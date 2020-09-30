Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Onebore  (Read 622 times)
nekder365
« on: September 30, 2020, 03:23:28 PM »
Is OneBoro Borme's 3rd board?...........
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #1 on: September 30, 2020, 03:35:27 PM »
The number of users on there has gone up a lot over the last few months.  Looks like a lot of the nobheads from over the road (AND HERE) are there now so they have a chance of discussing footie instead of BLM, Brexit ad naseum.

- One bore - only footie talk (quietens down a lot when transfer windows close)
- Boreme 1 - lefty echo chamber populated by those few not deemed worthy of....
- Boreme 2 - lefty echo chamber to discuss politics
- COB - a well balanced debate forum covering football and all of a typical swanky man about town's broader interests (eg camels, cooking dinner with rice tampons, holidays in 5* hotels, boxing/car park wrestling, tits and fannies, turnips, Staithes, singing outside old folks homes, ekonomix, white plimsolls, omelettes, beer, betting, literature, history, weird cat stuff etc).

 :pope2:
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #2 on: September 30, 2020, 03:50:09 PM »
i'm on there :nige:
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
nekder365
« Reply #3 on: September 30, 2020, 04:01:35 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on September 30, 2020, 03:35:27 PM
The number of users on there has gone up a lot over the last few months.  Looks like a lot of the nobheads from over the road (AND HERE) are there now so they have a chance of discussing footie instead of BLM, Brexit ad naseum.

- One bore - only footie talk (quietens down a lot when transfer windows close)
- Boreme 1 - lefty echo chamber populated by those few not deemed worthy of....
- Boreme 2 - lefty echo chamber to discuss politics
- COB - a well balanced debate forum covering football and all of a typical swanky man about town's broader interests (eg camels, cooking dinner with rice tampons, holidays in 5* hotels, boxing/car park wrestling, tits and fannies, turnips, Staithes, singing outside old folks homes, ekonomix, white plimsolls, omelettes, beer, betting, literature, history, weird cat stuff etc).

 :pope2:

 :alf: :alf: :alf:
nekder365
« Reply #4 on: September 30, 2020, 04:02:10 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 30, 2020, 03:50:09 PM
i'm on there :nige:

My point proven then matey...... :alf: :alf:
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #5 on: September 30, 2020, 04:04:22 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on September 30, 2020, 03:35:27 PM
The number of users on there has gone up a lot over the last few months.  Looks like a lot of the nobheads from over the road (AND HERE) are there now so they have a chance of discussing footie instead of BLM, Brexit ad naseum.

- One bore - only footie talk (quietens down a lot when transfer windows close)
- Boreme 1 - lefty echo chamber populated by those few not deemed worthy of....
- Boreme 2 - lefty echo chamber to discuss politics
- COB - a well balanced debate forum covering football and all of a typical swanky man about town's broader interests (eg camels, cooking dinner with rice tampons, holidays in 5* hotels, boxing/car park wrestling, tits and fannies, turnips, Staithes, singing outside old folks homes, ekonomix, white plimsolls, omelettes, beer, betting, literature, history, weird cat stuff etc).

 :pope2:

 jc

 :alf:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #6 on: September 30, 2020, 04:43:16 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on September 30, 2020, 03:35:27 PM
The number of users on there has gone up a lot over the last few months.  Looks like a lot of the nobheads from over the road (AND HERE) are there now so they have a chance of discussing footie instead of BLM, Brexit ad naseum.

- One bore - only footie talk (quietens down a lot when transfer windows close)
- Boreme 1 - lefty echo chamber populated by those few not deemed worthy of....
- Boreme 2 - lefty echo chamber to discuss politics
- COB - a well balanced debate forum covering football and all of a typical swanky man about town's broader interests (eg camels, cooking dinner with rice tampons, holidays in 5* hotels, boxing/car park wrestling, tits and fannies, turnips, Staithes, singing outside old folks homes, ekonomix, white plimsolls, omelettes, beer, betting, literature, history, weird cat stuff etc).

 :pope2:

Great walloping udders deserves a separate category

 :like:
sockets
M A G A
« Reply #7 on: September 30, 2020, 05:06:23 PM »
Didn't big Ron migrate from here to one boro   monkey


He was alright Big Ron at the end of the day
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #8 on: September 30, 2020, 08:16:33 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on September 30, 2020, 04:02:10 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 30, 2020, 03:50:09 PM
i'm on there :nige:

My point proven then matey...... :alf: :alf:


can you guess my username
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #9 on: September 30, 2020, 08:31:35 PM »
I'll be deleted soon enough i think MONKEY MONKEY MONKEY
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #10 on: September 30, 2020, 08:42:23 PM »
It's fucking rubbish' as bad as Fmttm' I joined it a couple of years ago & was given a warning with my first post' I used the word "shit" and was told that sort of language would not be tolerated.Never been near it since.
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #11 on: September 30, 2020, 08:44:02 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on September 30, 2020, 08:42:23 PM
It's fucking rubbish' as bad as Fmttm' I joined it a couple of years ago & was given a warning with my first post' I used the word "shit" and was told that sort of language would not be tolerated.Never been near it since.


It's shite isn't it
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
tunstall
« Reply #12 on: September 30, 2020, 08:47:01 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on September 30, 2020, 08:42:23 PM
It's fucking rubbish' as bad as Fmttm' I joined it a couple of years ago & was given a warning with my first post' I used the word "shit" and was told that sort of language would not be tolerated.Never been near it since.

were you talking about Clem's patter?
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #13 on: September 30, 2020, 09:22:01 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on September 30, 2020, 08:47:01 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on September 30, 2020, 08:42:23 PM
It's fucking rubbish' as bad as Fmttm' I joined it a couple of years ago & was given a warning with my first post' I used the word "shit" and was told that sort of language would not be tolerated.Never been near it since.

were you talking about Clem's patter?

 :gaz:
Pile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:12:45 PM »
Quote from: sockets on September 30, 2020, 05:06:23 PM
Didn't big Ron migrate from here to one boro   monkey


He was alright Big Ron at the end of the day
I like Ron. He used to sit near me in red zone.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:42:31 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:12:45 PM
Quote from: sockets on September 30, 2020, 05:06:23 PM
Didn't big Ron migrate from here to one boro   monkey


He was alright Big Ron at the end of the day
I like Ron. He used to sit near me in red zone.

Did you hold his hand?

 :pd:
Pile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:57:40 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:42:31 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:12:45 PM
Quote from: sockets on September 30, 2020, 05:06:23 PM
Didn't big Ron migrate from here to one boro   monkey


He was alright Big Ron at the end of the day
I like Ron. He used to sit near me in red zone.

Did you hold his hand?

 :pd:
no, he rejected me.

Bastard.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:01:16 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:57:40 PM
no, he rejected me.

Bastard.

 :meltdown:
nekder365
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:22:15 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 30, 2020, 08:44:02 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on September 30, 2020, 08:42:23 PM
It's fucking rubbish' as bad as Fmttm' I joined it a couple of years ago & was given a warning with my first post' I used the word "shit" and was told that sort of language would not be tolerated.Never been near it since.


It's shite isn't it

Ive seen your username Rik........ :) :)
RiversideRifle
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:39:05 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:22:15 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 30, 2020, 08:44:02 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on September 30, 2020, 08:42:23 PM
It's fucking rubbish' as bad as Fmttm' I joined it a couple of years ago & was given a warning with my first post' I used the word "shit" and was told that sort of language would not be tolerated.Never been near it since.


It's shite isn't it

Ive seen your username Rik........ :) :)

I'm also on there its boring as fuck, a lot of fake itk on there and a lot of back slapping
Pile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:50:56 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 08:39:05 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:22:15 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 30, 2020, 08:44:02 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on September 30, 2020, 08:42:23 PM
It's fucking rubbish' as bad as Fmttm' I joined it a couple of years ago & was given a warning with my first post' I used the word "shit" and was told that sort of language would not be tolerated.Never been near it since.


It's shite isn't it

Ive seen your username Rik........ :) :)

I'm also on there its boring as fuck, a lot of fake itk on there
Fucking hell, imagine that.
Bud Wiser
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:19:04 PM »
Ha. Just had a peek on there.

Which one of you cards submitted the 6th post on this thread?

https://www.oneboro.co.uk/forum/topic/10913-a-warm-welcome-to-all-new-members/  mcl
monkeyman
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:13:38 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:50:56 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 08:39:05 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:22:15 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 30, 2020, 08:44:02 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on September 30, 2020, 08:42:23 PM
It's fucking rubbish' as bad as Fmttm' I joined it a couple of years ago & was given a warning with my first post' I used the word "shit" and was told that sort of language would not be tolerated.Never been near it since.


It's shite isn't it

Ive seen your username Rik........ :) :)

I'm also on there its boring as fuck, a lot of fake itk on there
Fucking hell, imagine that.
  :nige:
nekder365
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:17:45 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 09:19:04 PM
Ha. Just had a peek on there.

Which one of you cards submitted the 6th post on this thread?

https://www.oneboro.co.uk/forum/topic/10913-a-warm-welcome-to-all-new-members/  mcl

Hmmmm thats a puzzle...........
monkeyman
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:19:34 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 10:17:45 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 09:19:04 PM
Ha. Just had a peek on there.

Which one of you cards submitted the 6th post on this thread?

https://www.oneboro.co.uk/forum/topic/10913-a-warm-welcome-to-all-new-members/  mcl

Hmmmm thats a puzzle...........

FUCKING BRILLIANT RIFLE  :nige:
nekder365
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:22:56 PM »
I think Rifes is a not guilty on this one. I have a shortlist of 3......
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:28:12 PM »
that was me, i'm now banned lmao
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:28:58 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:28:12 PM
that was me, i'm now banned lmao

 
monkeyman
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:35:57 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:28:12 PM
that was me, i'm now banned lmao
  mick rava
nekder365
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:39:31 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:28:12 PM
that was me, i'm now banned lmao

Well you were warned on there.....Sid Sid Sid........
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:42:17 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 10:39:31 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:28:12 PM
that was me, i'm now banned lmao

Well you were warned on there.....Sid Sid Sid........

was i? I haven't even read the threads. It's shite on there
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RiversideRifle
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:04:30 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:42:17 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 10:39:31 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:28:12 PM
that was me, i'm now banned lmao

Well you were warned on there.....Sid Sid Sid........



Some fantastic work there rik lad  :like:

was i? I haven't even read the threads. It's shite on there
nekder365
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:20:33 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:42:17 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 10:39:31 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:28:12 PM
that was me, i'm now banned lmao

Well you were warned on there.....Sid Sid Sid........

was i? I haven't even read the threads. It's shite on there

Yup. He kind of gave you a knockout punch disguised as a handshake.......Sid
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:12:31 AM »
Just read it, the daft cunt thinks Im someone else.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
nekder365
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:01:40 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:12:31 AM
Just read it, the daft cunt thinks Im someone else.

You mean you are not Bucktoothed Ginger??? .😂😂😂😂😂....i cant believe they even considered that username..😂😂😂
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:05:42 AM »
Bucktoothedgingermess
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
nekder365
« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:08:02 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:05:42 AM
Bucktoothedgingermess

😂😂😂😢😂 got to give it to you very amusing Sir....
