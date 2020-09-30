|
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #1 on: September 30, 2020, 03:35:27 PM »
The number of users on there has gone up a lot over the last few months. Looks like a lot of the nobheads from over the road (AND HERE) are there now so they have a chance of discussing footie instead of BLM, Brexit ad naseum.
- One bore - only footie talk (quietens down a lot when transfer windows close)
- Boreme 1 - lefty echo chamber populated by those few not deemed worthy of....
- Boreme 2 - lefty echo chamber to discuss politics
- COB - a well balanced debate forum covering football and all of a typical swanky man about town's broader interests (eg camels, cooking dinner with rice tampons, holidays in 5* hotels, boxing/car park wrestling, tits and fannies, turnips, Staithes, singing outside old folks homes, ekonomix, white plimsolls, omelettes, beer, betting, literature, history, weird cat stuff etc).
« Last Edit: September 30, 2020, 03:53:19 PM by CLEM FANDANGO »
nekder365
« Reply #3 on: September 30, 2020, 04:01:35 PM »
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #5 on: September 30, 2020, 04:04:22 PM »
Ural Quntz
« Reply #6 on: September 30, 2020, 04:43:16 PM »
Great walloping udders deserves a separate category
Pile
Didn't big Ron migrate from here to one boro
He was alright Big Ron at the end of the day
I like Ron. He used to sit near me in red zone.
Did you hold his hand?
no, he rejected me.
Bastard.
Pile
It's fucking rubbish' as bad as Fmttm' I joined it a couple of years ago & was given a warning with my first post' I used the word "shit" and was told that sort of language would not be tolerated.Never been near it since.
It's shite isn't it
Ive seen your username Rik........ :) :)
I'm also on there its boring as fuck, a lot of fake itk on there
Fucking hell, imagine that.
