September 30, 2020, 09:28:13 PM
What do we think?
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 589
What do we think?
«
on:
Today
at 03:00:50 PM »
Black History Month: Postboxes painted to honour black Britons.................
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 520
Re: What do we think?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:07:19 PM »
My post box is already black.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 589
Re: What do we think?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:15:36 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:07:19 PM
My post box is already black.
Your life must be 1 continuous Carry On movie
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 13 005
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: What do we think?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:12:52 PM »
I know where I will be pissing when drunk.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 4 263
Re: What do we think?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:20:34 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 03:00:50 PM
Black History Month: Postboxes painted to honour black Britons.................
Its just yet more pandering nonsense, do these people think we don't see right through this?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 13 005
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: What do we think?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:22:21 PM »
Just sneak out on a night and paint the cunts white.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 589
Re: What do we think?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:53:39 PM »
There is 1 for Lenny Henry. Fuck me he has never been funny. Why is he not in bother about impersonating Mcdonald? Henry used a blackface....or iz it coz he iz black fam?.....
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 805
Re: What do we think?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:54:43 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:07:19 PM
My post box is already black.
mine too
Black Post Boxes Matter
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 10 232
Re: What do we think?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:00:52 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:07:19 PM
My post box is already black.
Mine's gold.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 668
TRUMP 2020
Re: What do we think?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:02:40 PM »
Remember when Boris made a crack about letter boxes
Logged
