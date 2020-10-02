Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.



In what way did he big up his fellow white supremacists? I watched about 90% of it but dont recall that part.