internet has changed the way we communicate. It has many positive values but has also allowed hateful content to spread to a broader audience, without editorial control and often behind a veil of anonymity."
Pretty much sums this place up. It was never as bad as it is now.
The place is like a sewer. Constant racism and talk of Paedos.
The ones who did their best to get rid of other posters are the ones responsible as well.
What did you get caught out for in real life Bernie? You are no fucking better than anyone on here....
He didnt get caught out for anything you fucking moron. This isnt 'real life'
How the fuck would you know for certain? Oh i know pillow talk........
Logged
daftjim
Online
Posts: 2 541
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 01:14:26 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 01:09:53 PM
What did you get caught out for in real life Bernie?
Are you really that dim? FFS you make socket look lucid.
Logged
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 671
Re: Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 01:22:51 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 01:14:26 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 01:09:53 PM
What did you get caught out for in real life Bernie?
Are you really that dim? FFS you make socket look lucid.
Ohhh i better be careful im getting tag teamed by The Desktop Bandits .........
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...