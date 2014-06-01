Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Onebore  (Read 218 times)
nekder365
Posts: 2 589


« on: Today at 03:23:28 PM »
Is OneBoro Borme's 3rd board?...........
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 520



« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:35:27 PM »
The number of users on there has gone up a lot over the last few months.  Looks like a lot of the nobheads from over the road (AND HERE) are there now so they have a chance of discussing footie instead of BLM, Brexit ad naseum.

- One bore - only footie talk (quietens down a lot when transfer windows close)
- Boreme 1 - lefty echo chamber populated by those few not deemed worthy of....
- Boreme 2 - lefty echo chamber to discuss politics
- COB - a well balanced debate forum covering football and all of a typical swanky man about town's broader interests (eg camels, cooking dinner with rice tampons, holidays in 5* hotels, boxing/car park wrestling, tits and fannies, turnips, Staithes, singing outside old folks homes, ekonomix, white plimsolls, omelettes, beer, betting, literature, history, weird cat stuff etc).

RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 332


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:50:09 PM »
i'm on there :nige:
nekder365
Posts: 2 589


« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:01:35 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:35:27 PM
The number of users on there has gone up a lot over the last few months.  Looks like a lot of the nobheads from over the road (AND HERE) are there now so they have a chance of discussing footie instead of BLM, Brexit ad naseum.

- One bore - only footie talk (quietens down a lot when transfer windows close)
- Boreme 1 - lefty echo chamber populated by those few not deemed worthy of....
- Boreme 2 - lefty echo chamber to discuss politics
- COB - a well balanced debate forum covering football and all of a typical swanky man about town's broader interests (eg camels, cooking dinner with rice tampons, holidays in 5* hotels, boxing/car park wrestling, tits and fannies, turnips, Staithes, singing outside old folks homes, ekonomix, white plimsolls, omelettes, beer, betting, literature, history, weird cat stuff etc).

 :pope2:

 :alf: :alf: :alf:
nekder365
Posts: 2 589


« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:02:10 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 03:50:09 PM
i'm on there :nige:

My point proven then matey...... :alf: :alf:
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 769


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:04:22 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:35:27 PM
The number of users on there has gone up a lot over the last few months.  Looks like a lot of the nobheads from over the road (AND HERE) are there now so they have a chance of discussing footie instead of BLM, Brexit ad naseum.

- One bore - only footie talk (quietens down a lot when transfer windows close)
- Boreme 1 - lefty echo chamber populated by those few not deemed worthy of....
- Boreme 2 - lefty echo chamber to discuss politics
- COB - a well balanced debate forum covering football and all of a typical swanky man about town's broader interests (eg camels, cooking dinner with rice tampons, holidays in 5* hotels, boxing/car park wrestling, tits and fannies, turnips, Staithes, singing outside old folks homes, ekonomix, white plimsolls, omelettes, beer, betting, literature, history, weird cat stuff etc).

 :pope2:

 jc

 :alf:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 543


Pack o cunts


« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:43:16 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:35:27 PM
The number of users on there has gone up a lot over the last few months.  Looks like a lot of the nobheads from over the road (AND HERE) are there now so they have a chance of discussing footie instead of BLM, Brexit ad naseum.

- One bore - only footie talk (quietens down a lot when transfer windows close)
- Boreme 1 - lefty echo chamber populated by those few not deemed worthy of....
- Boreme 2 - lefty echo chamber to discuss politics
- COB - a well balanced debate forum covering football and all of a typical swanky man about town's broader interests (eg camels, cooking dinner with rice tampons, holidays in 5* hotels, boxing/car park wrestling, tits and fannies, turnips, Staithes, singing outside old folks homes, ekonomix, white plimsolls, omelettes, beer, betting, literature, history, weird cat stuff etc).

 :pope2:

Great walloping udders deserves a separate category

 :like:
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 668


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:06:23 PM »
Didn't big Ron migrate from here to one boro   monkey


He was alright Big Ron at the end of the day
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 332


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:16:33 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:02:10 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 03:50:09 PM
i'm on there :nige:

My point proven then matey...... :alf: :alf:


can you guess my username
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 332


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:31:35 PM »
I'll be deleted soon enough i think MONKEY MONKEY MONKEY
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 232



« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:42:23 PM »
It's fucking rubbish' as bad as Fmttm' I joined it a couple of years ago & was given a warning with my first post' I used the word "shit" and was told that sort of language would not be tolerated.Never been near it since.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 332


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:44:02 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 08:42:23 PM
It's fucking rubbish' as bad as Fmttm' I joined it a couple of years ago & was given a warning with my first post' I used the word "shit" and was told that sort of language would not be tolerated.Never been near it since.


It's shite isn't it
tunstall
Posts: 3 805


« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:47:01 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 08:42:23 PM
It's fucking rubbish' as bad as Fmttm' I joined it a couple of years ago & was given a warning with my first post' I used the word "shit" and was told that sort of language would not be tolerated.Never been near it since.

were you talking about Clem's patter?
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 520



« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:22:01 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 08:47:01 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 08:42:23 PM
It's fucking rubbish' as bad as Fmttm' I joined it a couple of years ago & was given a warning with my first post' I used the word "shit" and was told that sort of language would not be tolerated.Never been near it since.

were you talking about Clem's patter?

 :gaz:
