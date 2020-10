maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 489





WLM





Posts: 489WLM Getting the fuck out of the UK « on: September 30, 2020, 05:16:23 PM » How do people manage it??



Iíd love to move over to the US. But Iím not limiting myself to that.



Iím in Engineering Design. 20+ years experience. With a technical engineering Apprenticeship.



I have a degree from the prestigious Teesside University.



The thought of spending a few years or longer on Teesside depresses the fuck out of me.



Iíd transfer my skills to something else if I could. I wasnít really meant to be in engineering. It was convenient and gave me the money and freedoms to do pretty much what I wanted.



Always planned to quit at 40 with all mortgages paid but kids put paid to that.



Probably got another 15 years work if Iím being realistic.



I considered poker (which I could do anywhere) and had myself a sponsoship deal a long time ago but I couldnít make anywhere near the money I made at work.



Iíve recently dipped my toes with poker again. And would say Iím much better now than I was a few years ago. But there are so many South Americanís and Russians/Eastern Europeanís satisfied making $10. So even at low stakes cash you are up against it. Tournament poker seems the way to go. But variance is a twat. My results at low stakes are decent but can I pack in work and play higher where obviously the standard is better??



Itís not really a job though is it??



Can I transfer my skills to something that could get me into the states??



Iíd stomach engineering over there but itís nigh on impossible to get a start Logged WLM

maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 489





WLM





Posts: 489WLM Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #7 on: September 30, 2020, 05:28:58 PM » I try not to gamble on online casinos although you will often find me at craps tables in Vegas squandering poker winnings.



I mean, gambling is pretty much a loser. I do gamble sometimes heavily, but I appreciate that only a very small percentage of gamblers are going to be in profit never mind making enough to live.



Pokers different. But itís extremely tough these days due to reasons stated in the last post. With a sponsorship it could be doable. But itís a different game now.



If I lived somewhere where poker was legal and cost of living was low itís more doable. But Iíd rather earn an honest living



Logged WLM

maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 489





WLM





Posts: 489WLM Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #9 on: September 30, 2020, 05:36:02 PM » Iíve had a right touch during Covid. And re-evaluated the business the other day. I could take 6 months off work and still pay myself the same amount Iíve paid myself all this tax year and thatís without touching the bounce back loan I took.



It is is appealing. But should I really be doing that at less than 40 years old. I have a youngish family and and part of me is thinking get on with it and take 15 years of being pissed off and just be happy with what I have.



But then another part of me is thinking, you only have one life. Being stuck on Teesside for the majority of it seems ridiculous Logged WLM

Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 494





Posts: 3 494 Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #11 on: September 30, 2020, 05:56:45 PM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on September 30, 2020, 05:16:23 PM How do people manage it??



Iíd love to move over to the US. But Iím not limiting myself to that.



Iím in Engineering Design. 20+ years experience. With a technical engineering Apprenticeship.



I have a degree from the prestigious Teesside University.



The thought of spending a few years or longer on Teesside depresses the fuck out of me.



Iíd transfer my skills to something else if I could. I wasnít really meant to be in engineering. It was convenient and gave me the money and freedoms to do pretty much what I wanted.



Always planned to quit at 40 with all mortgages paid but kids put paid to that.



Probably got another 15 years work if Iím being realistic.



I considered poker (which I could do anywhere) and had myself a sponsoship deal a long time ago but I couldnít make anywhere near the money I made at work.



Iíve recently dipped my toes with poker again. And would say Iím much better now than I was a few years ago. But there are so many South Americanís and Russians/Eastern Europeanís satisfied making $10. So even at low stakes cash you are up against it. Tournament poker seems the way to go. But variance is a twat. My results at low stakes are decent but can I pack in work and play higher where obviously the standard is better??



Itís not really a job though is it??



Can I transfer my skills to something that could get me into the states??



Iíd stomach engineering over there but itís nigh on impossible to get a start



The Houston area has a lot of engineering firms, try on indeed and see if they may sponsor you to come over.



Once in the door you can at least make further advancements. Easier to retire earlier here as pay is much higher and cost of living is cheap. The Houston area has a lot of engineering firms, try on indeed and see if they may sponsor you to come over.Once in the door you can at least make further advancements. Easier to retire earlier here as pay is much higher and cost of living is cheap. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 540







Posts: 15 540 Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #12 on: September 30, 2020, 06:02:27 PM » I transferred to the US with the company I worked for at the time.



That seemed a far easier route than trying to make the move off my own bat. I was tied to a visa linked to that employer for a couple of years but then got a Green Card and moved on. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 489





WLM





Posts: 489WLM Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #15 on: September 30, 2020, 06:32:43 PM » Quote from: Steboro on September 30, 2020, 05:56:45 PM Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on September 30, 2020, 05:16:23 PM How do people manage it??



Iíd love to move over to the US. But Iím not limiting myself to that.



Iím in Engineering Design. 20+ years experience. With a technical engineering Apprenticeship.



I have a degree from the prestigious Teesside University.



The thought of spending a few years or longer on Teesside depresses the fuck out of me.



Iíd transfer my skills to something else if I could. I wasnít really meant to be in engineering. It was convenient and gave me the money and freedoms to do pretty much what I wanted.



Always planned to quit at 40 with all mortgages paid but kids put paid to that.



Probably got another 15 years work if Iím being realistic.



I considered poker (which I could do anywhere) and had myself a sponsoship deal a long time ago but I couldnít make anywhere near the money I made at work.



Iíve recently dipped my toes with poker again. And would say Iím much better now than I was a few years ago. But there are so many South Americanís and Russians/Eastern Europeanís satisfied making $10. So even at low stakes cash you are up against it. Tournament poker seems the way to go. But variance is a twat. My results at low stakes are decent but can I pack in work and play higher where obviously the standard is better??



Itís not really a job though is it??



Can I transfer my skills to something that could get me into the states??



Iíd stomach engineering over there but itís nigh on impossible to get a start



The Houston area has a lot of engineering firms, try on indeed and see if they may sponsor you to come over.



Once in the door you can at least make further advancements. Easier to retire earlier here as pay is much higher and cost of living is cheap.

The Houston area has a lot of engineering firms, try on indeed and see if they may sponsor you to come over.Once in the door you can at least make further advancements. Easier to retire earlier here as pay is much higher and cost of living is cheap.



A few mates moved to Houston but it seems to have been closed shop for about 5 years at least. Last time I looked seriously at Houston it was just rejection after rejection. Will give it another try.



Clemson route is the best way in. But to do that I would have to first take a staff position. Which is difficult in the first place. But then if I got stuck in a staff position for 5 years and still not get the relocation. Iím essentially 5 years older but no nearer retirement, financially. A uk staff position just doesnít pay enough. Iíd rather be stacking shelves at Tesco for the difference in money. A few mates moved to Houston but it seems to have been closed shop for about 5 years at least. Last time I looked seriously at Houston it was just rejection after rejection. Will give it another try.Clemson route is the best way in. But to do that I would have to first take a staff position. Which is difficult in the first place. But then if I got stuck in a staff position for 5 years and still not get the relocation. Iím essentially 5 years older but no nearer retirement, financially. A uk staff position just doesnít pay enough. Iíd rather be stacking shelves at Tesco for the difference in money. Logged WLM

maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 489





WLM





Posts: 489WLM Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #16 on: September 30, 2020, 06:36:47 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 30, 2020, 06:25:48 PM Gambling over the long term is a fools errand. If you do it for fun fair enough, if you do it to make a living you'll be broke quickly.



Virtual high stakes poker is a joke, like you trust this site won't just rip you off? Really?



Its like on-line slots, are people who play those right in the head?





Agreed bob. Online gambling slots etc is just a loser guaranteed. Only a fool would think otherwise.



However Iím not talking about virtual poker. Iím talking man against man.



See thatís the problem you face if you do end up going full time. People think you are sat on paddy power casino gambling. Obviously you donít worry about people like Jim who donít have the intelligence to understand. Agreed bob. Online gambling slots etc is just a loser guaranteed. Only a fool would think otherwise.However Iím not talking about virtual poker. Iím talking man against man.See thatís the problem you face if you do end up going full time. People think you are sat on paddy power casino gambling. Obviously you donít worry about people like Jim who donít have the intelligence to understand. Logged WLM

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 935







Posts: 40 935 Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #17 on: September 30, 2020, 07:26:51 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on September 30, 2020, 06:02:27 PM I transferred to the US with the company I worked for at the time.



That seemed a far easier route than trying to make the move off my own bat. I was tied to a visa linked to that employer for a couple of years but then got a Green Card and moved on.

Canít you put him up until he gets sorted? I would, if I was you. Canít you put him up until he gets sorted? I would, if I was you. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Minge

Offline



Posts: 9 702



Superstar





Posts: 9 702Superstar Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #21 on: September 30, 2020, 07:47:13 PM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on September 30, 2020, 05:36:02 PM Iíve had a right touch during Covid. And re-evaluated the business the other day. I could take 6 months off work and still pay myself the same amount Iíve paid myself all this tax year and thatís without touching the bounce back loan I took.



It is is appealing. But should I really be doing that at less than 40 years old. I have a youngish family and and part of me is thinking get on with it and take 15 years of being pissed off and just be happy with what I have.



But then another part of me is thinking, you only have one life. Being stuck on Teesside for the majority of it seems ridiculous





Move 40 miles south itís not such a fuck on and very nice indeed Move 40 miles south itís not such a fuck on and very nice indeed Logged

nekder365

Online



Posts: 2 671





Posts: 2 671 Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #23 on: September 30, 2020, 08:45:59 PM » I do ok on various betting sites for poker. I dont play stupid free-rolls etc just stick to tournments. Its only ever "pocket money" to me but i certainly see the lure of playing the big circuits.

I worked for a bloke that went to the US for a year and thats all he did. He came back with his winnings bought 4 houses round Saltburn and set his own company up and lives of that.



I will have a word with him and find out how he got there for a year and any other info thst could be useful to know about and the poker tours etc over there...... Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 668





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 668TRUMP 2020 Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #24 on: September 30, 2020, 08:51:50 PM » Went to the stockton casino only once good few years ago paid £10 to enter a hold em tournie and option of £10 rebuy if I needed it . Maybe about 100 players in it that night, I got to final table as chip leader then fucked it all up when a Pakistani lad with a big gob kept chucking all his chips in stealing the blinds . I called him ..... He wasn't bluffing the twat had pocket aces .. went from chip leader to low stack Logged

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 826





Posts: 826 Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:56:47 AM » Similar here as far as needing a change goes. Sick of the endless cycle of work and projects amd really considering taking a gap year and actually living life. Im grinding it out until new year, seeing of ir35 and/or covid tax hikes come in and if they do fucking it off. Like maggie said, id rather stack shelves than take the hit on a salaried staff position. Only thing holding me back is the impact on when i could retire but id rather be living a life today, tomorrow is promised to none of us. Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 13 033





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 13 033Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 12:22:24 PM »

Give her a belly full of arms and legs and marry her.



Move to the U S of fuckin A.







Tap a yank bewer on that online dating carry on.Give her a belly full of arms and legs and marry her.Move to the U S of fuckin A. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 13 033





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 13 033Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 12:37:43 PM »



That would fuckin work over here.









What if you tap a yank bloke and pretend yer a bummer?That would fuckin work over here. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 540







Posts: 15 540 Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 12:52:18 PM » Quote from: Pile on September 30, 2020, 07:26:51 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on September 30, 2020, 06:02:27 PM I transferred to the US with the company I worked for at the time.



That seemed a far easier route than trying to make the move off my own bat. I was tied to a visa linked to that employer for a couple of years but then got a Green Card and moved on.

Canít you put him up until he gets sorted? I would, if I was you.

Canít you put him up until he gets sorted? I would, if I was you.

Put him up where?





























Ooooooh.... you cheeky little monkey!











PS: any of you are welcome to come and stay in the "guest" bedroom. The one with seven doors and spray clean "linen". When would you like your turn in the stirrups rota? Put him up where?Ooooooh.... you cheeky little monkey!PS: any of you are welcome to come and stay in the "guest" bedroom. The one with seven doors and spray clean "linen". When would you like your turn in therota? Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 286





Posts: 2 286 Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 01:19:52 PM » I am an aerospace design engineer.

What discipline do you work in?



Can tell you now the H1B visa process is a right fuck on and

most visas are for Indians working in silicon valley.



Maybe try Canada.

When I work abroad as a contractor, I like the expat lifestyle and the camaraderie. Always come back though.



Worked with yanks before and, to be honest, its not something I find appealing. Logged

maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 489





WLM





Posts: 489WLM Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 01:24:54 PM » Instruments mate. Worked across the pharma, oil and gas and petrochemical sectors.



Canada is an option. But had the same trouble getting in over there. Loads seemed to go 15/20 years ago. But seems almost impossible these days







Logged WLM