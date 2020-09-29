Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 29, 2020, 11:32:20 PM
Author Topic: RED HOT IN REDCAR TODAY 👍🍺😎🌞👍  (Read 349 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Today at 04:41:36 PM »
SAID 14 DEGREES ON MY PHONE BUT FELT LIKE 20 DEGREES SAT OUTSIDE HERE WITH NO WIND 😜
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:43:32 PM »
 :beer: :beer: :beer: :like:
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:47:33 PM »
Youve got to face facts mate, we all would like to still be 32 waist , but forcing them on and breathing in is uncomfortable.
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:51:08 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:41:36 PM
SAID 14 DEGREES ON MY PHONE BUT FELT LIKE 20 DEGREES SAT OUTSIDE HERE WITH NO WIND 😜


DRINKING 2 PINTS AT A TIME  mick
I BET YER GLAD YER SITTING OUTSIDE ITS FUCKING MINGING INSIDE  klins
IS IT STILL CHEAP YAG  mcl
Priv
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:56:09 PM »
Used to like going to the Livery when we were the early kick off on a Saturday, would get a cheap all day brekkie and sup cheap beer all day until after the late kick off finished. Before hitting the rest of Redcars delights 🤦‍♂️
nekder365
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:35:52 PM »
Quote from: Priv on Today at 06:56:09 PM
Used to like going to the Livery when we were the early kick off on a Saturday, would get a cheap all day brekkie and sup cheap beer all day until after the late kick off finished. Before hitting the rest of Redcars delights 🤦‍♂️

Silk's or Deck for afters?..................
Priv
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:42:39 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 08:35:52 PM
Quote from: Priv on Today at 06:56:09 PM
Used to like going to the Livery when we were the early kick off on a Saturday, would get a cheap all day brekkie and sup cheap beer all day until after the late kick off finished. Before hitting the rest of Redcars delights 🤦‍♂️

Silk's or Deck for afters?..................

Used to finish up in the Deck, what a shit hole that was,
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:13:08 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:47:33 PM
Youve got to face facts mate, we all would like to still be 32 waist , but forcing them on and breathing in is uncomfortable.

SPEAK FOR YERSELF YOU MUPPET  🐸🐸🐸

LOST A STONE AND A HALF IN LAST 6 WEEKS  👍
nekder365
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:31:52 PM »
Quote from: Priv on Today at 08:42:39 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 08:35:52 PM
Quote from: Priv on Today at 06:56:09 PM
Used to like going to the Livery when we were the early kick off on a Saturday, would get a cheap all day brekkie and sup cheap beer all day until after the late kick off finished. Before hitting the rest of Redcars delights 🤦‍♂️

Silk's or Deck for afters?..................

Used to finish up in the Deck, what a shit hole that was,

The last 5 year it was awful. Did not mind that 1 that used to be at the back of the old York Hotel. Ended up becoming a kids club. All knocked down now.....
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:46:23 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:51:08 PM
DRINKING 2 PINTS AT A TIME  mick
I BET YER GLAD YER SITTING OUTSIDE ITS FUCKING MINGING INSIDE  klins
IS IT STILL CHEAP YAG  mcl

BUMCAT also likes to double fist with the ladz.

 















Oh.... er...

 klins
monkeyman
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:55:43 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:13:08 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:47:33 PM
Youve got to face facts mate, we all would like to still be 32 waist , but forcing them on and breathing in is uncomfortable.

SPEAK FOR YERSELF YOU MUPPET  🐸🐸🐸

LOST A STONE AND A HALF IN LAST 6 WEEKS  👍
I DONT KNOW WHATS WRONG WITH MINGE
HE HAS BECOME A RIGHT BITTER CUNT MAYBE JANE HAS LEFT THE BUILDING 
calamity
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:11:29 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 09:31:52 PM
Quote from: Priv on Today at 08:42:39 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 08:35:52 PM
Quote from: Priv on Today at 06:56:09 PM
Used to like going to the Livery when we were the early kick off on a Saturday, would get a cheap all day brekkie and sup cheap beer all day until after the late kick off finished. Before hitting the rest of Redcars delights 🤦‍♂️

Silk's or Deck for afters?..................

Used to finish up in the Deck, what a shit hole that was,

The last 5 year it was awful. Did not mind that 1 that used to be at the back of the old York Hotel. Ended up becoming a kids club. All knocked down now.....

Revels?
nekder365
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:54:53 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 10:11:29 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 09:31:52 PM
Quote from: Priv on Today at 08:42:39 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 08:35:52 PM
Quote from: Priv on Today at 06:56:09 PM
Used to like going to the Livery when we were the early kick off on a Saturday, would get a cheap all day brekkie and sup cheap beer all day until after the late kick off finished. Before hitting the rest of Redcars delights 🤦‍♂️

Silk's or Deck for afters?..................

Used to finish up in the Deck, what a shit hole that was,

The last 5 year it was awful. Did not mind that 1 that used to be at the back of the old York Hotel. Ended up becoming a kids club. All knocked down now.....

Revels?

Thats the 1  :like:
