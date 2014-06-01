nekder365

nekder365 « on: Today at 03:23:28 PM » Is OneBoro Borme's 3rd board?...........

CLEM FANDANGO Re: Onebore « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:35:27 PM »



- One bore - only footie talk (quietens down a lot when transfer windows close)

- Boreme 1 - lefty echo chamber populated by those few not deemed worthy of....

- Boreme 2 - lefty echo chamber to discuss politics

- COB - a well balanced debate forum covering football and all of a typical swanky man about town's broader interests (eg camels, cooking dinner with rice tampons, holidays in 5* hotels, boxing/car park wrestling, tits and fannies, turnips, Staithes, singing outside old folks homes, ekonomix, white plimsolls, omelettes, beer, betting, literature, history, weird cat stuff etc).



The number of users on there has gone up a lot over the last few months. Looks like a lot of the nobheads from over the road (AND HERE) are there now so they have a chance of discussing footie instead of BLM, Brexit ad naseum.- One bore - only footie talk (quietens down a lot when transfer windows close)- Boreme 1 - lefty echo chamber populated by those few not deemed worthy of....- Boreme 2 - lefty echo chamber to discuss politics- COB - a well balanced debate forum covering football and all of a typical swanky man about town's broader interests (eg camels, cooking dinner with rice tampons, holidays in 5* hotels, boxing/car park wrestling, tits and fannies, turnips, Staithes, singing outside old folks homes, ekonomix, white plimsolls, omelettes, beer, betting, literature, history, weird cat stuff etc). « Last Edit: Today at 03:53:19 PM by CLEM FANDANGO » Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

RIK MAYALL Re: Onebore « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:50:09 PM » i'm on there

nekder365 Re: Onebore « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:01:35 PM »



TerryCochranesSocks Re: Onebore « Reply #5 on: Today at 04:04:22 PM »



Ural Quntz Re: Onebore « Reply #6 on: Today at 04:43:16 PM »



Great walloping udders deserves a separate category







sockets Re: Onebore « Reply #7 on: Today at 05:06:23 PM »





Didn't big Ron migrate from here to one boro He was alright Big Ron at the end of the day

RIK MAYALL Re: Onebore « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:31:35 PM » I'll be deleted soon enough i think MONKEY MONKEY MONKEY

Jethro Tull Re: Onebore « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:42:23 PM » It's fucking rubbish' as bad as Fmttm' I joined it a couple of years ago & was given a warning with my first post' I used the word "shit" and was told that sort of language would not be tolerated.Never been near it since.

RIK MAYALL Re: Onebore « Reply #11 on: Today at 08:44:02 PM » It's shite isn't it





It's shite isn't it It's shite isn't it Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT