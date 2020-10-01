Welcome,
October 01, 2020, 05:43:38 AM
China....luv em
Author
Topic: China....luv em (Read 36 times)
Uncle Marbles
Offline
Posts: 17
China....luv em
«
on:
Today
at 01:01:19 AM »
Finally the penny is also dropping on fmttm that China are a fucking twat of country and should be held by the throat and kicked in the fucking bollox for what they have unleashed on the world and then covered up.
I dared mention it on that board back in April and was treated like a fucking idiot.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 688
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: China....luv em
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:56:12 AM »
CHY NAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
DONALD HAS EM SUSSED
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
