Re: Scotlandís highest Daily Covid death rate since June « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:39:36 PM » Bob.....j get your scepticism on this covid stuff and am coming round a bit to it being a bit draconian for the sake of relatively low number of deaths who probably are of less economic use. But if this covid causes long term health damage to the young and beyond, then isn't it worth all the precautions?. The reason for saying it I was listening to LBC and a lung specinalist was on saying they have seen very early signs of fibrosis in people in their 20s caused by covid, and no one knows what damage their will be in 5--0 years as the fibrosis develops. I'm sure this is why govts are on lockdown as cant be the few number of deaths being seen now