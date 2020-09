RedSteel

Only 27 months for shaking a baby to almost death « on: Today at 07:44:57 PM »



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/man-violently-shook-baby-leaving-19023172



What the fuck is wrong with our justice system, when you shake the life out of a 3 month old baby to the point where it will need round the clock medical care for the rest of its life. This piece of shit needs putting down, what an absolute fucking scum bag. FUCKIN FUMING reading that. Logged

Re: Only 27 months for shaking a baby to almost death « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:05:01 PM » Hopefully the cunt ends up with a knife in his back. Or maybe his face slashed up.



Once he is out. If I could get away with it I would have no problem doing it.



Hanging is too good for that cunt. As a civilised society we shouldn’t be letting him get away with this. Logged WLM

Posts: 3 805 Re: Only 27 months for shaking a baby to almost death « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:52:36 PM » Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:51:43 PM

Should have been given at least 10yr for that without parole, and I'm being very generous there. How the fuck do they come to 27 months as an appropriate length of punishment

fucking disgusting mate



Kristy and I were talking about it earlier - we were of agreement that he should never be a free man again



send him for human testing fucking disgusting mateKristy and I were talking about it earlier - we were of agreement that he should never be a free man againsend him for human testing Logged

Re: Only 27 months for shaking a baby to almost death « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:07:53 PM » I see these babies etc after these horrible things are done and it is fucking heartbreaking. Sometimes it makes me despise my fellow man. The same when babies are born drug addicts because of the selfish actions of its mother.

I would not wish it on my worst enemy that noise a baby born into that way of life, turkeying over crack/smack abuse.



What we can do as a society is show these babies etc that we as humans are capable of love and caring and keep raising our voices hoping to be heard one day.

Anyhow in the words of M Stipe "ive said too much"...... Logged