|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
She's 40
Shes chubby
She's had a kid so her clout and tits are ruined.
Don't be such a simp.
Most normal blokes under 40 rattle better.
So what's your point?
That a 40 year old woman with three kids isn't in as good a shape as when she was 20 and hadn't had kids?
No shit.........................
I've made my point, she was tidy and now she's not.
Well it's a pretty poor point then isn't it?
Rifle said she was fit, and you disagreed based on two photos - one with her in full make up and one not.
When asked for proper justification, all you've got is "Well..........she's got older".
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
SEEING A BIRD NOW WHO HAS ONLY EVER HAD SEX WITH 2 MEN IN HER LIFE.... HER BLURT IS LIKE A LITTLE MOUSES EAR AND TIGHT AS FUCK 👍❤️👍
Two guys? Well that must be your dad and your brother then
DON'T HAVE A BROTHER DICKHEAD 👎
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
|
|
|
|
|
|
boro_boro_boro
|
SEEING A BIRD NOW WHO HAS ONLY EVER HAD SEX WITH 2 MEN IN HER LIFE.... HER BLURT IS LIKE A LITTLE MOUSES EAR AND TIGHT AS FUCK 👍❤️👍
Two guys? Well that must be your dad and your brother then
DON'T HAVE A BROTHER DICKHEAD 👎
Sorry my mistake......
Your dad and her dad then
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|