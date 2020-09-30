livefastdieyoung

Trump last night in the debate
« on: September 30, 2020, 08:21:18 AM »
Have three Sids, Don boy.



Absolutely hammered Biden from start to finish. The old timer tried to mix it with the Don but just didn't have the ammo. All good news for the UK and other forward thinking nations around the world who value democracy, security, patriotism and trade. Not so good for the backward ones.



Two more debates to go for Trump to hammer home how much of a disaster Biden would be for the advanced moderate world.



Re: Trump last night in the debate
« Reply #1 on: September 30, 2020, 08:22:53 AM »



Re: Trump last night in the debate
« Reply #3 on: September 30, 2020, 08:34:10 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on September 30, 2020, 08:22:53 AM



Not seen/heard it yet but even Farage was saying it was a draw

Really?Not seen/heard it yet but even Farage was saying it was a draw

I saw a BBC report saying that Biden won easy. Well he did, if winning means being firmly put in your place. Trump took him into a dogfight and Biden obliged but just doesn't have it in him. Quite a few skeletons came dancing out of his closet when he tried to get personal with Trump.



Re: Trump last night in the debate
« Reply #5 on: September 30, 2020, 09:01:05 AM »
Why should we as Brits give a fuck about the US?



Nothing changed for us with Obama



Nothing has changed for us under Trump



Meanwhile, we have murders on our streets, knife crime, police being killed, neglect of our youngsters in all shapes and forms.



Biblical levels of redundancies and lives in tatters ..



Prioritise the news based on how important it is us as a nation.



The quicker Andrew Neil gets his TV station online the better - hopefully we get some truth and accuracy.







Re: Trump last night in the debate
« Reply #6 on: September 30, 2020, 09:08:27 AM »
TRUMP KICKED HIS ARSE 👍😂👍



AND WE NEED TO CARE... COZ THAT OLD CUNT BIDEN DOES NOT AGREE WITH BREXIT AND SIDES WITH THE EU 👎



Re: Trump last night in the debate
« Reply #7 on: September 30, 2020, 11:28:30 AM »
It was extremely funny Biden got fucking slippered in front of the world.



Re: Trump last night in the debate
« Reply #10 on: September 30, 2020, 12:28:05 PM »



If Fake Media UK is backing the Peado Biden.



Then they want the skeletons well and truly buried..



Then they can appease all the Molesters in Westminster..



They actually believe they can put the genie back in the bottle..



Well they are too Late thank God..



Re: Trump last night in the debate
« Reply #12 on: September 30, 2020, 01:48:36 PM »
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.

Re: Trump last night in the debate
« Reply #13 on: September 30, 2020, 01:51:24 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 30, 2020, 01:48:36 PM
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.



DRY YER EYES KIDDA 😂😂😂



Re: Trump last night in the debate
« Reply #14 on: September 30, 2020, 03:30:16 PM »
Got to agree with this from a columnist in a national newspaper today.



"Trump, even by his legendary barbaric debate standards was repellent. Thr president basically brought his Twitter game to the debate- a relentless bombastic bombardment of abuse, personal jibes, self justifying tripe and blatant falsehoods."



Posts: 76 729I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: Trump last night in the debate « Reply #16 on: September 30, 2020, 03:42:19 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 30, 2020, 03:30:16 PM Got to agree with this from a columnist in a national newspaper today.



"Trump, even by his legendary barbaric debate standards was repellent. Thr president basically brought his Twitter game to the debate- a relentless bombastic bombardment of abuse, personal jibes, self justifying tripe and blatant falsehoods."



Sounds like a fair cop to me!



HAVE YOU GOT YER PAMPERS ON TOO AS WELL KIDDO 👍



THE REAL AMERICANS KNOW THE FUCKING SCORE 👍😂👍



Re: Trump last night in the debate
« Reply #17 on: September 30, 2020, 03:47:00 PM »



They are both unfit for the job.



Re: Trump last night in the debate
« Reply #22 on: September 30, 2020, 05:17:40 PM »



TRUMP has it by a country mile 4 more years



Re: Trump last night in the debate
« Reply #26 on: September 30, 2020, 07:20:24 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 30, 2020, 01:48:36 PM
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.

Re: Trump last night in the debate
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 03:01:44 AM »





LOOK ON JOES FACE WHEN DONALD SAID YER SON GOT THREW OUT OF THE MILITARY FOR COCAINE ABUSE





Posts: 5 997 Re: Trump last night in the debate « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:17:28 AM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 30, 2020, 03:30:16 PM



"Trump, even by his legendary barbaric debate standards was repellent. Thr president basically brought his Twitter game to the debate- a relentless bombastic bombardment of abuse, personal jibes, self justifying tripe and blatant falsehoods."





Re: Trump last night in the debate
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 01:00:56 PM »



Hope he wins another term just to hear the sound of these brainwashed cunts jumping from bridges



Plus, I like statues



Re: Trump last night in the debate
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 01:07:39 PM »
Frankly, it was depressing viewing with both of them showing how unsuited they are for the position. With the clown in charge here there really is a dearth of good leaders.

Re: Trump last night in the debate
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 07:18:42 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 30, 2020, 01:48:36 PM
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.

In what way did he big up his fellow white supremacists? I watched about 90% of it but dont recall that part. In what way did he big up his fellow white supremacists? I watched about 90% of it but dont recall that part. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.