Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.

CHRIS WALLACE: You have repeatedly criticized the vice president for not specifically calling out Antifa and other left wing extremist groups. But are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia group and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we've seen in Portland.



DONALD TRUMP: Sure, I'm willing to do that.



CHRIS WALLACE: Are you prepared specifically to do it.



DONALD TRUMP: I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing not from the right wing.



CHRIS WALLACE: But what are you saying?



DONALD TRUMP: I'm willing to do anything. I want to see peace.



CHRIS WALLACE: Well, do it, sir.



JOE BIDEN: Say it, do it say it.



DONALD TRUMP: What do you want to call them? Give me a name, give me a name, go ahead who do you want me to condemn.



CHRIS WALLACE: White supremacist and white militia.



DONALD TRUMP: Okay, boys stand back and stand by. But I'll tell you what somebody's got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right wing problem this is a left wing.



JOE BIDEN: He's own FBI Director said unlike white supremacist, Antifa is an idea not an organization-



DONALD TRUMP: Oh you got to be kidding me.



JOE BIDEN: not a militia. That's what his FBI Director said.



DONALD TRUMP: Well, then you know what, he's wrong.



CHRIS WALLACE: We're done, sir. Moving onto the next [crosstalk]



DONALD TRUMP: Antifa is bad.



JOE BIDEN: Every body in your administration tells you the true, it's a bad idea. You have no idea about anything.



DONALD TRUMP: You know what, Antifa is a dangerous radical group.



CHRIS WALLACE: All right, gentlemen we're now moving onto the Trump-Biden record.



DONALD TRUMP: And you ought to be careful of them, they'll over throw you.



