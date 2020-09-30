livefastdieyoung

Posts: 1 214 Funny bumper stickers, mugs and t-shirts « on: September 30, 2020, 06:49:57 PM » You all know the ones with the silly slogans on them. What's the best you've ever seen?



I remember taking a bird from Chicago Rock, back to hers on a Tuesday night. She was a bit of a rock chick but I thought I'd give it a try. Sat down in her front room and she brings in a vodka and orange in a mug and hands me it.



"If you think my attitude stinks you should smell my minge"



Fair play.



monkeyman

sockets



M A G APosts: 1 668TRUMP 2020 Re: Funny bumper stickers, mugs and t-shirts « Reply #2 on: September 30, 2020, 07:45:42 PM »









Watched him drive off after work just to make sure he never went in the boot before he set off



Few years back I Stuck one of these magnetic ones on an old gaffers car

Watched him drive off after work just to make sure he never went in the boot before he set off

next day he had every one in one at a time threatening to break legs