October 01, 2020, 05:43:22 AM
Author Topic: Trump last night in the debate  (Read 467 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: Yesterday at 08:21:18 AM »
Have three Sids, Don boy.

Absolutely hammered Biden from start to finish. The old timer tried to mix it with the Don but just didn't have the ammo. All good news for the UK and other forward thinking nations around the world who value democracy, security, patriotism and trade. Not so good for the backward ones.

Two more debates to go for Trump to hammer home how much of a disaster Biden would be for the advanced moderate world.

What did our USA based forum members make of it?
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:22:53 AM »
Really?

Not seen/heard it yet but even Farage was saying it was a draw 
Logged
Gray Squirrel
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:28:18 AM »
1-0
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:34:10 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:22:53 AM
Really?

Not seen/heard it yet but even Farage was saying it was a draw  

I saw a BBC report saying that Biden won easy. Well he did, if winning means being firmly put in your place. Trump took him into a dogfight and Biden obliged but just doesn't have it in him. Quite a few skeletons came dancing out of his closet when he tried to get personal with Trump.

Sid Sid Sid
Logged
RedSteel
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:37:58 AM »
Not seen any footage but sky news bar saying Biden said this that and the other, highlighting him, and nothing about what Trump said in debate at all. Clear bias as usual, which tells me Biden didn't do too well if they aren't quoting a single thing from Trump
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:01:05 AM »
Why should we as Brits give a fuck about the US?

Nothing changed for us with Obama

Nothing has changed for us under Trump

Meanwhile, we have murders on our streets, knife crime, police being killed, neglect of our youngsters in all shapes and forms.

Biblical levels of redundancies and lives in tatters ..

Prioritise the news based on how important it is us as a nation.

The quicker Andrew Neil gets his TV station online the better - hopefully we get some truth and accuracy.



Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:08:27 AM »
TRUMP KICKED HIS ARSE  👍😂👍

AND WE NEED TO CARE... COZ THAT OLD CUNT BIDEN DOES NOT AGREE WITH BREXIT AND SIDES WITH THE EU 👎

WE NEED A GOOD TRADE DEAL WITH THE YANKS  👍
Logged
Steboro
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:28:30 AM »
It was extremely funny Biden got fucking slippered in front of the world.

That ABC cunt asking the questions and mediating was gutted the lefty twat.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 952

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:30:14 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:08:27 AM
TRUMP KICKED HIS ARSE  👍😂👍

AND WE NEED TO CARE... COZ THAT OLD CUNT BIDEN DOES NOT AGREE WITH BREXIT AND SIDES WITH THE EU 👎

WE NEED A GOOD TRADE DEAL WITH THE YANKS  👍

Exactly why we should care who becomes president. Biden is bad for the UK the stinking owld cunt 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:31:25 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 11:28:30 AM
It was extremely funny Biden got fucking slippered in front of the world.

That ABC cunt asking the questions and mediating was gutted the lefty twat.


THE 4 EYED CUNT NEEDS THROAT PUNCHING    :like: charles :like:

 :homer:
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:28:05 PM »
Ile tell you why..

If Fake Media UK is backing the Peado Biden.

Then they want the skeletons well and truly buried..

Then they can appease all the Molesters in Westminster..

They actually believe they can put the genie back in the bottle..

Well they are too Late thank God..

 :like:
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:30:39 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:34:10 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:22:53 AM
Really?

Not seen/heard it yet but even Farage was saying it was a draw  

I saw a BBC report saying that Biden won easy. Well he did, if winning means being firmly put in your place. Trump took him into a dogfight and Biden obliged but just doesn't have it in him. Quite a few skeletons came dancing out of his closet when he tried to get personal with Trump.

Sid Sid Sid

Biden could have shit his pants, thrown up and left at half time and the BBC would conclude he won as he "showed Americans he was a normal human".

Unbiased and impartial the BBC is not.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:48:36 PM »
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:51:24 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 01:48:36 PM
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.

DRY YER EYES KIDDA  😂😂😂

YOU GONNA BE UPSET WHEN HE BEATS PAEDOPHILE JOE  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:30:16 PM »
Got to agree with this from a columnist in a national newspaper today.

"Trump, even by his legendary barbaric debate standards was repellent. Thr president basically brought his Twitter game to the debate- a relentless bombastic bombardment of abuse, personal jibes, self justifying tripe and blatant falsehoods."

Sounds like a fair cop to me!
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:40:19 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:51:24 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 01:48:36 PM
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.

DRY YER EYES KIDDA  😂😂😂

YOU GONNA BE UPSET WHEN HE BEATS PAEDOPHILE JOE  👍😂😂😂👍

Your period of decency didn't last long then
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 03:42:19 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 03:30:16 PM
Got to agree with this from a columnist in a national newspaper today.

"Trump, even by his legendary barbaric debate standards was repellent. Thr president basically brought his Twitter game to the debate- a relentless bombastic bombardment of abuse, personal jibes, self justifying tripe and blatant falsehoods."

Sounds like a fair cop to me!

HAVE YOU GOT YER PAMPERS ON TOO AS WELL KIDDO  👍

THE REAL AMERICANS KNOW THE FUCKING SCORE  👍😂👍

YOU COME ACROSS AS A RIGHT JOBSWORTH CUNT  👎😂👎
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:47:00 PM »
It was a total shit show.

They are both unfit for the job.

 :meltdown:
Logged
Steboro
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:45:28 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:47:00 PM
It was a total shit show.

They are both unfit for the job.

 :meltdown:

  Get back to your BKM protest.  Big Knockers Matter
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:46:46 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 04:45:28 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:47:00 PM
It was a total shit show.

They are both unfit for the job.

 :meltdown:

  Get back to your BKM protest.  Big Knockers Matter
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:56:02 PM »
Bore me has it as a no score draw... surprisingly enough. :alf:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:09:34 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 04:56:02 PM
Bore me has it as a no score draw... surprisingly enough. :alf:

Journo I quoted had it as a Biden win!
Logged
sockets
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:17:40 PM »
only cranks will vote for a piss reeking kiddy groper  :unlike: :unlike:

TRUMP has it by a country mile 4 more years  :like:

Then his son will take over for another 8 years  :like:
Logged
Whothefuckyoulookinat
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:40:36 PM »
Yep until you have lived amongst them it is hard to visualise how retarded the average yank is rava
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:54:19 PM »
Quote from: Whothefuckyoulookinat on Yesterday at 05:40:36 PM
Yep until you have lived amongst them it is hard to visualise how retarded the average yank is rava

Pretty much the same as in the UK or elsewhere.

Most people around the world are fucking stupid.

 oleary
Logged
Steboro
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:00:17 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:54:19 PM
Quote from: Whothefuckyoulookinat on Yesterday at 05:40:36 PM
Yep until you have lived amongst them it is hard to visualise how retarded the average yank is rava

Pretty much the same as in the UK or elsewhere.

Most people around the world are fucking stupid.

 oleary

 :like:
Logged
Jethro Tull
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:20:24 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 01:48:36 PM
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.
Showed the weak cunt Biden the way home with ease. :like:
Logged
Skinz
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:39:39 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 01:48:36 PM
Trump was his usual self, bullying rude, obnoxious, lying out of his arse and bigging up his fellow white supremacists. All while constantly talking over his rival and the Moderator and ignoring all rules of debate he signed up for. Once again he has shown the world what a complete and utter weapons grade cunt he is.

:mido:  
Logged
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:01:44 AM »
JOE BIDEN STINKS OF PISS   :like:


LOOK ON JOES FACE WHEN DONALD SAID YER SON GOT THREW  OUT OF THE MILITARY FOR COCAINE ABUSE     charles :alf: :nige:


 :meltdown: :meltdown:
Logged
