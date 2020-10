LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 695



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 695I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍 « on: Yesterday at 01:56:29 PM » WITH THE FAMILY FOR MY GRANDSONS 3RD BIRTHDAY 👍



IM NOT A BIG FAN OF THE PLACE 👎 BUT I'M AN EASY GOING GUY 👍



SO I AGREED AND WILL PICK UP THE TAB 👍



AFTER ALL YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU 😉 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 523







Posts: 15 523 Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍 « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:11:25 PM »



"I'll have the OAP special rump steak - cooked medium please - not a second longer mind you - with a side of COVID - thanks - now run along you cunt" Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 9 607





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 607Not big and not clever Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍 « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:12:47 PM » Don't forget your booster cushion mate and have a good time. Logged CoB scum

tunstall

Online



Posts: 3 811





Posts: 3 811 Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍 « Reply #19 on: Today at 08:55:26 AM »







on a side note....i've never been to Central Park in the Boro - must try it some day we went to The Cut & Craft in York yesterday - very good, would recommend it if you're in York looking for somewhere to eaton a side note....i've never been to Central Park in the Boro - must try it some day Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 773





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 773Pull your socks up Tel. Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍 « Reply #21 on: Today at 09:21:23 AM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 08:55:26 AM







on a side note....i've never been to Central Park in the Boro - must try it some day

we went to The Cut & Craft in York yesterday - very good, would recommend it if you're in York looking for somewhere to eaton a side note....i've never been to Central Park in the Boro - must try it some day

Is that the one in the old Nevis Sports premises on Finkle Street? Is that the one in the old Nevis Sports premises on Finkle Street? Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 773





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 773Pull your socks up Tel. Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍 « Reply #23 on: Today at 12:03:09 PM » Might give it a whirl. Looks like York will be in lockdown soon though. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures