October 01, 2020, 05:43:27 AM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍
Author
Topic: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍 (Read 459 times)
LEON TROTSKY
OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍
WITH THE FAMILY FOR MY GRANDSONS 3RD BIRTHDAY 👍
IM NOT A BIG FAN OF THE PLACE 👎 BUT I'M AN EASY GOING GUY 👍
SO I AGREED AND WILL PICK UP THE TAB 👍
AFTER ALL YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU 😉
Johnny Thunder
Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍
LEON TROTSKY
Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍
8 OF US......BILL ELL BE ABOUT HALF A
livefastdieyoung
Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍
Meant to be going there around about 6 with a few mates. Might get lively!
nekder365
Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍
8 OF US......BILL ELL BE ABOUT HALF A
Half a monkey? That will be the bar bill at their prices. Grubs not bad in there lately....
LEON TROTSKY
Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍
Meant to be going there around about 6 with a few mates. Might get lively!
SEE YOU THERE 👍
NowThenTinHead
Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍
How do you order your Charlie Drake Lids?
LEON TROTSKY
Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍
How do you order your Charlie Drake Lids?
MEDIUM... YOU NOSEY CUNT 👍
NowThenTinHead
Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍
Same here you nosey cunt
Minge
Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍
Had no idea they did the 2 for £7.95 meals.
Have a good time
monkeyman
Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍
"I'll have the OAP special rump steak - cooked medium please - not a second longer mind you - with a side of COVID - thanks - now run along you cunt"
PoliteDwarf
Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍
Don't forget your booster cushion mate and have a good time.
livefastdieyoung
Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍
Any good? Few late no shows. Was only gonna be me and another mate. Looked a bit gay so never bothered.
livefastdieyoung
Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍
Any good? Few late no shows. Was only gonna be me and another mate. Looked a bit gay so never bothered.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍
Any good? Few late no shows. Was only gonna be me and another mate. Looked a bit gay so never bothered.
TOP NOTCH 👍
WAS JAM PACKED 👍🍺🍺🍺👍
Don pepe
Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍
Its fucking dogshit, damning indictment on the boro that that place is popular
LEON TROTSKY
Re: OFF TO CENTRAL PARK TONIGHT 👍
Its fucking dogshit, damning indictment on the boro that that place is popular
THE AMSTEL WAS SPOT ON
AND MY CHARLIE DRAKE WAS SPOT ON
HAD THE FILLET
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
