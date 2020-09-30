Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 02, 2020, 04:02:15 PM
Author Topic: Trump last night in the debate  (Read 735 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: September 30, 2020, 08:21:18 AM »
Have three Sids, Don boy.

Absolutely hammered Biden from start to finish. The old timer tried to mix it with the Don but just didn't have the ammo. All good news for the UK and other forward thinking nations around the world who value democracy, security, patriotism and trade. Not so good for the backward ones.

Two more debates to go for Trump to hammer home how much of a disaster Biden would be for the advanced moderate world.

What did our USA based forum members make of it?
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: September 30, 2020, 08:22:53 AM »
Really?

Not seen/heard it yet but even Farage was saying it was a draw 
Logged
Gray Squirrel
« Reply #2 on: September 30, 2020, 08:28:18 AM »
1-0
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #3 on: September 30, 2020, 08:34:10 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on September 30, 2020, 08:22:53 AM
Really?

Not seen/heard it yet but even Farage was saying it was a draw  

I saw a BBC report saying that Biden won easy. Well he did, if winning means being firmly put in your place. Trump took him into a dogfight and Biden obliged but just doesn't have it in him. Quite a few skeletons came dancing out of his closet when he tried to get personal with Trump.

Sid Sid Sid
Logged
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #4 on: September 30, 2020, 08:37:58 AM »
Not seen any footage but sky news bar saying Biden said this that and the other, highlighting him, and nothing about what Trump said in debate at all. Clear bias as usual, which tells me Biden didn't do too well if they aren't quoting a single thing from Trump
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #5 on: September 30, 2020, 09:01:05 AM »
Why should we as Brits give a fuck about the US?

Nothing changed for us with Obama

Nothing has changed for us under Trump

Meanwhile, we have murders on our streets, knife crime, police being killed, neglect of our youngsters in all shapes and forms.

Biblical levels of redundancies and lives in tatters ..

Prioritise the news based on how important it is us as a nation.

The quicker Andrew Neil gets his TV station online the better - hopefully we get some truth and accuracy.



Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #6 on: September 30, 2020, 09:08:27 AM »
TRUMP KICKED HIS ARSE  👍😂👍

AND WE NEED TO CARE... COZ THAT OLD CUNT BIDEN DOES NOT AGREE WITH BREXIT AND SIDES WITH THE EU 👎

WE NEED A GOOD TRADE DEAL WITH THE YANKS  👍
Logged
Steboro
« Reply #7 on: September 30, 2020, 11:28:30 AM »
It was extremely funny Biden got fucking slippered in front of the world.

That ABC cunt asking the questions and mediating was gutted the lefty twat.
Logged
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #8 on: September 30, 2020, 11:30:14 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on September 30, 2020, 09:08:27 AM
TRUMP KICKED HIS ARSE  👍😂👍

AND WE NEED TO CARE... COZ THAT OLD CUNT BIDEN DOES NOT AGREE WITH BREXIT AND SIDES WITH THE EU 👎

WE NEED A GOOD TRADE DEAL WITH THE YANKS  👍

Exactly why we should care who becomes president. Biden is bad for the UK the stinking owld cunt 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #9 on: September 30, 2020, 11:31:25 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on September 30, 2020, 11:28:30 AM
It was extremely funny Biden got fucking slippered in front of the world.

That ABC cunt asking the questions and mediating was gutted the lefty twat.


THE 4 EYED CUNT NEEDS THROAT PUNCHING    :like: charles :like:

 :homer:
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #10 on: September 30, 2020, 12:28:05 PM »
Ile tell you why..

If Fake Media UK is backing the Peado Biden.

Then they want the skeletons well and truly buried..

Then they can appease all the Molesters in Westminster..

They actually believe they can put the genie back in the bottle..

Well they are too Late thank God..

 :like:
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #11 on: September 30, 2020, 12:30:39 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on September 30, 2020, 08:34:10 AM
Quote from: Bernie on September 30, 2020, 08:22:53 AM
Really?

Not seen/heard it yet but even Farage was saying it was a draw  

I saw a BBC report saying that Biden won easy. Well he did, if winning means being firmly put in your place. Trump took him into a dogfight and Biden obliged but just doesn't have it in him. Quite a few skeletons came dancing out of his closet when he tried to get personal with Trump.

Sid Sid Sid

Biden could have shit his pants, thrown up and left at half time and the BBC would conclude he won as he "showed Americans he was a normal human".

Unbiased and impartial the BBC is not.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #12 on: September 30, 2020, 01:48:36 PM »
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #13 on: September 30, 2020, 01:51:24 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 30, 2020, 01:48:36 PM
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.

DRY YER EYES KIDDA  😂😂😂

YOU GONNA BE UPSET WHEN HE BEATS PAEDOPHILE JOE  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #14 on: September 30, 2020, 03:30:16 PM »
Got to agree with this from a columnist in a national newspaper today.

"Trump, even by his legendary barbaric debate standards was repellent. Thr president basically brought his Twitter game to the debate- a relentless bombastic bombardment of abuse, personal jibes, self justifying tripe and blatant falsehoods."

Sounds like a fair cop to me!
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #15 on: September 30, 2020, 03:40:19 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on September 30, 2020, 01:51:24 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 30, 2020, 01:48:36 PM
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.

DRY YER EYES KIDDA  😂😂😂

YOU GONNA BE UPSET WHEN HE BEATS PAEDOPHILE JOE  👍😂😂😂👍

Your period of decency didn't last long then
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #16 on: September 30, 2020, 03:42:19 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 30, 2020, 03:30:16 PM
Got to agree with this from a columnist in a national newspaper today.

"Trump, even by his legendary barbaric debate standards was repellent. Thr president basically brought his Twitter game to the debate- a relentless bombastic bombardment of abuse, personal jibes, self justifying tripe and blatant falsehoods."

Sounds like a fair cop to me!

HAVE YOU GOT YER PAMPERS ON TOO AS WELL KIDDO  👍

THE REAL AMERICANS KNOW THE FUCKING SCORE  👍😂👍

YOU COME ACROSS AS A RIGHT JOBSWORTH CUNT  👎😂👎
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #17 on: September 30, 2020, 03:47:00 PM »
It was a total shit show.

They are both unfit for the job.

 :meltdown:
Logged
Steboro
« Reply #18 on: September 30, 2020, 04:45:28 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on September 30, 2020, 03:47:00 PM
It was a total shit show.

They are both unfit for the job.

 :meltdown:

  Get back to your BKM protest.  Big Knockers Matter
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #19 on: September 30, 2020, 04:46:46 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on September 30, 2020, 04:45:28 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on September 30, 2020, 03:47:00 PM
It was a total shit show.

They are both unfit for the job.

 :meltdown:

  Get back to your BKM protest.  Big Knockers Matter
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #20 on: September 30, 2020, 04:56:02 PM »
Bore me has it as a no score draw... surprisingly enough. :alf:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #21 on: September 30, 2020, 05:09:34 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on September 30, 2020, 04:56:02 PM
Bore me has it as a no score draw... surprisingly enough. :alf:

Journo I quoted had it as a Biden win!
Logged
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #22 on: September 30, 2020, 05:17:40 PM »
only cranks will vote for a piss reeking kiddy groper  :unlike: :unlike:

TRUMP has it by a country mile 4 more years  :like:

Then his son will take over for another 8 years  :like:
Logged
Whothefuckyoulookinat
« Reply #23 on: September 30, 2020, 05:40:36 PM »
Yep until you have lived amongst them it is hard to visualise how retarded the average yank is rava
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #24 on: September 30, 2020, 05:54:19 PM »
Quote from: Whothefuckyoulookinat on September 30, 2020, 05:40:36 PM
Yep until you have lived amongst them it is hard to visualise how retarded the average yank is rava

Pretty much the same as in the UK or elsewhere.

Most people around the world are fucking stupid.

 oleary
Logged
Steboro
« Reply #25 on: September 30, 2020, 07:00:17 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on September 30, 2020, 05:54:19 PM
Quote from: Whothefuckyoulookinat on September 30, 2020, 05:40:36 PM
Yep until you have lived amongst them it is hard to visualise how retarded the average yank is rava

Pretty much the same as in the UK or elsewhere.

Most people around the world are fucking stupid.

 oleary

 :like:
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #26 on: September 30, 2020, 07:20:24 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 30, 2020, 01:48:36 PM
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.
Showed the weak cunt Biden the way home with ease. :like:
Logged
Skinz
« Reply #27 on: September 30, 2020, 10:39:39 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 30, 2020, 01:48:36 PM
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.

:mido:  
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 03:01:44 AM »
JOE BIDEN STINKS OF PISS   :like:


LOOK ON JOES FACE WHEN DONALD SAID YER SON GOT THREW  OUT OF THE MILITARY FOR COCAINE ABUSE     charles :alf: :nige:


 :meltdown: :meltdown:
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:17:28 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 30, 2020, 03:30:16 PM


"Trump, even by his legendary barbaric debate standards was repellent. Thr president basically brought his Twitter game to the debate- a relentless bombastic bombardment of abuse, personal jibes, self justifying tripe and blatant falsehoods."


Just sat and watched the whole thing. As much as i want Trump to win, that performace will not have conviced anyone other than those who were already going to vote for him. His constant interruptions of both Biden & the host (Who was from his favoutite station Fox News don't forget) made him look like a spoilt child.
Logged
Jethro Tull
View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:42:54 AM »
Creepy Joe 😁
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:15:26 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 10:42:54 AM
Creepy Joe 😁


WHERE DID YOU COME FROM...

WHERE DID YOU GO.....

WHERE DID YOU COME FROM....


PEADOPHILE JOE  👍😂👍
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:39:59 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:17:28 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 30, 2020, 03:30:16 PM


"Trump, even by his legendary barbaric debate standards was repellent. Thr president basically brought his Twitter game to the debate- a relentless bombastic bombardment of abuse, personal jibes, self justifying tripe and blatant falsehoods."


Just sat and watched the whole thing. As much as i want Trump to win, that performace will not have conviced anyone other than those who were already going to vote for him. His constant interruptions of both Biden & the host (Who was from his favoutite station Fox News don't forget) made him look like a spoilt child.

Showing your distinct lack of knowledge on the subject there Bernie, the host has been an ardent anti Trumper even from when he was running for the republican nomination.
Logged
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:40:10 AM »
The evidence to call him a paedophile isn't there. He is however much too old to be a president.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:55:47 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 11:40:10 AM
The evidence to call him a paedophile isn't there. He is however much too old to be a president.

Not proof of paedophilia but proof of weapons grade creepy cuntishness!

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fE5r4aLdaE
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 11:56:37 AM »
Democrats only know how to cheat, its their only tactic.
Logged
Skinz
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 01:00:56 PM »
Spark(faux rage)riots everywhere(including murder)then blame Trump for mass crime  :alf:

Hope he wins another term just to hear the sound of these brainwashed cunts jumping from bridges :bc:

Plus, I like statues  :like:
Logged
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 01:07:39 PM »
Frankly, it was depressing viewing with both of them showing how unsuited they are for the position. With the clown in charge here there really is a dearth of good leaders.
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 03:35:17 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 01:07:39 PM
Frankly, it was depressing viewing with both of them showing how unsuited they are for the position. With the clown in charge here there really is a dearth of good leaders.

We get what we deserve.
Logged
Pile
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 07:18:42 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 30, 2020, 01:48:36 PM
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.
In what way did he big up his fellow white supremacists? I watched about 90% of it but dont recall that part.
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:53:30 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:18:42 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 30, 2020, 01:48:36 PM
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.
In what way did he big up his fellow white supremacists? I watched about 90% of it but dont recall that part.

Is anyone white a white supremacist?

I thought that was the KKK and alike but apparently the Proud Boys,who's leader is hispanic and has black and gay members is also white supremacist.

I guess anyone the radical left doesn't like is nazi/white supremacist/literally hitler. Fuck em.
Logged
Pile
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:59:46 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:53:30 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:18:42 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 30, 2020, 01:48:36 PM
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.
In what way did he big up his fellow white supremacists? I watched about 90% of it but dont recall that part.

Is anyone white a white supremacist?

I thought that was the KKK and alike but apparently the Proud Boys,who's leader is hispanic and has black and gay members is also white supremacist.

I guess anyone the radical left doesn't like is nazi/white supremacist/literally hitler. Fuck em.

The world is divided, how does it fix itself?
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #42 on: Today at 03:50:53 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:18:42 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 30, 2020, 01:48:36 PM
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.
In what way did he big up his fellow white supremacists? I watched about 90% of it but dont recall that part.

Then in the 10% you missed he bigged up the Proud Boys!
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:53:21 PM »
Proud Boys sounds way too gay.

 klins
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:55:19 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:53:21 PM
Proud Boys sounds way too gay.

 klins

Be honest, most RWNJ's are in the closet!
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:56:03 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:53:21 PM
Proud Boys sounds way too gay.

 klins

I bet they all stand to attention on parade...........Phaanaar phaanar........
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:59:49 PM »

#Proud boys
Proud boys
Proud boys
Proud boys
Proud, proud, boys, boys
The proud boys are calling
On their way back from the fire
In August moon's surrender to
A dust cloud on the rise#
Logged
