maggiethatcherrulesok
How do people manage it??
Id love to move over to the US. But Im not limiting myself to that.
Im in Engineering Design. 20+ years experience. With a technical engineering Apprenticeship.
I have a degree from the prestigious Teesside University.
The thought of spending a few years or longer on Teesside depresses the fuck out of me.
Id transfer my skills to something else if I could. I wasnt really meant to be in engineering. It was convenient and gave me the money and freedoms to do pretty much what I wanted.
Always planned to quit at 40 with all mortgages paid but kids put paid to that.
Probably got another 15 years work if Im being realistic.
I considered poker (which I could do anywhere) and had myself a sponsoship deal a long time ago but I couldnt make anywhere near the money I made at work.
Ive recently dipped my toes with poker again. And would say Im much better now than I was a few years ago. But there are so many South Americans and Russians/Eastern Europeans satisfied making $10. So even at low stakes cash you are up against it. Tournament poker seems the way to go. But variance is a twat. My results at low stakes are decent but can I pack in work and play higher where obviously the standard is better??
Its not really a job though is it??
Can I transfer my skills to something that could get me into the states??
Id stomach engineering over there but its nigh on impossible to get a start
The Houston area has a lot of engineering firms, try on indeed and see if they may sponsor you to come over.
Once in the door you can at least make further advancements. Easier to retire earlier here as pay is much higher and cost of living is cheap.
A few mates moved to Houston but it seems to have been closed shop for about 5 years at least. Last time I looked seriously at Houston it was just rejection after rejection. Will give it another try.
Clemson route is the best way in. But to do that I would have to first take a staff position. Which is difficult in the first place. But then if I got stuck in a staff position for 5 years and still not get the relocation. Im essentially 5 years older but no nearer retirement, financially. A uk staff position just doesnt pay enough. Id rather be stacking shelves at Tesco for the difference in money.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Gambling over the long term is a fools errand. If you do it for fun fair enough, if you do it to make a living you'll be broke quickly.
Virtual high stakes poker is a joke, like you trust this site won't just rip you off? Really?
Its like on-line slots, are people who play those right in the head?
Agreed bob. Online gambling slots etc is just a loser guaranteed. Only a fool would think otherwise.
However Im not talking about virtual poker. Im talking man against man.
See thats the problem you face if you do end up going full time. People think you are sat on paddy power casino gambling. Obviously you dont worry about people like Jim who dont have the intelligence to understand.
