September 29, 2020, 11:32:20 PM
RED HOT IN REDCAR TODAY 👍🍺😎🌞👍
Topic: RED HOT IN REDCAR TODAY 👍🍺😎🌞👍
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 648
RED HOT IN REDCAR TODAY 👍🍺😎🌞👍
Today
at 04:41:36 PM
SAID 14 DEGREES ON MY PHONE BUT FELT LIKE 20 DEGREES SAT OUTSIDE HERE WITH NO WIND 😜
sockets
Posts: 1 644
Re: RED HOT IN REDCAR TODAY 👍🍺😎🌞👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:43:32 PM
Minge
Posts: 9 683
Re: RED HOT IN REDCAR TODAY 👍🍺😎🌞👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:47:33 PM
Youve got to face facts mate, we all would like to still be 32 waist , but forcing them on and breathing in is uncomfortable.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 083
Re: RED HOT IN REDCAR TODAY 👍🍺😎🌞👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:51:08 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:41:36 PM
SAID 14 DEGREES ON MY PHONE BUT FELT LIKE 20 DEGREES SAT OUTSIDE HERE WITH NO WIND 😜
DRINKING 2 PINTS AT A TIME
I BET YER GLAD YER SITTING OUTSIDE ITS FUCKING MINGING INSIDE
IS IT STILL CHEAP YAG
Priv
Posts: 1 429
Re: RED HOT IN REDCAR TODAY 👍🍺😎🌞👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:56:09 PM
Used to like going to the Livery when we were the early kick off on a Saturday, would get a cheap all day brekkie and sup cheap beer all day until after the late kick off finished. Before hitting the rest of Redcars delights 🤦♂️
nekder365
Posts: 2 555
Re: RED HOT IN REDCAR TODAY 👍🍺😎🌞👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:35:52 PM
Quote from: Priv on
Today
at 06:56:09 PM
Used to like going to the Livery when we were the early kick off on a Saturday, would get a cheap all day brekkie and sup cheap beer all day until after the late kick off finished. Before hitting the rest of Redcars delights 🤦♂️
Silk's or Deck for afters?..................
Priv
Posts: 1 429
Re: RED HOT IN REDCAR TODAY 👍🍺😎🌞👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:42:39 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 08:35:52 PM
Quote from: Priv on
Today
at 06:56:09 PM
Used to like going to the Livery when we were the early kick off on a Saturday, would get a cheap all day brekkie and sup cheap beer all day until after the late kick off finished. Before hitting the rest of Redcars delights 🤦♂️
Silk's or Deck for afters?..................
Used to finish up in the Deck, what a shit hole that was,
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 648
Re: RED HOT IN REDCAR TODAY 👍🍺😎🌞👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:13:08 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 06:47:33 PM
Youve got to face facts mate, we all would like to still be 32 waist , but forcing them on and breathing in is uncomfortable.
SPEAK FOR YERSELF YOU MUPPET 🐸🐸🐸
LOST A STONE AND A HALF IN LAST 6 WEEKS 👍
nekder365
Posts: 2 555
Re: RED HOT IN REDCAR TODAY 👍🍺😎🌞👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:31:52 PM
Quote from: Priv on
Today
at 08:42:39 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 08:35:52 PM
Quote from: Priv on
Today
at 06:56:09 PM
Used to like going to the Livery when we were the early kick off on a Saturday, would get a cheap all day brekkie and sup cheap beer all day until after the late kick off finished. Before hitting the rest of Redcars delights 🤦♂️
Silk's or Deck for afters?..................
Used to finish up in the Deck, what a shit hole that was,
The last 5 year it was awful. Did not mind that 1 that used to be at the back of the old York Hotel. Ended up becoming a kids club. All knocked down now.....
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 502
Re: RED HOT IN REDCAR TODAY 👍🍺😎🌞👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:46:23 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 06:51:08 PM
DRINKING 2 PINTS AT A TIME
I BET YER GLAD YER SITTING OUTSIDE ITS FUCKING MINGING INSIDE
IS IT STILL CHEAP YAG
BUMCAT also likes to double fist with the ladz.
Oh.... er...
monkeyman
Posts: 11 083
Re: RED HOT IN REDCAR TODAY 👍🍺😎🌞👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:55:43 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:13:08 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 06:47:33 PM
Youve got to face facts mate, we all would like to still be 32 waist , but forcing them on and breathing in is uncomfortable.
SPEAK FOR YERSELF YOU MUPPET 🐸🐸🐸
LOST A STONE AND A HALF IN LAST 6 WEEKS 👍
I DONT KNOW WHATS WRONG WITH MINGE
HE HAS BECOME A RIGHT BITTER CUNT MAYBE JANE HAS LEFT THE BUILDING
calamity
Posts: 8 310
Re: RED HOT IN REDCAR TODAY 👍🍺😎🌞👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:11:29 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 09:31:52 PM
Quote from: Priv on
Today
at 08:42:39 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 08:35:52 PM
Quote from: Priv on
Today
at 06:56:09 PM
Used to like going to the Livery when we were the early kick off on a Saturday, would get a cheap all day brekkie and sup cheap beer all day until after the late kick off finished. Before hitting the rest of Redcars delights 🤦♂️
Silk's or Deck for afters?..................
Used to finish up in the Deck, what a shit hole that was,
The last 5 year it was awful. Did not mind that 1 that used to be at the back of the old York Hotel. Ended up becoming a kids club. All knocked down now.....
Revels?
nekder365
Posts: 2 555
Re: RED HOT IN REDCAR TODAY 👍🍺😎🌞👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:54:53 PM
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 10:11:29 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 09:31:52 PM
Quote from: Priv on
Today
at 08:42:39 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 08:35:52 PM
Quote from: Priv on
Today
at 06:56:09 PM
Used to like going to the Livery when we were the early kick off on a Saturday, would get a cheap all day brekkie and sup cheap beer all day until after the late kick off finished. Before hitting the rest of Redcars delights 🤦♂️
Silk's or Deck for afters?..................
Used to finish up in the Deck, what a shit hole that was,
The last 5 year it was awful. Did not mind that 1 that used to be at the back of the old York Hotel. Ended up becoming a kids club. All knocked down now.....
Revels?
Thats the 1
