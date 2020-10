Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 389





Posts: 1 389

Harry and Meghan mouthing off over young British Blacks « on: Today at 12:11:15 PM » Why donít they just shut their gobs? She was in our country 5 minutes- yet believes she is in a position to comment on young blacks not been given equal opportunities. Lap dog Harry nods in the right places.When will the penny drop she is playing him for a fool? They say love is blind - in his case 100% true.



Manipulative mini Monarch she is a disgrace and an embarrassment- the sooner they are stripped of any remaining titles the better. Horrible cow that she is