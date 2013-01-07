Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 01, 2020, 12:35:55 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: tits on her on ssn now  (Read 1270 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 523



View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 02:02:39 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:34:27 PM
She's 40
Shes chubby
She's had a kid so her clout and tits are ruined.


Shame her tits are so tiny.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 590


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 02:29:39 PM »
According to a womens health survey, 68% of women prefer a younger, tighter vagina. 

As do 100% of men.................
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 268


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 02:44:20 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 01:59:50 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:34:27 PM
She's 40
Shes chubby
She's had a kid so her clout and tits are ruined.

Don't be such a simp.

Most normal blokes under 40 rattle better.


So what's your point?

That a 40 year old woman with three kids isn't in as good a shape as when she was 20 and hadn't had kids? 

No shit.........................

I've made my point, she was tidy and now she's not.

Imagine white knighting for a TV presenter on a footie forum.
I'm sure she'll be delighted you've stood up for her honor Bernie.

 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 523



View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 02:44:46 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 02:29:39 PM
According to a womens health survey, 68% of women prefer a younger, tighter vagina. 

As do 100% of men.................

:redcard:

I like em when you they are like a huge sloppy flannel smothering yer face.

#WIZARDSSLEEVESMATTER

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 590


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 02:46:19 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 02:44:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 02:29:39 PM
According to a womens health survey, 68% of women prefer a younger, tighter vagina. 

As do 100% of men.................

:redcard:

I like em when you they are like a huge sloppy flannel smothering yer face.

#WIZARDSSLEEVESMATTER

 

Ffs im eating... :alf: :alf:
Logged
boro_boro_boro
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 69


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 03:15:22 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 02:46:19 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 02:44:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 02:29:39 PM
According to a womens health survey, 68% of women prefer a younger, tighter vagina. 

As do 100% of men.................

:redcard:

I like em when you they are like a huge sloppy flannel smothering yer face.

#WIZARDSSLEEVESMATTER

 

Ffs im eating... :alf: :alf:


Tacos?  monkey
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 590


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 03:16:43 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 03:15:22 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 02:46:19 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 02:44:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 02:29:39 PM
According to a womens health survey, 68% of women prefer a younger, tighter vagina. 

As do 100% of men.................

:redcard:

I like em when you they are like a huge sloppy flannel smothering yer face.

#WIZARDSSLEEVESMATTER

 

Ffs im eating... :alf: :alf:


Tacos?  monkey

Fish 1's as well........ :alf:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 523



View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 03:18:24 PM »
An example (note: this is one of MONKEH'S favorites - he has good taste that lad):



I'd snaffle about down there for hours.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 590


View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 03:19:47 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:18:24 PM
An example (note: this is one of MONKEH'S favorites - he has good taste that lad):



I'd snaffle about down there for hours.

 

That reminds me i have left a Kebab in the microwave......
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 972


View Profile
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 03:47:34 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:44:20 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 01:59:50 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:34:27 PM
She's 40
Shes chubby
She's had a kid so her clout and tits are ruined.

Don't be such a simp.

Most normal blokes under 40 rattle better.


So what's your point?

That a 40 year old woman with three kids isn't in as good a shape as when she was 20 and hadn't had kids? 

No shit.........................

I've made my point, she was tidy and now she's not.


Well it's a pretty poor point then isn't it?

Rifle said she was fit, and you disagreed based on two photos - one with her in full make up and one not.
When asked for proper justification, all you've got is "Well..........she's got older".

 souey
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 219



View Profile
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 04:31:04 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:34:27 PM
She's 40
Shes chubby
She's had a kid so her clout and tits are ruined.

Don't be such a simp.

Most normal blokes under 40 rattle better.


Normal blokes, you say?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 142


View Profile
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 04:36:31 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 09:59:35 AM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:42:44 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 09:33:49 AM
I keep saying Leaona Mayor....can someone post a pic of her??....




Cheers Crocky.... Common as muck when she speaks but boy she knows her gee gees.......



Well, you wouldnt expect that from looking at her  monkey klins
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 695

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 04:41:06 PM »
SEEING A BIRD NOW WHO HAS ONLY EVER HAD SEX WITH 2 MEN IN HER LIFE.... HER BLURT IS LIKE A LITTLE MOUSES EAR AND TIGHT AS FUCK  👍❤️👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 142


View Profile
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 04:43:44 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:41:06 PM
SEEING A BIRD NOW WHO HAS ONLY EVER HAD SEX WITH 2 MEN IN HER LIFE....




She must be a real looker  :basil: monkey charles
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 523



View Profile
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 04:44:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:36:31 PM

Well, you wouldnt expect that from looking at her  monkey klins

 

She has terrible varicose veins on her upper right thigh - poor old dear.

PS: I think the blotchiness of her legs matches the classy lingerie in a very subtle and beguiling manner.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
boro_boro_boro
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 69


View Profile
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 05:00:49 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:41:06 PM
SEEING A BIRD NOW WHO HAS ONLY EVER HAD SEX WITH 2 MEN IN HER LIFE.... HER BLURT IS LIKE A LITTLE MOUSES EAR AND TIGHT AS FUCK  👍❤️👍

Two guys? Well that must be your dad and your brother then
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 695

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 05:03:18 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 05:00:49 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:41:06 PM
SEEING A BIRD NOW WHO HAS ONLY EVER HAD SEX WITH 2 MEN IN HER LIFE.... HER BLURT IS LIKE A LITTLE MOUSES EAR AND TIGHT AS FUCK  👍❤️👍

Two guys? Well that must be your dad and your brother then


DON'T HAVE A BROTHER DICKHEAD 👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 695

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 05:06:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:43:44 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:41:06 PM
SEEING A BIRD NOW WHO HAS ONLY EVER HAD SEX WITH 2 MEN IN HER LIFE....




She must be a real looker  :basil: monkey charles


YOU ARE A CLOWN LAD 👍🤡👍

TO  A LAD  SHE WAS ENGAGED TOO... AND TO SOMEONE SHE MARRIED... BEEN SINGLE A FEW YEARS.... YOU KNOW FUCK ALL EL TWATTY 👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 607


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 06:10:19 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:18:24 PM
An example (note: this is one of MONKEH'S favorites - he has good taste that lad):



I'd snaffle about down there for hours.

 

FFS...forgot to get the Paxo on the way home.  lost
Logged
CoB scum
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 523



View Profile
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 06:14:50 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 06:10:19 PM

FFS...forgot to get the Paxo on the way home.  lost

Just imagine snuffling about in them flaps DWARFY. 

The wonderous tastes you would discover.

 

Then shove four fingers up her while strumming her clit with the other hand and get her to squirt all over yer face.  Delicious.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
boro_boro_boro
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 69


View Profile
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 07:13:37 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:03:18 PM
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 05:00:49 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:41:06 PM
SEEING A BIRD NOW WHO HAS ONLY EVER HAD SEX WITH 2 MEN IN HER LIFE.... HER BLURT IS LIKE A LITTLE MOUSES EAR AND TIGHT AS FUCK  👍❤️👍

Two guys? Well that must be your dad and your brother then


DON'T HAVE A BROTHER DICKHEAD 👎

Sorry my mistake......


















Your dad and her dad then
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 607


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 09:58:34 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:14:50 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 06:10:19 PM

FFS...forgot to get the Paxo on the way home.  lost

Just imagine snuffling about in them flaps DWARFY. 

The wonderous tastes you would discover.

 

Then shove four fingers up her while strumming her clit with the other hand and get her to squirt all over yer face.  Delicious.

Can I stop imagining it yet?  :pd:
Logged
CoB scum
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 268


View Profile
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 10:09:04 PM »
This thread has turned shit since i lit it up with pictures of fantastic women.

I blame Clem  mcl
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 607


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 10:12:09 PM »
Logged
CoB scum
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 523



View Profile
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 10:28:47 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 09:58:34 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:14:50 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 06:10:19 PM

FFS...forgot to get the Paxo on the way home.  lost

Just imagine snuffling about in them flaps DWARFY. 

The wonderous tastes you would discover.

 

Then shove four fingers up her while strumming her clit with the other hand and get her to squirt all over yer face.  Delicious.

Can I stop imagining it yet?  :pd:

No.  Just 6 more minutes.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 523



View Profile
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 10:29:50 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:09:04 PM
This thread has turned shit since i lit it up with pictures of fantastic women.

I blame Clem  mcl

It has improved immeasurably since the ridiculous first post.

 :pope2:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 093


View Profile
« Reply #76 on: Today at 08:11:56 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:43:44 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:41:06 PM
SEEING A BIRD NOW WHO HAS ONLY EVER HAD SEX WITH 2 MEN IN HER LIFE....




She must be a real looker  :basil: monkey charles
  mick
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 093


View Profile
« Reply #77 on: Today at 08:12:37 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 10:12:09 PM

   :nige:
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 692

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #78 on: Today at 12:28:41 PM »
 monkey
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 