Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 03, 2020, 02:36:08 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Trump last night in the debate  (Read 859 times)
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 964


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 06:51:31 PM »
Guessing the GOP are happy that Donny has tested positive for a hoax virus so he can avoid the rest of the debates!
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 942



View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:01:04 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 03:50:53 PM
Quote from: Pile on October 01, 2020, 07:18:42 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 30, 2020, 01:48:36 PM
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.
In what way did he big up his fellow white supremacists? I watched about 90% of it but dont recall that part.

Then in the 10% you missed he bigged up the Proud Boys!
Go on then, what did he say?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 942



View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:32:51 PM »
Just whenever youre ready :like:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 561



View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:50:49 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:32:51 PM
Just whenever youre ready :like:

CHRIS WALLACE: You have repeatedly criticized the vice president for not specifically calling out Antifa and other left wing extremist groups. But are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia group and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we've seen in Portland.

DONALD TRUMP: Sure, I'm willing to do that.

CHRIS WALLACE: Are you prepared specifically to do it.

DONALD TRUMP: I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing not from the right wing.

CHRIS WALLACE: But what are you saying?

DONALD TRUMP: I'm willing to do anything. I want to see peace.

CHRIS WALLACE: Well, do it, sir.

JOE BIDEN: Say it, do it say it.

DONALD TRUMP: What do you want to call them? Give me a name, give me a name, go ahead who do you want me to condemn.

CHRIS WALLACE: White supremacist and white militia.

DONALD TRUMP: Okay, boys stand back and stand by. But I'll tell you what somebody's got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right wing problem this is a left wing.

JOE BIDEN: He's own FBI Director said unlike white supremacist, Antifa is an idea not an organization-

DONALD TRUMP: Oh you got to be kidding me.

JOE BIDEN:  not a militia. That's what his FBI Director said.

DONALD TRUMP: Well, then you know what, he's wrong.

CHRIS WALLACE: We're done, sir. Moving onto the next [crosstalk]

DONALD TRUMP: Antifa is bad.

JOE BIDEN: Every body in your administration tells you the true, it's a bad idea. You have no idea about anything.

DONALD TRUMP: You know what, Antifa is a dangerous radical group.

CHRIS WALLACE: All right, gentlemen we're now moving onto the Trump-Biden record.

DONALD TRUMP: And you ought to be careful of them, they'll over throw you.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 179


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:55:05 PM »
Ok boys, stand back and stand by



Fucking madness from the orange dickhead.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 299


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 11:01:30 PM »
Proud boys have many black and gay members, calling them white supremacists is like calling Antifa peaceful.

Its just another aspect of doublespeak of the left.



 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 299


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 11:02:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:55:05 PM
Ok boys, stand back and stand by



Fucking madness from the orange dickhead.

But was he sniffing and touching children? No.

And I'd take an orange dickhead over a filthy fucking nonce any day of the week.

Wouldn't you?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 499


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Today at 01:02:52 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:55:05 PM
Ok boys, stand back and stand by



Fucking madness from the orange dickhead.

You should read up on Obama Matty mate
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 499


View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Today at 01:11:00 AM »
Left Right, it's all fuckin bullshit. Plaz was right  :like:
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 