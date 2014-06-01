Welcome,
October 01, 2020, 05:43:32 AM
COLUKA 👎
Author
Topic: COLUKA 👎 (Read 368 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 688
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
COLUKA 👎
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:24:44 PM »
WHAT A FUCKING BEDWETTING CUNT THIS EXCUSE OF A MAN IS 👍😂😂😂👍
THEY DON'T LIKE IT UP EM 👎
GOOD OLD DONALD 👍👍👍 SOME BOY HE IS 👍👍👍
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/trump-v-biden.8797/
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 668
TRUMP 2020
Re: COLUKA 👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:58:59 PM »
His profile picture ?
Is that him dressed up as Colonel Gadhafi ?
Here's the real one
So who's this ugly looking daft cunt ? Is it him cocklooka ?
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 952
UTB
Re: COLUKA 👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:11:37 PM »
Reading through that thread
only one guy trying to give it balance, and they've all jumped on him like a pack of Hyenas.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 4 265
Re: COLUKA 👎
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:24:23 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 03:24:44 PM
WHAT A FUCKING BEDWETTING CUNT THIS EXCUSE OF A MAN IS 👍😂😂😂👍
THEY DON'T LIKE IT UP EM 👎
GOOD OLD DONALD 👍👍👍 SOME BOY HE IS 👍👍👍
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/trump-v-biden.8797/
Lefty fuck tard in kefty fuck tard shocker. Other lefty fuck tards in agreeing with lefty fuck tard shocker.
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 919
Re: COLUKA 👎
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:28:15 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 04:58:59 PM
His profile picture ?
Is that him dressed up as Colonel Gadhafi ?
Here's the real one
So who's this ugly looking daft cunt ? Is it him cocklooka ?
Haha, is that a wind up?
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 142
Re: COLUKA 👎
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:33:21 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 04:58:59 PM
His profile picture ?
Is that him dressed up as Colonel Gadhafi ?
Here's the real one
So who's this ugly looking daft cunt ? Is it him cocklooka ?
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 668
TRUMP 2020
Re: COLUKA 👎
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:35:50 PM »
That's his profile image ,, Looks a bit like Ken fucking Dod to be honest ..
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 232
Re: COLUKA 👎
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:37:29 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 07:35:50 PM
That's his profile image ,, Looks a bit like Ken fucking Dod to be honest ..
I thought the same.
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 332
Once in every lifetime
Re: COLUKA 👎
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:38:13 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 07:35:50 PM
That's his profile image ,, Looks a bit like Ken fucking Dod to be honest ..
Warnock more like
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 668
TRUMP 2020
Re: COLUKA 👎
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 07:39:25 PM »
Yea just found out it's warnock
Some top photo shop that like
coluka
Offline
Posts: 12
Re: COLUKA 👎
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:29:00 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 03:24:44 PM
WHAT A FUCKING BEDWETTING CUNT THIS EXCUSE OF A MAN IS 👍😂😂😂👍
THEY DON'T LIKE IT UP EM 👎
GOOD OLD DONALD 👍👍👍 SOME BOY HE IS 👍👍👍
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/trump-v-biden.8797/
Aww Lids after all I stuck up for you in the past, guess the memory loss is finally taking its toll. Thoughts are with your loved ones. Dont be hard on yourself, Id still let you buy me that pint you promised me 12 years ago. Equally, Rifle would still love to give you one too.
For the record, I am a right wing infiltrator on boreme, I will bring them down from within, try not to blow my cover. Mind, if Riffle has his way, youll be too busy blowing something else id guess
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 4 265
Re: COLUKA 👎
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:21 PM »
Quote from: coluka on
Yesterday
at 09:29:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 03:24:44 PM
WHAT A FUCKING BEDWETTING CUNT THIS EXCUSE OF A MAN IS 👍😂😂😂👍
THEY DON'T LIKE IT UP EM 👎
GOOD OLD DONALD 👍👍👍 SOME BOY HE IS 👍👍👍
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/trump-v-biden.8797/
Aww Lids after all I stuck up for you in the past, guess the memory loss is finally taking its toll. Thoughts are with your loved ones. Dont be hard on yourself, Id still let you buy me that pint you promised me 12 years ago. Equally, Rifle would still love to give you one too.
For the record, I am a right wing infiltrator on boreme, I will bring them down from within, try not to blow my cover. Mind, if Riffle has his way, youll be too busy blowing something else id guess
Teesside's own Edward Snowden right here....
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 688
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: COLUKA 👎
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:32:33 AM »
Quote from: coluka on
Yesterday
at 09:29:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 03:24:44 PM
WHAT A FUCKING BEDWETTING CUNT THIS EXCUSE OF A MAN IS 👍😂😂😂👍
THEY DON'T LIKE IT UP EM 👎
GOOD OLD DONALD 👍👍👍 SOME BOY HE IS 👍👍👍
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/trump-v-biden.8797/
Aww Lids after all I stuck up for you in the past, guess the memory loss is finally taking its toll. Thoughts are with your loved ones. Dont be hard on yourself, Id still let you buy me that pint you promised me 12 years ago. Equally, Rifle would still love to give you one too.
For the record, I am a right wing infiltrator on boreme, I will bring them down from within, try not to blow my cover. Mind, if Riffle has his way, youll be too busy blowing something else id guess
WHAT PINT WAS THAT THEN FELLA
I WILL BUY YOU A GALLON IF PEADO JOE GETS IN
