Trump last night in the debate « on: Today at 08:21:18 AM » Have three Sids, Don boy.



Absolutely hammered Biden from start to finish. The old timer tried to mix it with the Don but just didn't have the ammo. All good news for the UK and other forward thinking nations around the world who value democracy, security, patriotism and trade. Not so good for the backward ones.



Two more debates to go for Trump to hammer home how much of a disaster Biden would be for the advanced moderate world.



What did our USA based forum members make of it?

Re: Trump last night in the debate « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:22:53 AM »



Not seen/heard it yet but even Farage was saying it was a draw Really?Not seen/heard it yet but even Farage was saying it was a draw

Re: Trump last night in the debate « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:34:10 AM »



I saw a BBC report saying that Biden won easy. Well he did, if winning means being firmly put in your place. Trump took him into a dogfight and Biden obliged but just doesn't have it in him. Quite a few skeletons came dancing out of his closet when he tried to get personal with Trump.



I saw a BBC report saying that Biden won easy. Well he did, if winning means being firmly put in your place. Trump took him into a dogfight and Biden obliged but just doesn't have it in him. Quite a few skeletons came dancing out of his closet when he tried to get personal with Trump.

Sid Sid Sid

Re: Trump last night in the debate « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:37:58 AM » Not seen any footage but sky news bar saying Biden said this that and the other, highlighting him, and nothing about what Trump said in debate at all. Clear bias as usual, which tells me Biden didn't do too well if they aren't quoting a single thing from Trump

Re: Trump last night in the debate « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:01:05 AM » Why should we as Brits give a fuck about the US?



Nothing changed for us with Obama



Nothing has changed for us under Trump



Meanwhile, we have murders on our streets, knife crime, police being killed, neglect of our youngsters in all shapes and forms.



Biblical levels of redundancies and lives in tatters ..



Prioritise the news based on how important it is us as a nation.



The quicker Andrew Neil gets his TV station online the better - hopefully we get some truth and accuracy.







Logged

Re: Trump last night in the debate « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:08:27 AM » TRUMP KICKED HIS ARSE 👍😂👍



AND WE NEED TO CARE... COZ THAT OLD CUNT BIDEN DOES NOT AGREE WITH BREXIT AND SIDES WITH THE EU 👎



WE NEED A GOOD TRADE DEAL WITH THE YANKS 👍