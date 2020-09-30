Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Funny bumper stickers, mugs and t-shirts
livefastdieyoung
« on: September 30, 2020, 06:49:57 PM »
You all know the ones with the silly slogans on them. What's the best you've ever seen?

I remember taking a bird from Chicago Rock, back to hers on a Tuesday night. She was a bit of a rock chick but I thought I'd give it a try. Sat down in her front room and she brings in a vodka and orange in a mug and hands me it.

"If you think my attitude stinks you should smell my minge"

Fair play.

Sid Sid Sid
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: September 30, 2020, 07:22:18 PM »
WELL DID YER  mcl
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #2 on: September 30, 2020, 07:45:42 PM »
Few years back I Stuck one of these magnetic ones on an old gaffers car  :like:




Watched him drive off after work just to make sure he never went in the boot before he set off  :like:

next day he had every one in one at a time threatening to break legs  charles charles
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:54:47 AM »
WELL DID YER  mcl

Nose deep

Sid Sid Sid
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:55:19 AM »
Quote from: sockets on September 30, 2020, 07:45:42 PM
Few years back I Stuck one of these magnetic ones on an old gaffers car  :like:




Watched him drive off after work just to make sure he never went in the boot before he set off  :like:

next day he had every one in one at a time threatening to break legs  charles charles

Have three Sids

Sid Sid Sid
nekder365
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:41:22 PM »
I saw a bumper sticker once that said "My other bird is a looker".........
Steboro
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:33:02 AM »
Honk if you bonk  :duh:
