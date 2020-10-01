Uncle Marbles

Offline



Posts: 17





Posts: 17

China....luv em « on: Today at 01:01:19 AM » Finally the penny is also dropping on fmttm that China are a fucking twat of country and should be held by the throat and kicked in the fucking bollox for what they have unleashed on the world and then covered up.

I dared mention it on that board back in April and was treated like a fucking idiot.