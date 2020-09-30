|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
plazmuh
|
Ile tell you why..
If Fake Media UK is backing the Peado Biden.
Then they want the skeletons well and truly buried..
Then they can appease all the Molesters in Westminster..
They actually believe they can put the genie back in the bottle..
Well they are too Late thank God..
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.
DRY YER EYES KIDDA 😂😂😂
YOU GONNA BE UPSET WHEN HE BEATS PAEDOPHILE JOE 👍😂😂😂👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Got to agree with this from a columnist in a national newspaper today.
"Trump, even by his legendary barbaric debate standards was repellent. Thr president basically brought his Twitter game to the debate- a relentless bombastic bombardment of abuse, personal jibes, self justifying tripe and blatant falsehoods."
Sounds like a fair cop to me!
HAVE YOU GOT YER PAMPERS ON TOO AS WELL KIDDO 👍
THE REAL AMERICANS KNOW THE FUCKING SCORE 👍😂👍
YOU COME ACROSS AS A RIGHT JOBSWORTH CUNT 👎😂👎
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Creepy Joe 😁
WHERE DID YOU COME FROM...
WHERE DID YOU GO.....
WHERE DID YOU COME FROM....
PEADOPHILE JOE 👍😂👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
|
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 31
|
The evidence to call him a paedophile isn't there. He is however much too old to be a president.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pile
|
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.
In what way did he big up his fellow white supremacists? I watched about 90% of it but dont recall that part.
Is anyone white a white supremacist?
I thought that was the KKK and alike but apparently the Proud Boys,who's leader is hispanic and has black and gay members is also white supremacist.
I guess anyone the radical left doesn't like is nazi/white supremacist/literally hitler. Fuck em.
The world is divided, how does it fix itself?
|
|
|
|
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
|
|
|
|
|