Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 30, 2020, 09:28:13 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: What do we think?  (Read 143 times)
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 589


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:00:50 PM »
Black History Month: Postboxes painted to honour black Britons.................
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 520



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:07:19 PM »
My post box is already black.

 :mido:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 589


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:15:36 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:07:19 PM
My post box is already black.

 :mido:

Your life must be 1 continuous Carry On movie 
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 005


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:12:52 PM »
I know where I will be pissing when drunk.




 :alastair:
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 263


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:20:34 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:00:50 PM
Black History Month: Postboxes painted to honour black Britons.................

Its just yet more pandering nonsense, do these people think we don't see right through this?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 005


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:22:21 PM »
Just sneak out on a night and paint the cunts white.




 :like:
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 589


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:53:39 PM »
There is 1 for Lenny Henry. Fuck me he has never been funny. Why is he not in bother about impersonating Mcdonald? Henry used a blackface....or iz it coz he iz black fam?.....
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 805


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:54:43 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:07:19 PM
My post box is already black.

 :mido:

mine too

Black Post Boxes Matter

:homer:
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 232



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:00:52 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:07:19 PM
My post box is already black.

 :mido:
Mine's gold.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 668


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:02:40 PM »
Remember when Boris made a crack about letter boxes  monkey monkey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 