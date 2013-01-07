Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 972





Posts: 5 972

Re: tits on her on ssn now « Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 03:47:34 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:44:20 PM Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 01:59:50 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:34:27 PM She's 40

Shes chubby

She's had a kid so her clout and tits are ruined.



Don't be such a simp.



Most normal blokes under 40 rattle better.





So what's your point?



That a 40 year old woman with three kids isn't in as good a shape as when she was 20 and hadn't had kids?



No shit.........................

So what's your point?That a 40 year old woman with three kids isn't in as good a shape as when she was 20 and hadn't had kids?No shit.........................

I've made my point, she was tidy and now she's not.



I've made my point, she was tidy and now she's not.

Well it's a pretty poor point then isn't it?



Rifle said she was fit, and you disagreed based on two photos - one with her in full make up and one not.

When asked for proper justification, all you've got is "Well..........she's got older".



Well it's a pretty poor point then isn't it?Rifle said she was fit, and you disagreed based on two photos - one with her in full make up and one not.When asked for proper justification, all you've got is "Well..........she's got older".