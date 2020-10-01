Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 01, 2020, 05:43:38 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: China....luv em  (Read 36 times)
Uncle Marbles

Offline Offline

Posts: 17


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:01:19 AM »
Finally the penny is also dropping on fmttm that China are a fucking twat of country and should be held by the throat and kicked in the fucking  bollox for what they have unleashed on  the world and then covered up.
 I dared mention it on that board back in April and was treated like a fucking idiot.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 688

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:56:12 AM »
CHY  NAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA   mcl


DONALD HAS EM SUSSED   :homer:
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 