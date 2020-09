nekder365

Re: Only 27 months for shaking a baby to almost death « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:07:53 PM » I see these babies etc after these horrible things are done and it is fucking heartbreaking. Sometimes it makes me despise my fellow man. The same when babies are born drug addicts because of the selfish actions of its mother.

I would not wish it on my worst enemy that noise a baby born into that way of life, turkeying over crack/smack abuse.



What we can do as a society is show these babies etc that we as humans are capable of love and caring and keep raising our voices hoping to be heard one day.

Anyhow in the words of M Stipe "ive said too much"......