October 02, 2020, 10:46:05 PM
Author Topic: Trump last night in the debate  (Read 819 times)
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #50 on: Today at 06:51:31 PM »
Guessing the GOP are happy that Donny has tested positive for a hoax virus so he can avoid the rest of the debates!
Pile
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:01:04 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:50:53 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:18:42 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 30, 2020, 01:48:36 PM
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.
In what way did he big up his fellow white supremacists? I watched about 90% of it but dont recall that part.

Then in the 10% you missed he bigged up the Proud Boys!
Go on then, what did he say?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:32:51 PM »
Just whenever youre ready :like:
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
