Posts: 480WLM Getting the fuck out of the UK « on: Yesterday at 05:16:23 PM » How do people manage it??



Id love to move over to the US. But Im not limiting myself to that.



Im in Engineering Design. 20+ years experience. With a technical engineering Apprenticeship.



I have a degree from the prestigious Teesside University.



The thought of spending a few years or longer on Teesside depresses the fuck out of me.



Id transfer my skills to something else if I could. I wasnt really meant to be in engineering. It was convenient and gave me the money and freedoms to do pretty much what I wanted.



Always planned to quit at 40 with all mortgages paid but kids put paid to that.



Probably got another 15 years work if Im being realistic.



I considered poker (which I could do anywhere) and had myself a sponsoship deal a long time ago but I couldnt make anywhere near the money I made at work.



Ive recently dipped my toes with poker again. And would say Im much better now than I was a few years ago. But there are so many South Americans and Russians/Eastern Europeans satisfied making $10. So even at low stakes cash you are up against it. Tournament poker seems the way to go. But variance is a twat. My results at low stakes are decent but can I pack in work and play higher where obviously the standard is better??



Its not really a job though is it??



Can I transfer my skills to something that could get me into the states??



Posts: 480WLM Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:28:58 PM » I try not to gamble on online casinos although you will often find me at craps tables in Vegas squandering poker winnings.



I mean, gambling is pretty much a loser. I do gamble sometimes heavily, but I appreciate that only a very small percentage of gamblers are going to be in profit never mind making enough to live.



Pokers different. But its extremely tough these days due to reasons stated in the last post. With a sponsorship it could be doable. But its a different game now.



If I lived somewhere where poker was legal and cost of living was low its more doable. But Id rather earn an honest living



Posts: 480WLM Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:36:02 PM » Ive had a right touch during Covid. And re-evaluated the business the other day. I could take 6 months off work and still pay myself the same amount Ive paid myself all this tax year and thats without touching the bounce back loan I took.



It is is appealing. But should I really be doing that at less than 40 years old. I have a youngish family and and part of me is thinking get on with it and take 15 years of being pissed off and just be happy with what I have.



The Houston area has a lot of engineering firms, try on indeed and see if they may sponsor you to come over.



The Houston area has a lot of engineering firms, try on indeed and see if they may sponsor you to come over.

Once in the door you can at least make further advancements. Easier to retire earlier here as pay is much higher and cost of living is cheap.

Posts: 15 523 Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:02:27 PM » I transferred to the US with the company I worked for at the time.



A few mates moved to Houston but it seems to have been closed shop for about 5 years at least. Last time I looked seriously at Houston it was just rejection after rejection. Will give it another try.



A few mates moved to Houston but it seems to have been closed shop for about 5 years at least. Last time I looked seriously at Houston it was just rejection after rejection. Will give it another try.

Clemson route is the best way in. But to do that I would have to first take a staff position. Which is difficult in the first place. But then if I got stuck in a staff position for 5 years and still not get the relocation. Im essentially 5 years older but no nearer retirement, financially. A uk staff position just doesnt pay enough. Id rather be stacking shelves at Tesco for the difference in money.

Posts: 480WLM Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:36:47 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:25:48 PM Gambling over the long term is a fools errand. If you do it for fun fair enough, if you do it to make a living you'll be broke quickly.



Virtual high stakes poker is a joke, like you trust this site won't just rip you off? Really?



Its like on-line slots, are people who play those right in the head?





Agreed bob. Online gambling slots etc is just a loser guaranteed. Only a fool would think otherwise.



However Im not talking about virtual poker. Im talking man against man.



Agreed bob. Online gambling slots etc is just a loser guaranteed. Only a fool would think otherwise.

However Im not talking about virtual poker. Im talking man against man.

See thats the problem you face if you do end up going full time. People think you are sat on paddy power casino gambling. Obviously you dont worry about people like Jim who dont have the intelligence to understand.

Posts: 40 919 Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:26:51 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:02:27 PM I transferred to the US with the company I worked for at the time.



That seemed a far easier route than trying to make the move off my own bat. I was tied to a visa linked to that employer for a couple of years but then got a Green Card and moved on.

Posts: 9 692Superstar Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:47:13 PM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 05:36:02 PM Ive had a right touch during Covid. And re-evaluated the business the other day. I could take 6 months off work and still pay myself the same amount Ive paid myself all this tax year and thats without touching the bounce back loan I took.



It is is appealing. But should I really be doing that at less than 40 years old. I have a youngish family and and part of me is thinking get on with it and take 15 years of being pissed off and just be happy with what I have.



But then another part of me is thinking, you only have one life. Being stuck on Teesside for the majority of it seems ridiculous





Posts: 2 590 Re: Getting the fuck out of the UK « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:45:59 PM » I do ok on various betting sites for poker. I dont play stupid free-rolls etc just stick to tournments. Its only ever "pocket money" to me but i certainly see the lure of playing the big circuits.

I worked for a bloke that went to the US for a year and thats all he did. He came back with his winnings bought 4 houses round Saltburn and set his own company up and lives of that.



