October 02, 2020, 03:35:08 AM
Funny bumper stickers, mugs and t-shirts
Topic: Funny bumper stickers, mugs and t-shirts
livefastdieyoung
Funny bumper stickers, mugs and t-shirts
September 30, 2020, 06:49:57 PM
You all know the ones with the silly slogans on them. What's the best you've ever seen?
I remember taking a bird from Chicago Rock, back to hers on a Tuesday night. She was a bit of a rock chick but I thought I'd give it a try. Sat down in her front room and she brings in a vodka and orange in a mug and hands me it.
"If you think my attitude stinks you should smell my minge"
Fair play.
Sid Sid Sid
monkeyman
Re: Funny bumper stickers, mugs and t-shirts
September 30, 2020, 07:22:18 PM
WELL DID YER
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020
Re: Funny bumper stickers, mugs and t-shirts
September 30, 2020, 07:45:42 PM
Few years back I Stuck one of these magnetic ones on an old gaffers car
Watched him drive off after work just to make sure he never went in the boot before he set off
next day he had every one in one at a time threatening to break legs
livefastdieyoung
Re: Funny bumper stickers, mugs and t-shirts
Yesterday
at 07:54:47 AM »
Nose deep
Sid Sid Sid
livefastdieyoung
Re: Funny bumper stickers, mugs and t-shirts
Yesterday
Yesterday at 07:55:19 AM
Have three Sids
Sid Sid Sid
nekder365
Re: Funny bumper stickers, mugs and t-shirts
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:41:22 PM
I saw a bumper sticker once that said "My other bird is a looker".........
Steboro
Re: Funny bumper stickers, mugs and t-shirts
Today
Today at 12:33:02 AM
Honk if you bonk
